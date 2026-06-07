The Case to Remain in Canada...
That nobody is trying to make
5 years ago, if you called yourself a Nationalist - You’d be labeled a Racist. Now these same people are trying to promote nationalism while still calling Albertan Separatists - Racists.
After a full year of this - all they have are temper tantrums and insults - they’re not trying to make a case why Alberta should remain in Canada…they’re trying to make us afraid to leave.
Here’s what they’re trying to protect:
It's the same tactics of gaslighting and (their type of) denialism. Strange how things for them are never good enough or bad enough. Do any of them think? Oh, but thinking is a hard thing to do, especially when they have no context, no facts. That's what they do, their denialism is based on nothing at all. Just negative knee-jerk emotions, just because they choose the opposite position, while they do nothing to improve things, or build a case for improvement. They love the status quo. They love being static and stuck. They just say NO! like immature underdeveloped parents.