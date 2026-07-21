25 years ago a letter was written. Today, these concerns still exist and things have not gotten better in Alberta.



Question 10 on the referendum, to hold a referendum...is the only leverage we have to make sure that these issues do not continue for another 25 years.

Transcripts:

For a lot of Canadians, remembering what happened five years ago is difficult enough. Twenty-five years ago? That can feel like ancient history. But sometimes, you have to go backwards to understand why people are standing where they are today.

Over the last decade, something has changed in Alberta. Not because people suddenly developed an interest in constitutional law, federal-provincial relations, or political philosophy. They became interested because life became harder. Affordability. Healthcare. Housing. Food prices. Education.

People don’t usually become political because they want to. They become political because they feel they have to, because survival has a way of getting your attention. And when people feel they aren’t being heard, they start looking for another way to speak. Sometimes they vote. Sometimes they protest. Sometimes they sign petitions. Sometimes, they write letters.

And that’s where today’s story begins. Not with the separation movement, not with recent petitions, not even with the last election. It begins 25 years ago, with a letter. A letter that asked whether Alberta should begin taking greater responsibility for its own affairs, build stronger institutions, collect more of its own taxes, run more of its own services, and exercise more of the constitutional authority it already possessed.

Most Canadians have heard of it. Few have actually read it. It became known simply as the Firewall Letter.

Twenty-five years later, many of the same conversations Albertans are having today are the very same conversations that letter was trying to start back in 2001. The names have changed. The governments have changed. The headlines have changed. But the questions have remained remarkably consistent.

So what exactly did this letter ask for? Surprisingly, nothing particularly revolutionary. It was mostly a checklist: an Alberta Pension Plan, a provincial police force, provincial collection of its own income tax, Senate reform, and full provincial responsibility for health care. Practical ideas. Concrete ideas. Ideas you could actually measure.

And that’s where the story takes an unexpected turn. Twenty-five years later, how much of that checklist has actually been completed?

That’s a rhetorical question. Because if most of it had been, we probably wouldn’t be having today’s conversation. If Alberta had built the institutions that letter envisioned, if the relationship with Ottawa had fundamentally changed, there probably wouldn’t be a referendum conversation at all.

Here’s the actual scorecard. The Alberta Pension Plan was studied and shelved, never adopted. Provincial income tax collection never happened, the Canada Revenue Agency still collects it. Senate reform never came, Alberta still just elects nominees the Prime Minister is free to ignore, the same arrangement that already existed before this letter was even written. Full provincial responsibility for health care never materialized.

Four of five, untouched in 25 years. The fifth, a provincial police force, is the one item with any real movement at all. Premier Smith announced the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service last year, and legislation this year begins the transition. But Alberta’s RCMP contract doesn’t actually expire until 2032. So even the one item in progress isn’t finished.

Zero of five, fully delivered. One, still in motion after 25 years.

And that’s really the story. Not whether the Firewall Letter was right or wrong. But whether 25 years of talking about the same problems has produced 25 years of measurable change. And the answer to that question is yes, just not the kind of change many Albertans believed they were asking for. The country changed. The institutions changed. The cost of living changed. But the concerns that gave birth to the Firewall Letter, those remained.

Today, Albertans are looking at healthcare systems stretched beyond capacity, schools struggling to keep up with enrolment, and housing prices that have climbed so far beyond wages that many young Canadians no longer believe home ownership belongs to them. A country where millions struggle to put food on the table, where tent cities have become a permanent feature of the landscape, and where, on average, 17 Canadians become insolvent every single hour of every single day.

The problems changed. The pressure grew. But the underlying conversation never really went away. And this wasn’t the only time Albertans tried. In 2021, Albertans voted in a provincial referendum on equalization. More than 60% voted to remove equalization from Canada’s Constitution. Whether you agreed with that question or not, the message from Alberta was unmistakable. Ottawa did not respond.

That is why today’s discussion is different. This is no longer simply a request for change. For many Albertans, it has become a question of whether meaningful change is even possible within the relationship that exists today. And once people begin asking that question, the conversation naturally moves somewhere it wasn’t 25 years ago, toward the possibility of leaving the federation entirely.

Before going any further, it’s worth remembering who was involved. This wasn’t a letter written by a few anonymous people. It was written by some of the most influential conservative voices in Alberta at the time, and delivered to Premier Ralph Klein.

King Ralph. Whether you admired him or disagreed with him, there is no denying his influence on Alberta politics. Klein represented a style of conservatism many Albertans still describe as a big-C Conservative philosophy: smaller government, balanced budgets, personal responsibility, individual initiative. And when people today say they want Alberta to go back, more often than not, this is the period they’re talking about.

The Firewall Letter was also signed by a man who, five years later, would become Prime Minister of Canada: Stephen Harper. At the time, he wasn’t writing as a future prime minister. He was one of several Albertans arguing that the province should make greater use of the constitutional powers it already possessed.

Twenty-five years have passed. Governments have changed. Prime ministers have come and gone. Premiers have come and gone. And yet, many of the same conversations are still taking place, because many believe the questions raised in 2001 were never fully answered. That helps explain why today’s conversation has moved beyond reform, beyond letters, beyond petitions, and toward a question that would have seemed far more remote a generation ago. Not, how do we fix Confederation. But, can it still be fixed.

If you want to understand why separation has become a mainstream conversation for many Albertans, you don’t have to start with today’s headlines. You rewind the clock. Back to conversations that began 25 years ago.

You may not remember the political debates of 2001. But there are some things you probably do remember. What a full grocery cart looked like. Classrooms where teachers knew every student’s name because they weren’t trying to manage 45 children at once. A time when finding a family doctor wasn’t considered winning the lottery.

Long before a single calendar year saw nearly 24,000 Canadians die waiting for surgery. Long before more than 56,000 Canadians lost their lives to overdose over the course of a single decade. Long before tent cities became a permanent feature of communities across this country.

Twenty-five years have passed. Take a look around you. Look at the Canada that exists today. Then ask yourself: has the conversation really changed, or have the problems simply become larger? Because the conversation many Albertans have been having hasn’t changed very much at all.

Today, the first five questions on Alberta’s referendum are almost entirely about immigration. Why? Because the pressures facing Alberta today are different than they were 25 years ago: schools, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, affordability. Those pressures didn’t replace the original conversation. They piled on top of it.

An 8% property tax increase wasn’t part of that conversation in 2001. A Canada Pension Plan contribution that has climbed dramatically over the years wasn’t part of that conversation. A pound of ground beef becoming something families stop and think twice about buying wasn’t part of that conversation. But it is now.

The questions changed. The bills got bigger. The pressures multiplied. But underneath all of it, Albertans are still asking the same fundamental question they were asking 25 years ago: how much control should Alberta have over its own future?

And this year, that question finally has an answer waiting on the ballot.

For a lot of Albertans, separation isn’t a bargaining chip. It’s the actual goal, a real, legitimate position. But even if you’re not there yet, Question 10 still does something a letter never could. Think of it as an insurance policy. Leverage, the kind 25 years of politely worded requests never had.

A yes vote on the second part of Question 10, the part that asks whether the Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada, doesn’t separate Alberta the next morning. It starts that legal process. But without it, there’s no guarantee anything currently on the table actually gets finished.

Take the pipelines. The West Coast Pipeline has a finalized agreement and is expected to be listed as a project of national interest by this October. Construction could start as early as September of next year. Could. It still depends on duty to consult obligations being met and Ottawa actually delivering its own conditions document. The Northern Shield pipeline to Ontario is even earlier, still a feasibility study, no confirmed cost, no federal approval at all. Approved, somewhat. Not approved, finished.

Take the Alberta Pension Plan. Alberta asked Ottawa for one number, its actual share of CPP assets, so Albertans could vote on this with real information. Ottawa’s own Chief Actuary was supposed to deliver that number by fall of last year. It still hasn’t arrived.

That’s the pattern. Pipelines conditionally approved, not guaranteed. A pension number promised, not delivered. A provincial police force announced, not finished. Without leverage attached to the ask, 25 years of experience says exactly how this goes. Roughly $20 billion a year, moving forward, is what a yes vote is actually worth in leverage alone. And that’s before you even get to the 25 years already spent waiting.

So this time, we’re not writing a letter. We’re reading the receipts.

Now. Here’s the Big Picture.

Twenty-five years ago, Alberta sent Ottawa a request. This is what 25 years of no answer actually cost.

Financially. Depending on how you measure it, Alberta’s net contribution to the rest of Canada runs to $324 billion between 2000 and 2019, and $544 billion between 2000 and 2023. Call it roughly $20 billion a year, every year, moving forward. And when Alberta asked for a single number, its own actual share of the pension plan it’s paid into for decades, Ottawa’s Chief Actuary promised an answer and still hasn’t delivered one.

Politically. In 2021, 61.7% of this province voted to remove equalization from the Constitution. Ottawa’s response was silence. Zero of the Firewall Letter’s five specific requests have been fully delivered in 25 years. One is finally in motion, a quarter century later.

Legally. Two separate federal courts, the Federal Court in 2024 and the Federal Court of Appeal in January of this year, ruled that this government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated the Charter rights of the people it was used against. The government is still appealing. Years after the violation, the people harmed by it are still waiting on a remedy. Rights on paper and rights in practice are not the same thing, and Alberta has watched that gap play out in real time.

On resources. Alberta still cannot move its own oil to tidewater without Ottawa’s approval, on Ottawa’s timeline, subject to Ottawa’s conditions. The West Coast Pipeline is conditionally approved. Not finished. Not guaranteed.

On jurisdiction. Ottawa has used federal housing money to override municipal zoning decisions Albertans’ own city councils made. Alberta’s own police services said no to a federal firearms program aimed at law-abiding gun owners, and were overruled anyway.

And on the basics. Nearly 24,000 Canadians dying on waitlists in a single year. More than 56,000 dead from overdose in a decade. Classrooms that went from 30 students to 45. An 8% property tax increase in a single year, just to cover a gap in services Alberta’s own taxpayers are already funding twice.

None of that is a grievance from 25 years ago. That’s this year.

Twenty-five years ago, six people asked Alberta to take back the authority it already had, and wait for Ottawa to notice. We waited. This is what waiting bought us.

Alberta cannot afford another 25 years of this. Not the money. Not the wait times. Not the silence.

That’s not a request. That’s the case.

Thank you again, Elizabeth, for your confidence and support in making this episode possible.

And now, you see the Big Picture.