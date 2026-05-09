Buckle up for a long one friends.

Premier Smith, in answering a question - recently described Nenshi as “Becoming Unhinged”…and to this, I disagree. His methodology spans back to the 6th Century - BCE. I’ve taken considerable time to bust this all out for you - I hope you enjoy the watch.

For those who have asked - I’ve added a donation button on HaverUplay.com - to help support these broadcasts - or if you’d like to become a monthly contributor - it’s only $5/month to subscribe to YakkStack.

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