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Allen Dick's avatar
Allen Dick
12h

Summary for those who value their time.

Alberta’s current anger comes from everyday pressures: affordability, healthcare, housing, schools, and food costs.

Those pressures push ordinary people into politics because survival feels at stake.

Today’s debate traces back to the 2001 “Firewall Letter,” which urged Alberta to use its constitutional powers more fully.

The letter’s five concrete ideas: Alberta Pension Plan, provincial police, Alberta‑run income tax collection, Senate reform, and full provincial control of healthcare.

After 25 years, four of five remain undelivered; only the provincial police idea is partly in motion, with the RCMP still in place until 2032.

Meanwhile, costs of living have soared, services deteriorated (healthcare waits, classroom crowding, overdoses, tent cities), and equalization grievances intensified.

A 2021 referendum saw over 60% of Albertans vote to remove equalization from the Constitution; Ottawa effectively did nothing.

Many Albertans now doubt whether real reform is possible inside Confederation, so separation has become a mainstream option, not just a bargaining chip.

This year’s referendum links separation to leverage: a “yes” on Question 10 starts the legal process for a binding separation vote, giving Alberta negotiating power it never had with letters or petitions.

The author argues 25 years of Ottawa’s inaction have cost Alberta hundreds of billions and worsened services, so continuing to “wait” is no longer acceptable.

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Lucee's avatar
Lucee
9h

How long did it take the NDP to spend/pocket Alberta's Slush Fund Klein amassed during his short stay in office?

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