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Mark Krauss's avatar
Mark Krauss
4d

The MOU would have been more useful if was printed on softer paper and delivered on a roll.

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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
4d

MOU…… I wouldn’t wipe my ass with the paper that nonsense was written on, reminds me of a Seinfeld episode “the pitch”, Jerry and George pitch a TV show to NBC and George conceives “ a show about nothing” this exactly describes the MOU…. a complete farce.

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