Just in case you’re not already subscribed to Jason Lavigne and haven’t already heard that I’ll be making an appearance on the show tomorrow morning…consider this your notification.

As it will be on his Streamyard account, I don’t have access to the links - but I will post a copy of the YouTube version, for you to tune into afterwards.

You’ll most likely be able to join in on the conversation with questions through the Live Version, and you’ll most likely be able to find that →HERE.

What are we talking about?

I think we’ll be diving into my perspective on the 9 Referendum Questions from Premier Smith that we’ll all be able to exercise our voice on/in…and without a doubt, the 10th question that will be added to the referendum on Alberta Separation:

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

If you’ve been keeping up, I broke down my thoughts on the ‘Why’ Premier Smith has launched these - in a full series - including a Printable Handout - that you can find following this, links to all posts are at the bottom of this post:

For additional links to The Lavigne Show, you can find them:

Website: HERE

Spotify: HERE

Rumble: HERE

X: HERE

Stop on by if you can…if not, hopefully you get a chance to watch. This should make for an amazing conversation!

Leave a comment