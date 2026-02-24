If you’ve been following this series, you know we’ve covered a lot of ground.

We started with why Premier Smith’s nine-question referendum is a brilliant strategic play rather than the watered-down mess the separation movement accused it of being. I walked through how the questions function like a series of leading affirmations, broke down the contract framework and why understanding the terms of a transaction before you sign matters more than almost anything else. (If you haven’t read those pieces yet, links are at the bottom.)

Today I want to talk about the first five referendum questions not being about what they’re addressing but more so about who they’re speaking to.

And that, to me, is a significant part of the brilliance.

There’s an instruction in almost every recipe ever written that says “Salt and pepper to taste.”

Every cook knows what it means. You add what you need based on what you’re working with, what you’re making and who you’re feeding. A pinch for one person is a full shake for another. The same dish can land completely differently depending on the palate it’s landing on.

It’s not vague. It’s personal.

And that’s exactly what the first five referendum questions are doing.

On the surface, they’re about immigration levels, access to provincial services, residency requirements, premiums for temporary residents and proof of citizenship to vote. On paper, they look like a single policy conversation aimed at a single voter.

They’re not.

These questions are seasoned for every palate in the room and the room is a lot bigger than the political commentary would have you believe.

Here’s where the salt and pepper analogy does its real work.

The same five questions land differently depending on who’s reading them. Not because the questions are vague, but because the pressure they’re describing shows up differently at different stages of life and Smith has written questions that resonate across every one of them.

Young adults and students, 18 to 24, are living the competition version of this problem. Entry-level jobs, internships, apprenticeships and affordable rentals near campus have all become significantly harder to access in the last five years. When Question 1 prioritizes Albertans for employment, this group hears direct relief from wage suppression, finding a summer job and oversaturated job markets. When Questions 3 and 4 address temporary residents and program eligibility, students see a potential slowdown in the diploma-mill pipelines that have flooded certain sectors and driven rents to levels that make independent living nearly impossible before 30. For them, this isn’t ideology. It’s their reality.

Parents with young children, roughly 25 to 45, are the school drop-off, mortgage-juggling Albertans watching class sizes balloon in real time where a third of the children in these classes can’t speak English fluently. These parents aren’t thinking about geopolitics when they read Question 1 about sustainable immigration levels and prioritizing Albertans for employment. They’re thinking about whether there’s a doctor for their kid, whether their child’s teacher can actually teach or just manage and whether the housing market will be something their children can participate in someday. Questions 2 through 4 on restricting immediate access to provincial programs and charging premiums to temporary residents speak directly to parents who understand that growth at this pace is outrunning the infrastructure meant to support it.

Working-age adults, 25 to 54, are the tax base, the trades, the mid-career professionals, the small business owners. Alberta has always depended on economic migration and most of these people know it and support it. What they’re wary of is speed without planning, volume without infrastructure, intake without integration. Question 1’s focus on economic migration and Questions 2 through 4 on aligning benefits with contribution speak to a basic fairness instinct that crosses every political stripe. If you’ve paid into the system for decades, the question of whether you should be standing behind someone who arrived last month is reasonable. And the fact that saying so out loud has become socially dangerous is precisely why a private referendum ballot matters so much.

Seniors, 55 and up, have one dominant concern and it isn’t abstract. When emergency rooms are backed up, when surgeries are delayed, when long-term care beds are scarce, they aren’t reading population statistics. They’re calculating personal risk. Questions 3 and 4 addressing access to provincially funded services speak directly to a generation that built and paid for those services and is now watching capacity evaporate. Question 5, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, also resonates strongly here. For many older Albertans, electoral integrity is foundational to everything else.

Civic-minded voters across every generation land on Question 5 from a different angle but arrive at the same place. Citizens vote, programs serve residents and immigration is managed rather than reactive. It’s about clarity, the principle that systems work when the rules are consistent and enforced and that a democracy without electoral integrity is just organized chaos with better signage.

I want to be direct about this because the framing war on these questions is already in full swing.

The NDP and the Anti-Separatist Hate Groups, (still using that), are going to tell you these questions are about keeping people out. That they’re coded racism wrapped in policy language. That anyone who votes yes to any of them is a xenophobe who doesn’t deserve to call themselves Canadian.

That framing is a shutdown mechanism that’s more akin to social media trolling than is to open discussion, where instead of addressing the evidence or logic, the person attacks their opponent’s character, motive, or attributes to undermine their credibility.

AKA: The Ad Hominem Fallacy.

But here’s what these questions are actually framed around - controlling the seasoning so that we don’t spoil the recipe.

Alberta has always welcomed people as a part of our identity.

What it cannot do and what no province can do indefinitely, is absorb population at the pace of the last five years without the housing, healthcare, education and employment infrastructure to match.

And the beauty of a private referendum ballot is that it gives every Albertan, regardless of what they’re willing to say out loud at a dinner table or in a comment section, the ability to answer honestly.

That’s the salt and pepper principle in action. Everyone seasons to their own taste. Everyone’s palate is different. But the dish is the same and it’s being served to the entire province.

The first five questions aren’t about borders and immigration in the abstract. They’re about a parent’s classroom, a student’s rent, a tradesperson’s wage, a senior’s surgery wait time and a voter’s basic expectation that the system they built and paid for still belongs to them.

And here’s what the people calling this racist don’t want to acknowledge…when it comes to inclusivity, this conversation is as inclusive as it gets. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, how long you’ve lived in the province, your sexuality, or how long you’ve been a taxpayer. Young voters through old, including school-aged children, are being represented by this referendum.

Like the questions themselves, the levels of immigration we’d like to manage come down to that one simple statement - we need to salt and pepper to taste, for what is specific to our provincial recipe.

The ballot is eight months away…and I hope this helps keep the focus on the flavor.

