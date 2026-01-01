Over these last few years, with my substack, I have been promoting my words and others as fact based media and for 2026, I have a plan.

Well…okay, not necessarily a plan, but an idea.

What if…

There are a lot of great voices that I can promote through an independent media channel?

We got some of these great independent voices together to capture the true highlights of the day and posted commentary on them?

We had a News Media that was independent of Government (taxpayer) funding?

Had the ability to not only read your replies, but action them into articles and publications?

All was free to everybody, like YakkStack, where people could contribute but not be left out of the loop because of their budgeting?

Don’t get me wrong…I’m more than aware of a lot if not all independent voices in the media and their efforts to bring light.

Holding Truth to Power…

Focusing on Niche and applying them to global.

The problem is…we’re not all under one roof - the same roof.

Seriously…if we were, you wouldn’t even be reading this right now.

I can only boast a few thousand followers on Substack…a few more on X, Facebook and LinkedIn - where my total subscribers base sits just over 40,000.

And don’t get me wrong, I appreciate 100% of all of you…but what if we were bigger?

A more centralized version of limiting the amount of subscriptions that you need to have and read to keep - in the know.

Where comments sections were forums of discussion - and you guys already do this amazingly…

And where we could all have a couch in the discussion.

As in…what if we brought together all of the best of you, YakkStackers, New Media, open content and discussion, under one roof - and then…

Had our evening talks, via Zoom Meetings, where we could all be a part of the discussion.

Seems like a great idea - even in the planning stages.

Seems like a place where we could promote other content and invite in a lot of heavy lifters into the discussion…

And I think, we can do this.

I’ve reached out to an amazing person to assist with this and have built a few tools to help me along - but this all comes at a cost factor.

To make things FREE, as you full well know, somebody has to help pay to keep the lights on.

So…do we want to centralize and grow - with your help in finding sponsors, accepting a little more selective advertisement into the mix, and through the same personal donations that you already give?

Or…are you okay with my limited time, focus and narrowed point of view?

I’ll be sharing this with a few heads - so I need your vocal input into comments.

If it’s a go, I’ll bust ass to make it a go.

If not…one thing I can promise you, I’ll be a lot more lively moving forward.

Drop your comments below.

