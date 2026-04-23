Thomas Lukaszuk is back in the news…him with his Forever Canadian Petition.

They still claim 456,000 signatures were turned in.

That’s a lie.

They claimed that this wasn’t asking for a Referendum.

That’s a lie.

See what this all looks like for Alberta and Albertans.

Special reminder…you only have until April 26th to sign the Stay Free Alberta petition. Find a signing location or request a canvasser come and collect your signature →StayFreeAlberta.com

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

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