If you’ve been paying attention to the news cycle over the last week or so…a couple of things have popped up in relation to the cattle and beef markets - where, the Liberals and their Australian Cobra Chicken Slaughterers - the CFIA - are trying to impose additional hurdles for beef suppliers, impacting the cost of beef - while at the same time, using Taxpayer Dollars to Subsidize Halal Meat for the onslaught of immigrants they’ve landed over the last 5 years.

And it’s only due to public backlash that the new CFIA requirements have been temporarily put on a back-burner.

You see…what they tried to do is to take a heavily restricted industry - where market prices on beef have doubled over the last 5-6 years - and make it more expensive through additional regulations and more oversight by one of the least trusted agencies in Canada, next to Health Canada, Procurement Canada, The Canada Revenue Agency - being the CFIA.

Analytics on beef state that ground beef is up 44% over the last 2 years - making one of the most consumed and affordable quality beef products - a huge reach for the one quarter of Canadians, already living below the poverty line and for the 35% of Canadians who live in food poverty - missing meals to cover their other expenses…

Where, the entire planet watched the Australian Cobra Chicken (Ostriches) situation unfold in British Columbia - where a couple hundred pets were openly slaughtered under heinous conditions, in the dark of night - because of their risks of “bird flu”. No additional precautions were taken to clean up this mess - where if were a true biohazard, greater safety assessment and remediation would have been present.

Nope - not here though…

It was like shooting fish in a barrel…and then loading the corpses of Ostriches into the back of garbage trucks - where some say that they rotted, offsite, in the back of these trucks until disposal could suitably (and who even knows what this means at this point) addressed.

No Hazmat Suits.

No Decontamination Units…

But I digress…

The new proposed legislation - according to Alberta Beef Producers would:

Be impractical and overly burdensome at the farm level. ABP warns that moving ahead without broad producer buy-in could undermine the system’s effectiveness and is calling for collaborative work to ensure traceability rules are workable, trusted, and strengthen the long-term resilience of Canada’s beef industry.

There full statement can be found →HERE

And this all dropped in the exact same week as the Liberals decided to “invest” $2.26 Million Canadian Taxpayer dollars into Halal Beef Processing - in PEI.

What in the Actual F?

We’ve seen Halal products popping up inside of grocery stores over the last few years - ironically in some grocers, placed in a smallish section right beside Pork - which is forbidden by those who consume Halal Processed Meats.

I can’t say that this was a deliberate thumbing of the nose by Loblaws at needing another section of meat - but it sure fucking seemed that way.

Up until the last couple of years, this has always been a small market - given that there are a lot of Halal producers that just simply do this out of their unsanitary garages and shucking the meat into ethnically diverse butchers.

But now that demand has grown, given the mass and unsustainable immigration practices of the Liberal Government over the last fist full of years - and wanting to curb the sounds of animals being slaughtered in Canadian Neighborhoods…Taxpayer dollars are being used to subsidize this market place.

It’s completely insane.

How…the program is said to include Kosher items as well - so as not to make it seem completely one sided…but how much of that funding do you believe will go into Kosher products?

If you guess ZERO, I’m with ya!

The hypocrisy that is involved in this is simply off of the charts - but if the Liberals didn’t have Low Standards - they’d have none - so, really not that shocking.

On one hand - they openly scathe agriculture, increasing carbon taxing on producers, fertilizers and now with the CFIA attempts at burdensome and redundant practices…

Latching on to the cow-farts are causing Climate Alarmism rhetoric…

Bypassing all safety measures and concerns around Bovaer - where, when the use of this anti-flatulence product was mandated in Denmark last year…Cows started dropping like flies. Bovaer is said to only be used in Dairy Herds, where in a survey in Denmark found that more than 2/3rds of their herds that took them, declined in both feed intake and milk production - not taking into account the ones that just up and dropped dead!

Where the climate alarmism surrounding cows, completely ignores the fact that North America once supported 30–60 million wild bison - far more ruminants than today’s roughly 12 million Canadian cattle.

The planet survived just fine…No Bovaer required.

And since we’re on the topic of government hypocrisy and milk…

Trump Tariffs on Canadian products are still in place so that the Liberals can continue to protect the Quebec Dairy Cartel Market Pricing Structure, making US products more expensive to import into Canada, while at the same time as making Canadian Based Dairy more expensive for Canadians - watching billions of gallons of milk dumped out needlessly instead of making dairy items more affordable for Canadians.

But we can’t forget to talk about the “investment”, when Liberals were trying to make protein more affordable, climate friendly and available to Canadians…

Crickets.

No…that’s not the sound we heard from the Liberal Government…they actually thought we’d eat bugs instead of tying into a thick and juicy - Alberta Beef - ribeye.

Where Muslims are getting an investment into their quality proteins, at the cost of taxpayers…the Liberals dumped millions into crickets, hailing them “the future of protein”.

The Aspire Food Group cricket plant in London, Ontario received over $35 million in public funding through federal programs, where the ROI on this was:

They never exceeded 50% capacity;

67% of workers laid off;

They entered receivership in May 2025;

Assets sold off by September;

Owed $41 million, including millions to Farm Credit Canada

It was a total collapse.

And even when journalists requested records for $8.5 million from AgriInnovate, the government claimed there were no records.

Welp…

Thanks to the Liberal waging war on our Canadian Beef Producers…Beef Consumption has Dropped by about 10% on a per capita basis.

Sure, some of this too is also due to the more vegetarian diets of our newcomers…but a lot is that, despite the fact that Canada has an abundance of beef and runs a $4.7 Billion Beef Export Surplus…Canadians are being priced out of it, with a Liberal War on Beef…for some of us.

.