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JJ88
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Yes, there is interprovincial barriers from Quebec as well. Quotas are designated provincially. Quebec receives roughly 37% of national butterfat quota, despite having about 20% of Canada’s population. Ontario is also large. Western provinces are limited to a much smaller share even when their farms are larger and lowercost.

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