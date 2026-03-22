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Stewart Jeanes's avatar
Stewart Jeanes
7h

We're not doing our kids any favours by keeping them tethered to Canada's federal government. Next time you get a chance to vote, vote for a change.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
5h

Sheldon send these Easton Spector and get them to post may get some more coverage. This was awesome.

https://www.eastonspectator.com/

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