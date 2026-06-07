5 years ago, if you called yourself a Nationalist - You’d be labeled a Racist. Now these same people are trying to promote nationalism while still calling Albertan Separatists - Racists.

After a full year of this - all they have are temper tantrums and insults - they’re not trying to make a case why Alberta should remain in Canada…they’re trying to make us afraid to leave.

Here’s what they’re trying to protect:

Haver Uplay