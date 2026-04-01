The Hidden Tax that Nobody Voted For...
and the receipt they expect you to keep paying.
It’s April Fools’ Day.
But after noon, the jokes are over…and what we’re left with aren’t tears of joy.
Today, the cost of living rises again…driven by the Industrial Carbon Tax, better known as the Tax on Everything.
But while everyone argues about the visible taxes, almost no one is talking about the one you never voted for…
Inflation. The hidden tax.
In today’s episode - with a direct message to Alberta Premier Smith - Haver Uplay breaks down the tax that doesn’t show up on a bill…but hits you everywhere.
Excellent presentation.
The educational part about money issues first benefits those ahead of the line. For more reading on the subject and not having to wade through Economics books, look for Harry Browne’s book (likely find used) “How You Can Profit From An Economic Downturn”. (I’ll have to re-read that copy I got back in the late ‘70’s if I can find it now.)
Lots of people are following the Chicago School of Economics Theory on the “trickle down effect” which was and is BS since as Haver explains and can easily be followed, the money given out first off the printing presses benefits those that can buy up people’s commodities and services locked into the present rate. Further down in time, that money becomes worthless.
I think Browne explains this well in the book and I’m just going by memory after 50 years. Think of depositing your money into an account. (The Bank then uses it to lend out to others dictated by the interest rate, maybe as high or higher than 10:1, but never mind that for now.). You withdraw your money to take to an Auction. You show up along with 10 or more people who’ve also withdrawn money they’ve borrowed from the Bank. What happens? You end up bidding against your own money!
Read the book. Make money if you can!
Thanks, Sheldon.