Pierre Poilievre needed Alberta to survive politically. Alberta gave him the seat.

Nine months later, he stands in British Columbia saying nothing about the pipeline while Mark Carney sets new conditions to block it… and then announces he’ll campaign against Alberta’s separation referendum.

We lay out the record. The missed deadlines. The failed motion. The convention in Calgary that locked out Alberta voices.

The Big Picture is now impossible to ignore.

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Transcripts:

If you take five hundred dollars from one voter...

And give one hundred dollars each to five other voters...

You have lost one vote.

And you have gained five.

That is not generosity.

That is arithmetic.

And for the last several decades... Alberta has been the five hundred dollar voter.

Keep that number in mind.

This publication has a conservative voice. We have never pretended otherwise. We support Premier Danielle Smith and we have said so on this program. We believe in Alberta. We believe in the resource economy. We believe in lower taxes, less government, and the right of free people to chart their own future.

That has not changed.

What has also not changed is this. We do not have a loyalty to any party that supersedes our loyalty to the truth. This program was built to give you the blow by blow that the taxpayer-funded media will not give you. We do not steer the direction of the news. The news steers us.

And right now... the news is pointing us at the Conservative Party of Canada.

Today is one of those days it costs us to say what needs to be said.

So. Let us begin.

Yesterday, Premier Danielle Smith made an announcement.

There will be a question on the October nineteenth ballot. That question reads as follows.

Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

Read that carefully. This is not a direct separation vote. This is a vote on whether the Government of Alberta should begin the legal process to hold a binding vote. Two steps.

We are going to dedicate a full episode to this next week because it deserves that time and there is more coming. But we want to acknowledge it here and give it the proper context. Keith Wilson... a constitutional lawyer who has been advising this movement for years... called it a strategic pause. Not retreat. A legally armored step that puts the government... not a citizen petition... as the proponent. That matters in court. We will break it down properly next week.

But today... we need to talk about what happened in British Columbia.

On the same day Premier Smith made that announcement... Pierre Poilievre was in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Flanked by two British Columbia Members of Parliament.

Not Alberta MPs. British Columbia MPs.

The title of his press conference was Conservatives Fight for your Property Rights.

Now. We want to be clear about something. The property rights issue in British Columbia is real. This is not a manufactured controversy. A BC Supreme Court ruling in August of twenty-twenty-five declared that Aboriginal title takes priority over private fee-simple ownership on certain lands. A Musqueam agreement covering large areas of Metro Vancouver contains no explicit protections for private property owners. People who have paid mortgages for decades... who believed their homes and land were theirs outright... are now facing legal uncertainty about what that actually means.

We have already seen what this looks like in practice. A trailer park in British Columbia. Families handed eviction notices. People who had lived there for years... told the land is no longer theirs to stand on. Property rights are worth fighting for. Full stop.

But here is the question that needs to be asked out loud.

Rather than dealing with a gas leak from the furnace... the federal Conservatives waited until the house was ablaze before showing up to address it. These were not conversations being had over the last decade. This was not a priority until it was time to be seen having a priority.

And while Pierre Poilievre was in North Vancouver fighting for BC property rights... Mark Carney was also in British Columbia. Same week. Different day. Different agenda.

What Carney did while he was there... was set conditions on the pipeline. He stated that British Columbia and First Nations will need to be heavily compensated before any pipeline can qualify as a project of national importance.

Two federal leaders. Same province. Same week.

One was fighting for BC homeowners.

One was building a wall against Alberta oil.

And Pierre Poilievre... holding the seat that Alberta gave him... standing in the same province where that wall was being built... said nothing about the pipeline.

Not one word.

If he wanted to fight for Canadian unity... if he genuinely wanted to give Alberta a reason to stay inside this federation... the pipeline was the fight. It was right there. In the same province. In the same week. Carney was in BC setting the conditions to block it and the Leader of the Official Opposition had nothing to say.

And then... when reporters asked about Alberta...

He said he would campaign against the separation vote. He said he would come to Alberta and fight for Albertans to stay in the Canadian family.

His statement is not fighting for Alberta.

He has picked a fight with Albertans.

Let us look at the record.

Pierre Poilievre has held an Alberta seat for nine months. And the record of those nine months deserves to be read out loud.

In April of twenty-twenty-five... Pierre Poilievre lost the riding of Carleton, Ontario. He had held that seat for over two decades. He lost it to a Liberal by more than four thousand votes. He needed a seat to stay in Parliament. To stay leader of his party. To survive politically.

Alberta opened a door.

A Conservative MP named Damien Kurek stepped aside from Battle River Crowfoot so that Pierre Poilievre could have a place to land. Alberta gave him that seat. He won the by-election in August of twenty-twenty-five.

And within four months of winning it... the Conservative national council voted to confirm Damien Kurek as the candidate for Battle River Crowfoot in the next federal election.

Alberta gave him the seat in August. By December... it had already been handed back.

He has since stated publicly that he will not be running for another Alberta seat.

He lives in Ontario.

Ontario is an equalization recipient.

On the campaign trail he ran on Axe the Tax. Not axe equalization. Not pipeline construction. Not Alberta autonomy. The carbon tax. That was the platform he brought to a national election while carrying an Alberta seat.

And on the question of equalization... he told Radio-Canada directly... and this is a quote on the record... “I don’t anticipate big changes. We don’t want to cut transfers to people and provinces.”

That is his position. Sitting in an Alberta riding. Representing a province where sixty-one point seven percent of voters cast a ballot to remove equalization from the Constitution.

Jeffrey Rath... the constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate... said it plainly. “If you can’t say you’re going to fight against equalization then you don’t belong in Alberta.”

Now. What does the record of nine months in that seat actually show?

One public appearance in the riding. Remembrance Day ceremonies in Camrose and Wainwright. One column written for the Stettler Independent.

That is the constituency record.

He brought a pipeline motion to the House of Commons in December of twenty-twenty-five. A motion calling for construction of a new pipeline. It was defeated one hundred and ninety-six to one hundred and thirty-nine. The Liberals called it a political stunt.

He promised the Canadian Sovereignty Act would fast-track pipeline construction by March fourteenth, twenty-twenty-six. One year after Mark Carney became Prime Minister. That date came. That date passed.

No pipeline construction has begun.

And on the Joe Rogan podcast... Pierre Poilievre looked into the camera and said Alberta separation will never happen.

Not... I understand why Albertans feel this way.

Not... here is what I am going to do to address the conditions driving this movement.

Alberta separation will never happen.

He is not in Alberta asking why we want to leave. He already knows. He just does not believe we should have our say.

In January of this year... the Conservative Party of Canada held their national convention. At the BMO Centre. In Calgary. In Alberta.

They filled Alberta’s hotels. They ate in Alberta’s restaurants. They spent money in Alberta’s economy. They brought in outside voices to manage the optics of the room.

And they barred known separatists from attending.

They came to your city... used your economy... shaped the room the way they wanted it... and locked you out of the conversation.

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Now here’s the big picture.

Mark Carney was in British Columbia this week. And the condition he set for the pipeline was this. British Columbia and First Nations must be heavily compensated before this project qualifies as a project of national importance.

National importance.

Here is what national importance actually looks like.

One in three children going hungry in this country.

Two point two million Canadians standing in food bank lines every single month. More than double what it was in twenty-nineteen.

The federal debt doubled in ten years. More borrowed under Liberal rule than every government in Canadian history before them... combined. One billion dollars every single week paid in interest alone. Not the debt. Only the interest.

Seventeen Canadians filing for insolvency every single hour. Thirty-seven thousand in the first quarter of twenty-twenty-six. A sixteen-year record.

Half of the next generation does not believe they will ever own a home.

One trillion dollars in capital fled this country between twenty-fifteen and twenty-twenty-four. For every dollar of investment that arrived... two dollars left.

Six million Canadians without a family doctor.

Twenty-four thousand Canadians died on surgical waiting lists in a single year.

Homelessness up three hundred and three percent in six years. Not doubled. Not tripled. Three hundred and three percent.

The quality of life ranking for this country has fallen from ninth in the world... to twenty-seventh... in one decade.

That is what is nationally important.

Not a single one of those numbers gets better with Alberta’s pipeline sitting unbuilt. Not a single one of those families gets fed faster because BC compensation conditions need to be negotiated first.

The pipeline is national importance. Alberta’s twenty billion dollar annual net transfer to Ottawa... funding the provinces that elect every federal government this country has ever seen... that is national importance.

And if neither the government nor the opposition will address the conditions that are breaking this country... then the question of what exactly the federal government is for... is not a radical question.

It is the only honest question left.

Here is what the Conservative Party of Canada has counted on for decades.

Alberta votes Conservative. Alberta always votes Conservative. Alberta’s thirty-four seats show up election after election after election. It is assumed. It is expected. It is taken for granted.

They need those seats. Without Alberta’s thirty-four ridings the Conservative Party of Canada cannot form a majority government. The arithmetic does not work. Not now. Not ever. Alberta is not a swing province. Alberta is the foundation.

They need Alberta’s seats in Ottawa.

They need Alberta’s twenty billion dollars a year in equalization payments to keep the provinces that elect them comfortable enough to vote for them.

And when Alberta said... enough. When Albertans said we want our voices heard on the future of this province...

They campaigned against us.

The leader who needed Alberta’s seat to survive in federal politics... flew to British Columbia... and announced he would come to Alberta to campaign against the voices of the people who kept him in Parliament.

Pierre Poilievre says the solution is a fair deal. Unblock the pipelines. Lower the taxes. Give Alberta what it deserves inside Canada.

He has been in that seat for nine months.

The pipeline is not built.

The motion failed.

The deadline passed.

The equalization formula is untouched.

And now he is coming to Alberta to campaign against us.

Tell us again how that is different from the government he is meant to oppose.

If you ride hard for the Conservative Party of Canada... if you have given this party your votes, your doors, your donations, and your faith across election after election... this is what the record shows. Not what they promised. What they delivered.

One riding visit. One failed motion. One missed deadline. One press conference in North Vancouver.

And a campaign bus headed for Alberta to fight against your voice.

We told you at the top of this program.

If you take five hundred dollars from one voter... and give one hundred dollars each to five voters... you have lost one vote and gained five.

That is not leadership. That is vote buying. With Alberta’s money.

They need five provinces to build a majority. It only costs them one to keep those five in line. Alberta is the five hundred dollar voter. Alberta funds the hundred dollar transfers that keep the math working in their favour. And when Alberta asked for something in return... when Alberta said we want a voice on our own future... the response was not a pipeline. It was not a town hall in Camrose. It was not a conversation in Battle River Crowfoot with the people who gave this man his career back.

It was a press conference in North Vancouver.

And a promise to come to Alberta... to campaign against us.

They need this province.

This province does not need them.

And now you see the Big Picture...