The Foundation
Haver Uplay
The primary job of government is to keep its people safe. Canada has spent a decade walking in the opposite direction. Two hundred and fifty-six murders by people already in the system. A premier demanding citizens carry bear spray. Police telling homeowners to leave their keys out for thieves. Haver Uplay has the Big Picture.
Thought this was well done Sheldon and the right amount of time . Love how you keep learning how to get your points of view out there . Have forwarded to those who remember Paul Harvey.
Thank you for all your efforts .
Yes, a great resemblance of Paul Harvey! Well done. Good Day!