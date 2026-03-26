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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
8h

Thought this was well done Sheldon and the right amount of time . Love how you keep learning how to get your points of view out there . Have forwarded to those who remember Paul Harvey.

Thank you for all your efforts .

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1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Roger Boutin's avatar
Roger Boutin
4h

Yes, a great resemblance of Paul Harvey! Well done. Good Day!

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