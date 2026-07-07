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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
8h

But can we sue them back for.misinformation? The covid scam comes to.mind. and the cv Vax, that some politicians have shares in!

And I also think there is a problem with the govt suing taxpayers with taxpayers money!!

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
8h

Question: I want to know if you have any suggestions how to get the people that I follow to connect via email vs. FB or how to protect ourselves without deleting our FB entirely. Or do you think it is too late for that?

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1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
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