The Naheed Nenshi Files...
The Boy Who Cried Wolf.
Buckle up for a long one friends.
Premier Smith, in answering a question - recently described Nenshi as “Becoming Unhinged”…and to this, I disagree. His methodology spans back to the 6th Century - BCE. I’ve taken considerable time to bust this all out for you - I hope you enjoy the watch.
For those who have asked - I’ve added a donation button on HaverUplay.com - to help support these broadcasts - or if you’d like to become a monthly contributor - it’s only $5/month to subscribe to YakkStack.
It’s good to be reminded of Nenshi’s track record. It’s too bad the people who probably won’t listen to this are the ones that need the reminders the most. Great coverage Sheldon!