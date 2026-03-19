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Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
13h

Last week, Enmax declared a $64 million dividend to the city and announced increased earnings for 2025 that are “primarily attributable to an increase in transmission and distribution margins for Versant Power,” according to the company’s financial reporting. Shouldn't that $64M dividend be going to the shareholders aka taxpayers?

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
14h

It is probably not the time of year in Calgary, but a few summers ago we had a shortage of water, too. Then I noticed the city and several churches watering their lawns! While people in town were admonished, like you, they used too much water. And worst of all, when it rains, you see several streets under water because the city and banks and churches don't turn off their watering system.

At least, after living here for 20 years, this winter our street got paved. No more UK size potholes!

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