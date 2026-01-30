There sure seems to be a lot of “denouncing” going on lately and to be honest, I can’t remember any news cycles or issues that’s created such a wild stream of this term being wildly thrown around…

It’s being repeated and reiterated, ad nauseum, in relation to Alberta Independence - or as they term those in favor - “Separatists”.

It’d be easy to believe that this was only a smaller consorted effort with the Provincial NDP “Denouncing” Alberta Separation, having their caucus signing Pledges and challenging the United Conservative MLAs to do the same - after all, these are the hyperbolic - light their hair on fire - provincial party.

“Trans Rights are Human Rights”, they’ll pivot their screeching to with heads ablaze, if you so much as mention that mutilation of children is, in fact, not “gender-affirming care”…it’s abuse of the mentally ill.

Gender Dysphoria - the distress a person experiences due to inconsistency between their gender identity and their biological sex…and when treating this through permanent life altering surgery that doesn’t fix this state of mind - how can this be considered “care”?

Do we still think that Lobotomy’s are Psychiatric Affirming Care?

No…we do not. Because we’re all smarter than that.

And if this idea were approached the same for my generation - Generation X - when we were children, you’d see a lot of us old buzzards walking around with a peg leg and an eye patch.

I thank the medical system from my youth for not engaging in this sort of lunacy…despite the fact that I’m mostly against most of everything they dictate and do now.

Getting back to this whole “denouncing” thing…

This archaic term has been put back revived, with a Pulp Fiction(esque) needle being stabbed into it’s heart…because of 2 reasons, in my opinion.

First, because name-calling no longer works. Labels like “traitor,” “separatist,” or “selfish” have been used so often and so loosely that they’ve lost their power. People have heard it all before and tuned it out.

Second, because after years of shouting accusations at anyone who dissented from pandemic policy to economic policy - the public has grown immune. Once every disagreement becomes an existential threat, none of them are.

So the strategy shifts.

When insults fail, you reach for ritual condemnation. You “denounce.” You sign pledges. You demand conformity. Not because it persuades…but because it signals allegiance and discourages dissent.

Because here’s where this tactic flips into overdrive and can reasonably be identified as a psychological operation.

Identifying psychological operations through various methods is something I originally studied mostly out of curiosity. That curiosity turned into focused attention once it became clear just how coordinated and controlled so many public messages actually are.

In that research, I came across a framework known as the NCI Engineered Reality Scoring System, which is designed to identify narrative manipulation and message synchronization. Once you start recognizing these patterns, it becomes almost impossible to unsee them.

(Fair warning - you can quit reading now and live a lot happier life just suspecting things feel “off”…or, you may find yourself, like me, in deep analysis over every blip on the legacy media map)

Using the NCI Engineered Reality Scoring System, I analyzed recent posts on X, the book of faces, press and statements by elected officials that use “denouncing” in relation to Alberta separation and the results end up being a textbook PSYOP scoring 76 out of 100, with 17 out of 20 manipulation categories triggered.

Here’s a breakdown of the scoring:

1. Timing (Score: 4/5)

The posts didn’t just appear randomly. They surged in perfect coordination with political events. Doug Ford’s call to “stand up and denounce” separatists came right as Smith was signing international agreements. The timing screams political leverage, not genuine grassroots concern.

2. Emotional Manipulation (Score: 5/5)

This is where it gets ugly. The posts don’t make arguments, they make you feel things. “Either you’re with Canada or you’re not.” That’s not a policy position; that’s guilt-tripping. Another post frames silence on separatism as a moral “choice” while listing other groups Smith has supposedly denounced like doctors and LGBTQ+ youth. Pure emotional blackmail.

3. Uniform Messaging (Score: 4/5)

The exact same phrases show up across multiple accounts: “denounce separatism,” urging MLAs to denounce, candidates not denouncing Wexit, Smith not denouncing despite denouncing others. This isn’t how normal people talk about issues. This is coordinated messaging.

4. Missing Information (Score: 4/5)

Notice what they’re NOT talking about? The grassroots support for independence, like the 1 million Albertans Smith referenced. They focus only on “foreign interference” without providing evidence. They completely ignore Alberta’s fiscal contributions to Confederation. Selective omission is a hallmark of propaganda.

5. Simplistic Narratives (Score: 5/5)

Separatists are portrayed as traitors funded by “Trump’s agents” or “pedo king Trump” followers. Independence isn’t presented as a legitimate political position…it’s framed as evil disloyalty. Good (Canada) versus evil (separation). No nuance. No complexity. Just binary thinking.

6. Tribal Division (Score: 5/5)

This is the classic divide-and-conquer tactic. “Albertans” versus “Canadians.” Outsiders versus locals. “Either you’re with Canada or you’re not” creates an artificial us-versus-them dynamic that shuts down actual discussion.

7. Authority Overload (Score: 3/5)

Why is Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighing in on Alberta separation? What expertise does he have on Alberta issues? Politicians and media outlets push the denouncing narrative without any actual authority or knowledge of the situation on the ground.

8. Call for Urgent Action (Score: 4/5)

“Enough is enough” in Ford’s statement. Posts demanding immediate denouncing from leaders. No time to think, no time to debate, no time to consider. Just comply. Now.

9. Overuse of Novelty (Score: 3/5)

Separation is painted as a “once-in-a-lifetime” crisis tied to U.S. meddling. It’s framed as unprecedented and shocking, even though separatist sentiment in Alberta has existed for decades.

10. Financial/Political Gain (Score: 4/5)

Who benefits from suppressing Alberta separation talk? Ottawa. The federal government. Federalists who want to maintain the status quo where Alberta sends billions east while getting screwed on pipelines, equalization, and carbon taxes. The political suppression is clear.

11. Suppression of Dissent (Score: 4/5)

Anyone who supports independence gets labeled as having “MAGA handlers” or being “foreign agents.” You’re not allowed to have a legitimate political position, you’re a traitor controlled by outsiders. Dissenters are demonized, not debated.

12. False Dilemmas (Score: 5/5)

“With Canada or not.” Denounce or support treason. These aren’t real choices. They’re forced false dilemmas designed to make one option seem impossible to choose. But reality is more complex than these binary choices allow.

13. Bandwagon Effect (Score: 3/5)

Media and politicians create pressure to join the denouncing chorus. If you don’t denounce, you’re isolated, you’re outside the acceptable range of opinion. It’s subtle social pressure to conform.

14. Emotional Repetition (Score: 4/5)

The same emotional triggers get looped over and over. “Tearing Alberta from Canada” appears repeatedly. The betrayal theme is hammered home again and again until it becomes background noise in your brain.

15. Cherry-Picked Data (Score: 3/5)

Claims like “91% of Albertans hate secession” appear without context or methodology. Meanwhile, polls showing significant support for independence get ignored. Statistics are presented selectively to support the predetermined narrative.

16. Logical Fallacies (Score: 4/5)

Ad hominem attacks dominate. Separatists are “morons” or “idiots.” No engagement with the actual arguments for independence…just personal attacks designed to discredit without addressing the substance.

17. Manufactured Outrage (Score: 4/5)

Sudden calls to denounce appear amid unrelated U.S. political events. The outrage seems disconnected from anything actually happening in Alberta and it’s engineered anger designed to create momentum for the denouncing narrative.

18. Framing Techniques (Score: 4/5)

The issue is framed as “national unity on the ballot” despite ongoing separatism being a constant in Canadian politics. The framing controls how people perceive the issue before they even start thinking about it.

19. Rapid Behavior Shifts (Score: 1/5)

Not strongly evident in this case. People aren’t suddenly adopting new symbols or behaviors without reason.

20. Historical Parallels (Score: 3/5)

This mirrors the Quebec separation debates. Federal pressure. Foreign interference claims. Unity campaigns. All used to suppress legitimate political movements. We’ve seen this playbook before.

The Final Tally: Total Score: 76/100

Average category score: 3.8/5

17 out of 20 manipulation categories triggered…and even that may be conservative - pun intended.

Because, just like during the Scamdemic, people are being made to feel isolated.

Some were nudged or outright pressured into signing a “Forever Canada” petition, without ever being asked to explain why they still want to be part of a country they feel has turned its back on them. Having signed, many are now psychologically boxed in, believing they’ve “done their part,” or feeling unable to question it further.

Others are isolated through economic pressure.

Far fewer people are going out for dinner…not just because of restaurant pricing, but because of shrinkflation, declining value and financial burdens that a paycheck simply can’t keep up with as inflation continues to outpace wages.

Isolation doesn’t always look dramatic.

Sometimes it looks like fewer choices, quieter lives, and people withdrawing…one compromise at a time.

And if you look at the results of the most recent municipal elections, where turnout declined by large percentages and thousands of votes…it becomes clear that many people haven’t changed their views at all.

They’ve simply been scorched out of participating.

Disengagement isn’t apathy…it’s burnout. When people feel ignored, dismissed, or punished for speaking up, they don’t always protest louder, they stop showing up altogether.

And that should concern anyone who actually cares about democracy, because this isn’t organic political discourse it’s a full on coordinated psychological operation through engineered reality.

When it’s this bold and brazen, what you have to realize is that we’re not about to go to war…we’re already in one.

Not a war of bullets, but a war of narratives, compliance, and control.

All you have to do is think back over the last five years…when civil liberties were sidelined or outright crushed, using the same familiar playbook. CONVID was never really about public safety or public health…it was about compliance.

Remember how this all played out starting in 2020?

Isolation created through fear;

Unity created through ritual clanging pots and pans out on your front stoop, every evening - to show your support for Health Care Professionals and Frontline Workers;

Slogans, like… “We stand for Frontline workers”, “I’ve done my part” - getting the jab and “If we can only save one life”;

Shifting to - you’re an anti-vaxxer who will kill grandma so you need to be isolated from society and travel because you’re not going to put others at risk.

Welp…here’s the parallels to the current…

Isolation created through economic disparity and by crushing descent;

Unity through ritual condemnation “denouncing” as a public act of allegiance.

Slogans, like - “We stand for Team Canada”, “Easiest thing I’ve done - signing the pledge” and “I am Canadian First”.

Shifting to - you’re selfish, a traitor and a Treasonists.

What is likely to follow are renewed attacks on civil liberties protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Dissenting voices were silenced during COVID through platform censorship, account bans, and narrative enforcement and we’re watching the groundwork being laid for a repeat. This time, it’s happening through legislation and regulatory pressure, with Canada’s Minister of AI and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, openly discussing investigations into platforms like X to determine how speech might be limited in Canada.

At the same time, the population is being incrementally disarmed through the so-called Gun Buyback Program.

Add to that the normalization of emergency authorities - powers that expand quickly and retract slowly.

And we really don’t know what comes next.

But history suggests it won’t be announced politely in advance.

I just thought it important to send you into a happy weekend by throwing this all together for ya.

Or something.