The Liberal Government Keeps Putting Canadians Last...
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Bought in Broad Daylight
Or, how a party that could not govern honestly discovered it could simply absorb the opposition one vertebra at a time
"Thus arrives Marilyn Gladu, latest penitent at the altar of Mark Carney, crossing from the Conservatives to the Liberals after having recently denounced Carney as a Brookfield-tinted salesman of elite continuity and after having argued that MPs who defect should resign and face voters again. The beauty of modern politics is not that hypocrisy exists. Hypocrisy is ancient. The beauty is that it now travels business class, issues a statement about “this critical moment,” and expects applause for the courage required to betray one’s own sentences. The move leaves the Liberals on 171 seats in a 343-seat House, one short of a majority."
https://therandomarchivist.substack.com/p/bought-in-broad-daylight/comments