The Man Who Asked For A Referendum
Thomas Lukaszuk
Thomas Lukaszuk is back in the news…him with his Forever Canadian Petition.
They still claim 456,000 signatures were turned in.
That’s a lie.
They claimed that this wasn’t asking for a Referendum.
That’s a lie.
See what this all looks like for Alberta and Albertans.
Special reminder…you only have until April 26th to sign the Stay Free Alberta petition. Find a signing location or request a canvasser come and collect your signature →StayFreeAlberta.com
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!
He’s a fraud. Knew him personally from Castledowns constituency office. The day after districted driving became law he was seen driving with his phone to his ear.
Thomas Lukaszak and Canadian Halal Financing Corporation
https://www.halalfinancialcorp.com/about