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Trevor
9hEdited

He’s a fraud. Knew him personally from Castledowns constituency office. The day after districted driving became law he was seen driving with his phone to his ear.

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Tech Buzzard
9h

Thomas Lukaszak and Canadian Halal Financing Corporation

https://www.halalfinancialcorp.com/about

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