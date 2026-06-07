Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Joanny Liu's avatar
Dr Joanny Liu
1d

It's the same tactics of gaslighting and (their type of) denialism. Strange how things for them are never good enough or bad enough. Do any of them think? Oh, but thinking is a hard thing to do, especially when they have no context, no facts. That's what they do, their denialism is based on nothing at all. Just negative knee-jerk emotions, just because they choose the opposite position, while they do nothing to improve things, or build a case for improvement. They love the status quo. They love being static and stuck. They just say NO! like immature underdeveloped parents.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture