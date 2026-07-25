The largest recipient of equalization wants a larger seat at the negotiating table. What does this actually mean?



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Everything’s On The Table... Except Mine

Quebec is Canada’s second-largest economy, and its largest recipient of equalization. This week, its premier called supply management non-negotiable, before negotiations with Washington over the new 50% tariff even began. Following the money from the price of milk to the price of a trade war, and asking who actually gets to say no.

This week, one of the subjects we’ve been talking about is supply management, Canada’s dairy system. We’ve touched on it. We’ve explained how it works. Today, we’re following the money. Because these aren’t two separate stories. They’re the same story. One begins with the price you pay for milk. The other ends with 50% tariffs hanging over approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. And somewhere between those two numbers is one province that has already declared one subject completely off the negotiating table.

Yesterday, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette said Quebec deserves a larger role in Canada’s trade negotiations with Washington. A larger role. Fair enough. When one of Canada’s largest provincial economies speaks, it should be heard. But what exactly does a larger role mean? Does it mean Quebec is finally prepared to remove one of the largest barriers to moving Canadian energy across this country? Will Alberta finally see a pipeline to tidewater through Quebec? Because when $20 billion worth of Canadian exports are sitting on the table, allowing a pipeline buried underground would seem like a much smaller ask than building a $90 billion high-speed rail line stretching above it.

If that’s the larger role Quebec wanted to play, you’re going to be disappointed. Because almost immediately, Quebec made its position clear. Supply management is not negotiable. Not open for discussion. Not open for compromise.

Before we go any further, we need to understand something about Quebec.

Quebec is Canada’s second-largest provincial economy. Last year, it produced approximately $617 billion in economic activity. That isn’t a struggling province. That isn’t an insignificant economy. Quebec builds aircraft. Manufactures pharmaceuticals. Produces aluminum. Generates enormous amounts of hydroelectric power. It has a growing technology sector. It is, by any reasonable definition, an economic powerhouse.

And yet, Quebec is also the single largest recipient of equalization payments in Canada. More than half of every equalization dollar Ottawa distributes flows to Quebec. Think about that for a moment. Canada’s second-largest provincial economy is also Canada’s largest recipient of redistribution.

Naturally, that raises questions. Questions about the formula. Questions about hydroelectric revenues. Questions about political influence. Questions about how successive federal governments have managed Confederation. Those are important conversations. But they aren’t tonight’s conversation. Because tonight isn’t really about equalization. Tonight is about trade. And what Quebec just told the rest of Canada.

Let’s take one more step. Because there is an obvious question hanging over this entire discussion. What exactly is non-negotiable?

On July 20th, President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports, scheduled to take effect on August 19th. And when reporters asked him why, he identified three issues. American alcohol. American automobiles. And American dairy.

That third point is where Quebec returns to the story. Because supply management, the system President Trump has publicly criticized since at least 2018, isn’t spread evenly across Canada. Quebec is the centre of Canada’s dairy industry. It produces roughly 36% to 37% of Canada’s milk revenues, more than any other province. It has led the country in cheese production for decades. It has led the country in yogurt production for decades. So when Canadians hear politicians defending supply management, they are very often hearing politicians defend an industry concentrated inside one province.

Which makes Premier Fréchette’s statement much more significant. When she said that any weakening of supply management was non-negotiable, that Quebec would defend it without compromise, she wasn’t speaking in the abstract. She was defending the industry her province dominates. The same industry the President of the United States specifically identified as one of the reasons for imposing 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports.

Reasonable people can disagree about supply management itself. Some believe it protects Canadian farmers. Others believe it protects artificially high prices. That debate has existed for generations. But notice what is actually happening. One province receives the largest equalization cheque the federal government writes. That same province is home to the industry most directly identified by the President of the United States as one of the reasons for these tariffs. And before negotiations have even begun, that province has declared the conversation over. Not after hearing Washington’s opening position. Not after testing whether a compromise exists. Before the first serious conversation has even taken place.

That should make every Canadian stop and ask a question. Because protecting an industry that already costs Canadians more at the grocery store is now threatening to cost Canadians far more than higher milk prices. It now sits squarely in the middle of a trade dispute involving approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. And that’s where the Big Picture really begins.

Every Canadian understands this next part, because you’ve been living it for years. Every dollar matters. Every trip to the grocery store matters. Every mortgage payment matters. Every utility bill matters. Every family has learned to do the math.

If one grocery store suddenly raised the price of everything by 50%, you wouldn’t keep shopping there simply because you were loyal. You’d drive five minutes farther. You’d shop somewhere else. That’s how markets work. Consumers follow value.

Businesses do exactly the same thing. If Canadian products suddenly become 50% more expensive in the United States, American buyers don’t stop buying. They start looking somewhere else. Another supplier. Another country. Another contract. Another place to spend $20 billion. That’s what tariffs are designed to do. Not stop trade. Redirect it.

And that’s why this conversation matters. For more than 50 years, since supply management was introduced, Canadians have had very little choice but to pay the prices that system produces. Whether you support that system or oppose it, that’s been the reality. And this isn’t a complaint that suddenly appeared because Donald Trump returned to the White House. Successive American administrations, Republican and Democrat, have raised concerns about Canada’s dairy system for decades. It has repeatedly appeared in trade negotiations. Repeatedly appeared in trade disputes. Repeatedly appeared in American complaints about Canadian market access.

The difference today isn’t that Washington has suddenly discovered supply management. The difference is that Washington now appears prepared to attach a much larger price tag to that disagreement. The days of simply raising the issue and moving on appear to be over.

And yet, Quebec’s position couldn’t have been much clearer. Supply management is not negotiable. Think carefully about what that means. One protected industry is now sitting across the negotiating table from approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. The question isn’t whether dairy matters. Of course it does. Thousands of Canadian families depend on it. Thousands of farms depend on it. Entire rural communities depend on it. No reasonable person should dismiss that. The question is different. Is protecting one sector of Canada’s economy worth exposing many others to 50% tariffs? Because that’s the trade-off Canadians are now being asked to consider.

Earlier this week, we put another set of numbers in front of you. Nearly 2.2 million visits to Canadian food banks every single month. More than 700,000 of those visits made by, or on behalf of, children. Think about that. Children. In one of the wealthiest countries on Earth. And even Canada’s food banks are struggling to keep pace. Nearly 30% reported running out of food before everyone who needed help could be served. More than half reported giving families less food than usual, simply so everyone received something.

Hold onto those numbers. Because we also talked about the milk. One study estimated that approximately 6.8 billion litres of Canadian milk were discarded, or otherwise disappeared, between 2012 and 2021. Other estimates place that number closer to 10 billion litres. Billions of litres. In a country where nearly one-third of children now live in households struggling with food insecurity.

Let’s be fair. That does not mean every litre of milk could simply have been delivered to a food bank. Milk isn’t canned goods. It has to be collected. Tested. Processed. Packaged. Refrigerated. Transported. There are real logistical challenges. But none of those realities erase the larger question. How does a country produce billions of litres of an essential food, restrict competition, control production, discard part of that production, and still tell struggling families that protecting the system responsible for those outcomes is completely non-negotiable?

That question deserves an answer. Because nearly one-third of Canadian children living with food insecurity should make every Canadian uncomfortable. Billions of litres of milk potentially going to waste should make every Canadian ask questions. And protecting that system while factories, manufacturers, and exporters stare down 50% tariffs should force Canadians to ask something even bigger. Are our priorities in the right place?

Because trade negotiations are always about choices. Every concession protects something. Every concession costs something. The question isn’t whether there is a cost. The question is who pays it. And right now, Canadians are being told that everyone must prepare to make sacrifices. Everyone, except the one industry already declared off limits. That’s a remarkable negotiating position. Especially before the negotiations have truly begun.

Before anyone accuses us of holding Quebec to a different standard, let’s be very clear. It would be hypocrisy to criticize Quebec for defending one of its largest industries while expecting Premier Danielle Smith not to defend Alberta’s. Alberta should defend energy. Saskatchewan should defend agriculture. British Columbia should defend forestry. Atlantic Canada should defend fisheries. Ontario should defend manufacturing. And Quebec should defend dairy. That’s not selfishness. That’s federalism. That’s exactly what premiers are elected to do.

The question isn’t whether Quebec should defend Quebec. The question is, should the rest of Canada be expected to absorb the consequences of that decision? Because those are two very different conversations. One is about representation. The other is about responsibility.

That raises an even larger question. One we’ve heard surprisingly little about. Has anybody actually asked President Trump what he wants? We know what Quebec wants. We know what Ottawa says it won’t negotiate. We know what every premier says they’re prepared to defend. But has anyone publicly laid out exactly what the United States would accept? Is Washington demanding the complete elimination of supply management? Greater market access? Larger import quotas? Lower tariffs? A phased approach? Or something else entirely? Because there is a very important difference between refusing to negotiate, and refusing to even find out what the other side is asking for.

Negotiation doesn’t begin with agreement. It begins with understanding. If you never ask, you’ll never know where the line actually is. Perhaps Washington wants the entire system dismantled. Perhaps it doesn’t. Perhaps there is no acceptable compromise. Perhaps there is. But until someone actually has that conversation, nobody knows. And that’s what makes declarations like non-negotiable so significant. Because they don’t end a negotiation. They prevent one from beginning.

Let’s zoom out. Because this story isn’t really about dairy anymore. It’s about Canada.

For the better part of the last decade, Canadians have watched their standard of living steadily decline. They’ve watched this country’s ranking for quality of life fall from 9th in the world to 27th, on the Numbeo Quality of Life Index. They’ve watched schools and hospitals take on populations they were never designed to serve. They’ve watched the cost of housing nearly double. They’ve watched grocery bills climb faster than paycheques. They’ve watched one of the most resource-rich countries on Earth become the only G7 nation to enter recession, while carrying the highest food inflation in that same group. They’ve watched manufacturing investment slow. Resource projects stall. Businesses postpone expansion. Families postpone having children. Young Canadians postpone buying homes. Retirees postpone retirement.

And through all of it, they’ve been told one thing. More sacrifice. More patience. More understanding. This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney stood before Canadians and told them that more sacrifices may still be required. Perhaps he’s right. Trade disputes often demand difficult choices. But if Canadians are being asked to sacrifice, they deserve to know something. Who is sacrificing what?

Because while Canada searches for bargaining chips, one province has already announced that its largest bargaining chip is unavailable. And that changes the entire conversation. Because now, this isn’t simply about dairy. It’s about fairness. If every province is expected to contribute, shouldn’t every province also be expected to compromise? Or do some industries receive permanent protection, while others become permanent bargaining chips? Those are questions Canadians deserve answers to. And those answers should come before, not after, the negotiations begin.

HAVER Tees

Here’s the Big Picture.

This episode was never really about dairy. Dairy was simply the example. This episode was about negotiations. And more importantly, about fairness.

Because this week, Canadians heard two very different messages. The first came from Ottawa. Canada must stand together. Every province must work together. Every Canadian should be prepared to make sacrifices. The second came from Quebec. Supply management is not negotiable.

Think about those two messages sitting beside one another. One asks every province to prepare for sacrifice. The other declares one of the country’s most protected industries off limits before the negotiations have even begun. That isn’t simply a negotiating position. It’s a contradiction. Because if every province is expected to contribute to the national interest, then every province should also be prepared to share the national burden.

Let’s be clear. Quebec isn’t wrong for defending Quebec. Alberta defends energy. Ontario defends manufacturing. Atlantic Canada defends fisheries. British Columbia defends forestry. That’s exactly what premiers are elected to do. The real question isn’t why Quebec protects dairy. The real question is why protecting Alberta’s economy is so often portrayed as selfish, while protecting Quebec’s economy is described as leadership. Because if every premier is elected to defend their province, then every premier should be judged by exactly the same standard. Not a different one.

The larger issue is Confederation itself. Confederation was never supposed to mean that some provinces permanently receive the benefits, while other provinces permanently absorb the costs. It was supposed to be a partnership. Partnership means sharing the rewards. It also means sharing the risk. And when one province receives the largest equalization transfer in the country, while simultaneously declaring the industry most directly connected to one of the stated reasons for a 50% tariff completely off the table, Canadians are entitled to ask whether that partnership is still balanced. Not because Quebec should stop defending Quebec. But because every other province is now being asked to defend Quebec as well. That changes the conversation.

Because before Canada gives up another pipeline, another factory, another resource project, another export market, or another job, there is one question Ottawa should answer first. Has anyone actually determined what the United States is prepared to accept? Because there is a profound difference between refusing a deal, and refusing to find out whether a deal was ever possible.

Negotiations begin with conversations. Not conclusions. And countries don’t become stronger by declaring more subjects off limits. They become stronger by understanding which compromises matter, and which ones never needed to be made in the first place.

If Canada is truly stronger together, then together cannot mean some provinces provide the bargaining chips, while others provide the boundaries. Because that’s not shared sacrifice. That’s shared rhetoric. And Canadians have become very good at recognizing the difference.