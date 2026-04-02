I cautioned others to fill their tanks with the situation in Iran and failed to heed my own warning...Spent an extra $20 that I didn’t need to, where now that I need another fill, will be an additional $40-$50.

If you remember the headlines from last week, they were about how all Canadians - were calling for “More Canadian Energy”, referring to Oil and Gas production.

But that ‘Canadian Energy’ doesn’t actually exist.

The vast majority of “Canadian Energy” is “Alberta Energy”…and a lot of those same people crying for it now, that the cost of filling their tanks up is another $50 bones…are the people who call Albertans selfish for wanting to separate.

They refuse to believe that their province is operating in the red and that it’s Alberta that contributes to their bottom line.

They continually talk about “The pipeline that Trudeau built” or that “Taxpayers paid for”, without realizing that Taxpayer money never had to be spent on the pipeline…it just required Trudeau to get out of the way and that because we pay $20+ Billion more as a province than get back, while their province receives this money from Alberta…that they didn’t pay anything.

We did.

And we continue to.

But they only read the headlines…not the math and it’s simply impossible to dislodge somebody from a position with logic, that logic never got them into, to begin with.

As the saying goes…if socialists understood economics, they wouldn’t be socialists.

And with the way that our Legacy Media works as a propaganda arm of the Liberal Government…they’re not even choking on that pill yet.

So…Alberta continues to pay, while the Easterners continue to preen.

Only now…what we’re going to see is that the MOU that Carney signed with Premier Smith, doesn’t just pull the rug out from underneath our province…it pulls it out from underneath them as well.

Atlantic Canada is simultaneously buying hydrocarbons from other countries - places without our carbon taxes, our regulations, or our political baggage - while their food banks run out of food.

They vote to support the Liberal Government and today…who, in an act of absolute cruelty, raised the Carbon Taxes - which will make everything more expensive for them…while they delayed the promise made to Alberta on additional pipeline capacity.

Carney sat down with Premier Smith and produced an MOU that was treated like some grand diplomatic breakthrough.

Only now, to the absolute shock of no Albertan, we’re told there will be a delay.

Of course there is.

Delays are what governments say when they want credit for action they haven’t taken yet.

Now…

The carbon tax is never discussed honestly enough.

It gets sold as a small nudge. A modest price signal. A behavioural tweak.

Which is complete nonsense and everybody knows it.

The last federal election was decided because the Liberals pulled the Rug out of the ‘Axe the Tax’ federal conservatives, on this very thing - where even the Liberal supporters wanted it gone - and the Liberals promised to eliminate it.

They didn’t.

Carney rebranded it and tacked it back on and the only thing that was removed was the rebate cheques that they used to receive…

Carney, from my best guess…never had any intentions of making Canada more productive through additional pipelines.

Because despite the fact that everybody pretends that there are no ‘Conflicts of Interest’ with Carney still being a stockholder for Brookfield, there are…and his personal wealth is tied to them…and almost exactly one year ago to today…they announced a $9 Billion Purchase of Colonial Pipeline in the United States.

In fact…Brookfield in Canada, under Carney has signed an additional 43 contracts…

Not forgetting the “Loan” that Carney approved to Rebuild the Ukraine for $4 Billion, just happened to coincide with a contract for Brookfield to take on this reconstruction which was estimated at $4.3 Billion.

Where…former Deputy PM, Finance Minster and Member of Parliament - Chrystia Freeland, coincidentally signed on to become the Economic Developer to Ukrainian President - Volodymyr Zelenskyy…

Which happens to be a country that Canadians also funded the repair of their pipeline.

Uh-huhh…

This all happened within the last year.

You’re not taking crazy pills…

Were there any talks about “decarbonizing” hydrocarbons in the United States or the Ukraine?

No…because this is lunacy. The reason they’re called Hydrocarbons to begin with…is because they are a Majority of Carbon, by weight, to begin with.

A BLT, without bread and bacon isn’t a BLT sandwich anymore…it’s a SALAD.

Same rules apply to HYDROCARBONS.

So…on this Day of Fools.

The 1 year anniversary of Brookfield buying a $9 Billion Dollar Pipeline in the United States.

Where throughout the year…Taxpayers have continued to pad Carney’s back hipster with a few more million (paid out in US Dollars because Carney moved Brookfield to the United States to avoid Trump Tariffs)…

Where Canadians are lined up at empty shelves at foodbanks…

Where Members of Parliament are patting themselves on the back for a ‘Job Well Done’, receiving a raise on their own paycheques…

Where jobs continue to evaporate…

Where the deficit is so large that just the servicing costs $1 Billion per Week…

In a country that has been coached to hate one little prairie province, despite the fact that we’re the ones keeping the lights on in theirs…

Will probably celebrate the delay in the MOU.

Because they don’t realize that this was a carpet that got pulled out from underneath all of us.

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