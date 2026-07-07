An Access to Information request filed by Blacklock's Reporter has uncovered a thirty-five page internal document from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada - Melanie Joly's department - outlining a framework for monitoring individual social media posts, assessing whether they meet the government's definition of truth, and escalating to legal action against individual Canadians.



The document is heavily redacted. The mechanism is largely hidden. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is already looking for Canadians who have received government demand letters to remove their content - which means those letters have already been sent.



Today's episode connects this to Bills C-9, C-11, C-22, C-34, and C-36 - the five-layer architecture we documented in the Rhyme Series. The government can sue you for misinformation. There is no equivalent law pointing the other direction. One way street.

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Transcripts:

A federal document reveals Ottawa built a system to monitor, score, and escalate to legal action against individual Canadians for social media posts. There is no law that works in the other direction.

Today we are going to break out something that is quite alarming - and most likely not something you will find in the media. In fact, this could arrive at your doorstep before you even have a chance to hear about it.

Our mission is to bring you daily news, Monday through Friday. More than a challenge. It’s a commitment. But YakkStack has another commitment of greater importance. Family.

Mrs. YakkStack is on vacation this week. Yesterday’s processing began at 6:30 AM and didn’t wrap up until 3:00 PM. This was not the expectation, but there was a lot to cover. The news was delivered but the day was lost.

For the balance of this week, YakkStack is going to focus on his number one priority - and work to deliver the news, just in smaller sections.

The message is protection. The objective is isolation. The goal is control.

Bills were rushed through Parliament in the hours before the House left for vacation. If you missed the three-part Rhyme Series - starting June 18th and concluding June 22nd - scroll back in your feeds or visit the HaVer UpLay YouTube channel. You are going to want to see exactly what is happening, and how it connects to what we are bringing you today.

An Access to Information request filed by Blacklock’s Reporter has uncovered a 35-page internal document from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada - the department headed by Industry Minister Melanie Joly. The document outlines a system for tracking online narratives, assessing individual posts, and escalating responses.

The platforms being monitored: LinkedIn. Facebook. X.

Because the series matters. This is how control is built.

Under the framework described in this document, the department itself would determine whether a given social media post is - quoting directly - “factually incorrect, misleading or out of context.” The government decides what is true. The government decides what is false. The escalation process includes legal action against individual Canadians for what they post.

This is not an isolated document. It is the fifth layer of an architecture documented across the Rhyme Series.

Prohibition - Bill C-9. Suppression - Bill C-11. Surveillance - Bill C-22. Enforcement - Bill C-34. Prosecution - Bill C-36.

That is five layers. Prohibition. Suppression. Surveillance. Enforcement. Prosecution.

Here is the piece that is not in any headline.

The government can sue you for misinformation. There is no law that works in the other direction. You cannot sue the government for the same thing. One way street. The rules apply to you. Not to them.

The government defines what misinformation is. The government monitors what you post. The government scores it against its own standard. The government escalates to legal action when it decides you have crossed its line. And the government is exempt from its own standard.

This is the same government that told you your rubber boots wouldn’t protect you unless everybody else was wearing rubber boots as well. You know what that means. The same government that told you masks worked. That said two weeks. That said the Freedom Convoy was funded by foreign interests - a claim that was never proven at scale. That commissioned a survey which scored you as disinformed for believing Canada lagged the G7 - while Canada was the only G20 country in a recession.

You cannot sue them for any of it. They can sue you.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has put out the call. If you have received a government demand letter asking you to remove your online content, they want to hear from you. They are offering legal representation. The fact that the Justice Centre is already looking for these people means the letters have already been sent.

Now. Here is the Big Picture.

C-9 defines what you cannot say. C-11 controls what can be found when you say it. C-22 retains your record for six months after you say it. C-34 forces identity registration on every platform - sold as child protection, built as a directory of who posted what. C-36 gives a cabinet-appointed Commission the authority to act on it.

A 35-page internal document in Melanie Joly’s department - built before any of this was law - shows the government already had a system in place to monitor what you post, decide whether it meets their definition of truth, and escalate to legal action.

You. Cannot. Sue. Them. Back.

The message is protection. The objective is isolation. The goal is control.

And now you see the Big Picture.