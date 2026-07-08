Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas posted on X yesterday, welcoming broadcaster Ryan Jesperson to Calgary and calling Alberta's separation debate "coordinated foreign interference and disinformation designed to fuel division."

He is asking the Province to remove restrictions so cities can define what is credible and deliver it to residents. The day after our coverage of the federal government's social media surveillance framework - which uses that same language to justify monitoring posts and escalating to legal action - the pattern is impossible to miss.

Today's episode covers the Chamber poll nobody read past, the one hundred and thirty-seven responses, the CUSMA silence, what Farkas actually can do, and the language he chose to use today.

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Transcripts:

Mayor Farkas is making a series of claims. Alberta separation causes economic damage. Municipalities should be allowed to tell residents what the evidence says. The Province is restricting independent, fact-based research. And we are seeing coordinated foreign interference and disinformation designed to fuel division.

Today we follow the money. We break down the claims. We ask the questions. Who decides what counts as fact-based? Why is he calling for public funds to support research on a political agenda? Who benefits from keeping Calgarians afraid to ask questions?

We’ll break it down. We’ll follow the money. We’ll ask who benefits. We’ll see the Big Picture.

Mayor Farkas welcomed Ryan Jesperson and Real Talk RJ to Calgary as they took their show on the road. He wrote that it is critical he use his voice as mayor to fight against the economic damage the Alberta separation debate is causing.

He called on the Province to remove restrictions so cities can commission and share independent, fact-based research on the local impacts of separation.

And then he wrote this. “We are also seeing coordinated foreign interference and disinformation designed to fuel division. Calgary’s future depends on stability, investment, and public confidence. We are ready to help get credible information into the hands of Calgarians. The Province should let us.”

Behind the hum of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the news never stops. It isn’t about the price of admission. It isn’t about the midway or the concerts or who came to Calgary this year. Our beat is what happens while everyone is looking somewhere else.

Today’s post from Mayor Farkas: welcoming out-of-town media to amplify his message, invoking “coordinated foreign interference” to describe pro-separation Albertans, and asking the Province to remove restrictions so he can define what information is credible and deliver it to Calgarians.

As in... your political opinion about Alberta’s future is foreign interference.

He wants to be the arbiter of credible information. The same way Ottawa wants to be the arbiter of credible information. Remember that. Because we are going to come back to it.

To understand today’s post, you need to rewind to last week. Headline after headline repeated the same claim, all based on a poll commissioned by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. Half of Calgary businesses would leave if Alberta separated. That became the talking point. Anti-separation groups repeated it. Legacy media ran with it.

Like his predecessor’s predecessor, Naheed Nenshi, Mayor Farkas stepped into that same cycle of headlines and soundbites. He argued that Calgary should be allowed to spend taxpayer dollars campaigning against Alberta separation. He isn’t saying he can’t speak. He’s saying he can’t make taxpayers pay for his speech. Those are two very different things. And frankly, that’s exactly how it should be.

The Chamber polled 137 of their members. The Chamber has just under 2,000 publicly listed members. Calgary has approximately 58,000 registered businesses. One hundred and thirty-seven responses is less than 7% of the Chamber’s own membership - less than one quarter of one percent of Calgary’s actual business community. Stephen Carter posted it. Vote to Stay amplified it. Nobody kept reading.

The math is what it is. The headline is what they want you to believe. You decide.

We asked the question nobody asked. Where exactly are these businesses going? Ontario has a higher corporate tax rate and a provincial sales tax Alberta doesn’t have. British Columbia just spent billions clearing a condo overhang private investors wouldn’t touch. The United States is in a trade war actively reshaping Canadian supply chains. There is no good destination. Nobody who built that headline thought to ask where the destination was. They built the fear and stopped there.

In November 2024, the Calgary Chamber co-signed a joint submission pushing the federal government on CUSMA reform. Their CEO, Deborah Yedlin, put a number on it. Five point three billion dollars worth of goods crosses the border every single day. She knows what CUSMA means to Calgary. The Chamber knows. They put their name on a submission to Ottawa saying exactly that.

On June 30 - eight days ago - the Trump administration formally declared it will not extend CUSMA. That declaration triggered the sunset clause. A six-year review has now started. A decade-long clock is ticking on the entire 32-year-old North American free trade framework. Seventy-five percent of Canada’s exports. Roughly a trillion dollars a year. Canada’s own former chief trade negotiator does not expect a resolution before the American midterms.

They built the fear. They landed the headline. They got what they wanted.

While that clock was ticking toward June 30, KPMG went and asked 275 Canadian manufacturers what was actually happening. Not what they feared. What they were doing. Survey dates: May 11 through May 29 - before the June 30 declaration, before the sunset trigger, before the clock officially started.

Twenty-nine percent had already moved some or all of their production to the United States. Thirteen percent were actively planning to do the same - 77% of them within two years. Combined: 42% of Canadian manufacturers have either already moved or are on their way. Sixty-one percent say their business cannot survive without US market access. Ninety-six percent of Canadian exporters produce CUSMA-compliant products. Fifty-two percent described themselves as operating in endurance mode.

Anamika Gadia, Partner at KPMG Canada: “Last year, the conversation was about survival. This year, it’s about endurance.”

The same man who says staying silent is not an option - on separation - chose silence on the deal that is now dying. While they were polling 137 businesses on a biased survey, 42% of Canadian manufacturers were already packing. That is a choice. Not a constraint.

Let’s come back to what the Mayor posted. Because this is where it gets serious. “Coordinated foreign interference and disinformation designed to fuel division.” That is the language of the federal government’s surveillance framework - the 35-page ISED document from Melanie Joly’s department that built a system to monitor your posts, score them against the government’s own definition of truth, and escalate to legal action against individual Canadians. We covered it yesterday.

Today, the Mayor of Calgary applied that same label to pro-separation Albertans. Your political opinion about Alberta’s future - the one you formed watching your tax dollars leave and not come back - is foreign interference. And the mayor would like the Province to remove restrictions so he can define credible information and deliver it to Calgarians with your tax dollars. That is not a free speech argument. That is a censorship argument dressed as one.

Now. What Jeromy Farkas actually can do. He can register as a Third Party Advertiser under Elections Alberta’s referendum framework. He can fundraise from private donors who share his position. He can hold meetings. He can run his own campaign. He can spend every privately donated dollar he wants making the argument that Calgary is better off inside Canada. Nobody has removed that option.

The issue is not silence. The issue is who pays for the sound. Under Elections Alberta’s rules, the answer to that question is not the taxpayer. It never was.

Now. Here is the Big Picture.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce polled 137 of their members and called it the voice of 58,000 Calgary businesses. The Mayor of Calgary amplified it. KPMG surveyed 275 actual manufacturers and found 29% had already moved production to the United States - before the CUSMA clock even started. 52% are in endurance mode. 61% say they cannot survive without US market access. The Chamber said nothing about any of it. The Mayor said nothing either.

That same mayor called your political opinion about Alberta’s future “coordinated foreign interference and disinformation designed to fuel division.” The same language used by the federal government’s own surveillance framework to justify monitoring your social media posts and escalating to legal action. He wants the Province to remove restrictions so he can define what information is credible - and deliver it to Calgarians with your tax dollars. The government in Ottawa wants to define what is factually incorrect, misleading or out of context - and sue you when you cross their line.

Same move. Different office.

Jeromy Farkas never lost his voice. He lost the right to charge you for it.

And now... you see the Big Picture.