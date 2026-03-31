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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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My recent work provides a structural explanation for why the reforms you describe often struggle to take hold. I have developed a theoretical framework called "Institutional Closure." In my research, I demonstrate that modern institutions—including universities and health agencies—have developed a "bureaucratic immune system." This system allows them to perform the rituals of reform while remaining unable to correct their errors internally. I call this the "Silent Drift." I have recently completed a trilogy of essays that move from a specific case study (academic exclusion at Université Laval) to a general theory on how Western institutions neutralize dissent through procedural density and "administrative ghosting."

https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fearhttps://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

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