The Cornerstone Forum sold out early.

Seven hundred people in a room in Calgary with former CIA analysts, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who walked away from the Pentagon, economists who called Russia’s collapse before it happened, an investigative journalist who followed China’s money into Canadian institutions, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the hotseat.

No softballs.

Shaun Newman built something worth your time.

First 4 segments from Cornerstone available at: Shaun Newman Podcast

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