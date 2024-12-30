So far…for must see events in the New Year, I’ve come across 2.

An Injection of Truth 3.0 - Healing Humanity - Monday March 3rd, 2025 - details →HERE

And…The Shaun Newman Podcast - Cornerstone Forum - Friday, May 10th, 2025 - details →HERE

Given a scheduling conflict, I was unable to attend the sell-out 2024 Cornerstone in Lloydminster…but was able to attend the 2023 show in Edmonton. Along with attending the event and seeing featured guests - Kid Carson, Byron Christopher, Kris Sims & Wayne Peters…there was a great amount of online friends that I’d met throughout the pandemic in person.

This is really what took the event to next levels in the networking portion and friendships forged through that personal meet.

is undeniably one of Canada’s greatest interviewers - I put him in as the Joe Rogan of Canada. He’s had some amazing guests and puts out some amazing content and once you tune in…it’s hard to pause the show.

For 2025…Shaun will be having his Cornerstone Event in Calgary and is bringing together another stacked lineup of guests, featuring:

- Tom Luongo @TFL1728

- Alex Krainer @NakedHedgie

- Chuck Prodonick @DeplorableNorth

- Ben Perrin @BTCsessions

- Matt Ehret @ehret_matthew

- Caylan Ford @caylanford

- Chace Barber @EdisonMotorsLtd

- Rod Giltaca @CivilAdvantage1

- Tom Bodrovics @PalisadesRadio

- Kris Sims @kris_sims

...and more to come.

This will surely be another great time and another fantastic opportunity to meet up with some of those featured…and a lot of others in the audience.

I’m a little late in getting this out…but, there is still some Early Bird Tickets available until tomorrow (December 31st)…so, if you have a clean calendar for May 10th, get in on the show and the savings.

In addition…make sure to subscribe to Shaun Newman:

Substack -

Twitter/X - Shaun Newman Podcast

YouTube - Shaun Newman Podcast

Spotify - Shaun Newman Podcast

