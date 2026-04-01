It’s April Fools’ Day.

But after noon, the jokes are over…and what we’re left with aren’t tears of joy.

Today, the cost of living rises again…driven by the Industrial Carbon Tax, better known as the Tax on Everything.

But while everyone argues about the visible taxes, almost no one is talking about the one you never voted for…

Inflation. The hidden tax.

In today’s episode - with a direct message to Alberta Premier Smith - Haver Uplay breaks down the tax that doesn’t show up on a bill…but hits you everywhere.

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