Last week, attended the board meeting at Brentwood Community Association and of course, met an amazing group of people.

My admiration for everybody that volunteers with these or any organizations is huge.

I’ve typically been a lone wolf in a lot of my efforts - raising funds for specific charities and in my own ways over the last couple of decades…but have volunteered with the boy scouts (assisting my wife), as she was the primary of the 2 of us that was able, coaching soccer, helping out at the playschool as time and necessity would afford, fan out lists, bake sales…in the previous.

We did a lot of these things growing up in raising funds for our school and activities growing up.

Bottle drives…

Raffle Tickets…

Christmas Wreaths and Carols…

I even remember back to elementary school in Calgary - Capitol Hill - doing a bottle drive to buy the first computer that the school ever had.

An Apple IIe.

My sister and myself were relentless in this pursuit…raising the absolute most in bottle collections and for this, we were able to get extra hours on this new technology…my father, having to deliver bottles a couple times per week to the school, was happy when it ended and happy that we’d worked to succeed in our goal of being top fundraisers and of course getting the reward.

Prior to this, elementary in Edmonton - St. Maria Goretti - we’d also been crowned King and Queen in fundraising - selling raffle tickets.

Both myself and my sister have carried the value of community and working towards supporting great causes. My wife and children now…supportive of the same ideals.

All working for the community.

With this whole run for city council, it’s helped me to get more engaged in my community and surrounding communities in my ward and it’s actually been a refreshing experience.

Sure…I go out to a lot of events, both political and social…

But never much get to see the impact of my efforts, besides a tax-deductible receipt.

So when I see what the community centres are doing through their volunteers and programs, it’s brought me back to what it means to be a part of the community.

Moving right along…Anyways,

At the Brentwood Meeting, they were going over some of the finances and programs that the Association delivers…some additions needed to the building for safety, some repairs needed in the community garden and how all of their fundraising programs support this.

In this, they’d mentioned their largest fundraiser that is critical to supporting their community. They have a lot of members…but of course, as we can all appreciate, time is always limited and with the changing of demographics in communities, they’re a few volunteers short.

So…I figured, since I may be able to join in on this (a few things pending on the schedule), I’d extend the invite to others to come on out, meet with some amazing people in a Non-Political way, and support the effort.

WIIFM?

As in the “What’s in it for me”…

Aside from meeting with others who are family and community centric - you get a cheap day or night out at the casino, and a free meal + refreshments.

JACKPOT!

They’ve got a few positions to fill and while they have an extended reach through a volunteer organization, would prefer to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.

So…if you’ve done this before and were looking for another outlet…

Or, even if you’d never done this before - training will be provided…

Or just have a few hours to fill on May 3rd or 4th…

Please stop by their volunteer page and throw your name into a spot.

You can see all of the details →HERE

And see all of the positions that need filling →HERE

Whatever you can offer or whoever you can share this with that can lend a hand…you have my greatest and utmost appreciation and I know this will also expressed by the Brentwood Community Association and all of the families they work to support.

