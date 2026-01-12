Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Kulcheski's avatar
Heidi Kulcheski
1d

Beef, what the hell is that? I haven't been able to afford beef besides ground hamburger not than once a month in over a year and I'm not dirt poor, it's just out of my reach. I hate the Liberals with a burning passion at this point.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

Whether you read the news from Canada, USA, or several European countries, it is all about the same. Govt has no idea what it is doing, gives out money for totally unnecessary (at best) causes, bickering in view and then going out to eat caviar and lobster together. In the meanwhile, the enormous sums that have been paid to illegals is hard to imagine. Lodged in luxury hotels, given latest model cell phones and some 10 000 dollars credit cards. If govt just kept their long nose out of everything - I wonder how many illegals would cross the border if there was no welcoming committee, no fees to be received, and no roof over their heads? Same with farmers. Let them plant what grows in their region! I see here in the south how crops are planted that just don't grow here, and I have seen the same in the Dakota's. Govt gives farmers money to grow to unfit crop, and then for the lost harvest of that same crop. As a kid in Europe we still had several small farms around, they used the dung of the animals for their land and grew just that, what they could easily harvest. Due to govt involvement, most have stopped and the children hardly ever take over the small farm and 'specialize' mostly into animals only, which IMO should be forbidden! There should be land where to spread the dung, so the soil could recover. to my astonishment, most people frown on using it, and prefer crops grown with chemical fertilizer!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture