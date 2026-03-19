I’m may come off sounding like a prick here and I don’t care.

This morning, the city called me.

Pleasant lady.

Polite.

Simple statement…

“You’re using more water than the average family in your area.”

No sermon, no threat, no fine - just a heads up. She emailed a leak-find document with solid tips.

Good info.

Fair enough.

I pay for water and sewer and if I’m running over, that’s worth knowing.

But then it hit me.

They meter my usage. Every single day along with 750,000 Calgarian Households. In this, they seemingly know what the “average family” uses, when we use it, how much.

And during the Water Shortage if you blow your budget, you too may get this same call.

Welp.

If only they held themselves to the same standard.

I’ve been hammering Calgary City Council for years, even ran for a seat and can tell you definitively, that none of the things Calgarians actually want actually gets fixed - and when something does get addressed, it’s half-assed at best.

Weeds.

Our city has been plagued by them…every park and greenspace, along the roads, in the ditches... and whoever killed the weed spray program deserves a swift kick to the ballsack shins!

Because this is total bullshit.

If I left my lawn in the way that city leaves public spaces - I’d be facing fines. Them…not so much. Zero accountability on this…so the same weeds I’ve spent thousands of dollars fighting, continue to crop up because the city land close to me continues to seed them.

Moving on…

I live on a bus route.

City swore they’d clear the snow.

I’d get ticketed for parking during plows - fair, I understand that, but the plows never showed up. So now snowbanks block everything.

As for my garbage bins, during the winter…they have to be shoved into traffic or be precariously balanced on city created drifts.

Now…I’ve cleared my whole block for years, main sidewalk and even had to do this for my street parking too…because if I wanted to be able to park on the street it’s what I had to do…and throughout all of this, I’d find myself coming home, after work and there’s a photo radar SUV or a Canada Post truck parked in the only clear spot.

MINE!

Let’s attack this garbage issue now and the assimilation of multi-colored garbage bins, because…this is also total bullshit!

Because of this…we all have part-time jobs as trash sorters, under the guise of being more environmentally friendly, thanks to the real prick in this situation - Naheed Nenshi. This was another Scam perpetrated on the city under his watch.

Before this…you could load as many garbage bags onto your curb as you needed…and now we’re all budgeted to the amount of trash, have to sort it…and use the Water Budget we’re on to wash out our jars.

To sell Clam Shells - the kind of thing that you get fresh fruit in…because he was told that somebody would buy this garbage from us. They didn’t and we were taxed Millions of Dollars to store these worthless pieces of trash, all for them to end up in the Landfill - with the rest of the garbage.

Compost?

I thought this was decent…but it’s not like we get a tax break on revenues created by this and in fact, it turns into something worse. The city is now competing with profitable businesses on this commodity.

The Roads…they’re like driving on dry creek beds.

Patches hump higher than the surrounding pavement - a new hazard where they tried to fix one…and instead of actual repairs, they’re redoing wheelchair ramps that didn’t need it and installing pop-up bollards in playground zones that get knocked flat by the first plow and stay down all winter.

Listen…I could go on for hours about the same deficiencies in the city, that we all have, but the biggest part of this is that we’re paying more while continuously receiving less…because the City can’t keep to it’s own budget.

This…despite the fact that city revenues are up 60% in five years. Yes, home values inflated - but they couldn’t find a single line to cut?

2,268 new admin hires, in just 2024 alone...$200 million in new salaries alone.

And go ahead and ask any Calgarian what improved because, nobody can answer that.

Just this week…we’d also learned that another $40 million for racist “free” First Nations housing - Calgarians getting dinged by the feds first and the city second, in the same pile…$7.5 Million of that to move a biohazard of 4 year old shoes into a public display.

We’re still on the hook for EV buses that Gondek ordered while Edmonton’s fleet is rotting in a pile of disrepair…they’re impractical in Alberta Climates and don’t get even close to the amount of mileage as were promised…

And now, this will become a forever burden to maintain, despite the fact that they’d never made sense to begin with…but we’ll keep on this charade for - welp, it’s not the budget!

And, because apparently we haven’t learned enough expensive lessons yet.

Last year’s surplus was $270 million, that the city found a way to spend down, despite their overages from the 3 years of massive tax increases leading up to this…

And while they hold onto a billion sitting in rainy day funds. And still a water tax hike to cover the $690 million water mains fix.

Hike again, you bastards?

We pay to service this mess on each and every bill…have since this issue was realized by Nenshi and conveniently left out of his budget…

And now I get a call about my shower habits.

For Calgary…This is round three of us being forced into budgeting our water…while the city has done this exactly ZERO times, in watching theirs.

It’s obvious that they get the concept of budgeting…they just have no way of being able to apply this themselves?

Cummon now!

Anyways…just thought I’d throw you this bone on “You’ll get a call if you can’t maintain your water budget”…wrapped up in my own little hostile outburst on “budgeting”…feel free to hammer me in the comments with yours!

/End Rant

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