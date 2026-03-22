The Floor We Pulled Out From Under Them
Haver Uplay
One of the largest concerns I find in Canada today, of the many that I’ll be covering, is what we have done to our youth and if this continues, what does their future hold?
Through Haver, I’ve assembled what we all see and leave us with one big question…
A society that abandons its children has already torn up the very floor it expects them to hold us on.
We're not doing our kids any favours by keeping them tethered to Canada's federal government. Next time you get a chance to vote, vote for a change.
Sheldon send these Easton Spector and get them to post may get some more coverage. This was awesome.
https://www.eastonspectator.com/