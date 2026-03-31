The Fog Of War...
Haver Uplay
The Cornerstone Forum sold out early.
Seven hundred people in a room in Calgary with former CIA analysts, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who walked away from the Pentagon, economists who called Russia’s collapse before it happened, an investigative journalist who followed China’s money into Canadian institutions, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the hotseat.
No softballs.
Shaun Newman built something worth your time.
First 4 segments from Cornerstone available at: Shaun Newman Podcast
Follow the rest of SNP links here:
My recent work provides a structural explanation for why the reforms you describe often struggle to take hold. I have developed a theoretical framework called "Institutional Closure." In my research, I demonstrate that modern institutions—including universities and health agencies—have developed a "bureaucratic immune system." This system allows them to perform the rituals of reform while remaining unable to correct their errors internally. I call this the "Silent Drift." I have recently completed a trilogy of essays that move from a specific case study (academic exclusion at Université Laval) to a general theory on how Western institutions neutralize dissent through procedural density and "administrative ghosting."
https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fearhttps://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship