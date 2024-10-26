Dear Lord…just when you thought confidence in elections, around the world, including Canada, couldn’t get worse…

BC - Hold my Beer.

This has been a complete shitshow from the onset.

The Liberal Party completely folded…because even the tree hugging, granola eaters couldn’t stand their shit anymore…despite the fact that I think a few of them completely swung in the pendulum from Liberal to BC Conservatives…

And then, the BCNDP was trying to get the BC Conservatives to have to change the name of the party, while ballots were already printed…because, this wouldn’t cause any confusion at all, right?

And then, they allowed Telephone Voting…

And then, using tabulators that didn’t have the full capability of tabulating all of the votes, leaving some 49K ballots uncounted…

And then, the Unions proclaiming through legacy media, that they’re throwing their full support behind the BCNDP Party…

And then, announcing that it would take a full week, just to count them…

And then, the somehow found an additional 17K votes that needed to be counted…

And then this:

Free from scrutineering…they allowed staff to TAKE THE FUCKING BALLOTS HOME WITH THEM!

What a complete sham and a disgrace to the mere thought of an election.

All of this shit…

ALL OF IT!

If this doesn’t completely dissolve the mere illusion of democracy in BC…I don’t know what will!

What’s next?

Tossing a 2 headed coin with “Heads” as your only voting option?

Credit to Cosmin Dzurdzsa for the news clip

