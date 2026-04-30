For years we’ve know that Unions are more Advocacy groups than are seemingly representative to their members under their core function of Collective Bargaining.

A lot of us already support ‘Right to Work’ legislation.

A lot of us already oppose Union Dues being used for Advocacy.

There is a group of teachers that are trying to get a petition going - for a referendum question - to be able to opt out of being forced to be members of the Alberta Teachers Association…

And I’ve broken it all down, as to why.

Visit them and show your support for them: Time For Choice

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Transcripts from the show:

Today we’re going to talk about… forty dollars.

That’s forty dollars a month. That is what every teacher in Alberta’s public, separate, and francophone school divisions has been losing from their paycheque since February first of this year.

It’s not only forty dollars. It’s an additional forty dollars.

Not a raise. Not a pension contribution. Not something they voted for.

Forty dollars. Gone. Every month. With more months to come.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association - the ATA - levied this special assessment under General Bylaw 11. That bylaw allows the Provincial Executive Council to impose emergency fees of up to twenty dollars a week without a full member vote. Without a formal approval from the Annual Representative Assembly… they called a weighted vote. They set it at ten dollars a week - half the maximum they were allowed to take.

And it started leaving pay stubs on February first.

The reason given: the Special Emergency Fund was depleted during the October 2025 strike. Fifty-one thousand teachers walked out on October sixth. The ATA covered their health benefits - as required under the Labour Relations Code - reimbursing school boards for the cost of that coverage. A big number. Roughly twenty-four million dollars in total strike-related costs.

The fund needs to be rebuilt. Teachers will carry the cost. At an extra forty dollars a month. For approximately sixteen months.

That is the official account.

Now let’s look at the actual numbers.

Time for Choice Alberta is a group of teachers, parents, and Albertans who have been sitting with the ATA’s own figures - making phone calls, reading statements, asking questions and doing the math that members were not invited to do for themselves.

Here is what those numbers show.

The Special Emergency Fund had twenty-five-point-five million dollars going into the strike. Of the roughly twenty-four million dollars in total strike costs, only fifteen million dollars was actually withdrawn from that fund. The rest came from other sources. Two million from the Defence and Advocacy Fund. Three million from what the ATA calls Cash in Hand - a general account that operates with less visibility than the SEF. And another two to three million that has not yet even been invoiced.

Fifteen million from the Special Emergency Fund. Not twenty-four.

Which means the fund was not depleted.

The ATA confirmed it themselves. When the forty-dollar levy was announced, the Special Emergency Fund still had approximately twelve million dollars in it.

Twelve million dollars. Still there.

So the question that does not go away is this… If the fund was not empty, what exactly is the emergency?

The ATA has an answer. They want to rebuild the fund to its full twenty-five-point-five million dollar level because they need the resources to fight Bill 2 in court. And they need to be in a position of strength before the next round of teacher negotiations in 2027 and 2028.

Those are not unreasonable goals in isolation. But let’s look at them clearly.

Bill 2 - the Back to School Act - was passed October twenty-seventh, 2025. It forced teachers back to classrooms by October twenty-ninth. It imposed a four-year collective agreement running through August 2028. And it invoked the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to insulate itself from legal challenge.

The ATA has already sought an injunction to stop it. That injunction was denied. And the ATA has acknowledged - in its own communications - the significant legal challenge posed by the notwithstanding clause.

Here is what the notwithstanding clause does. It is not a loophole. It is a deliberate constitutional tool that allows a legislature to override certain Charter rights for a renewable five-year period. It was specifically designed to protect legislation from exactly the kind of court challenge the ATA is proposing to mount.

Now… the ATA already has a Defence and Advocacy Fund. That fund exists for legal battles, advocacy work, and defence of the profession. It has its own resources.

So the question Time for Choice Alberta is asking is fair. Teachers are being charged forty dollars a month to replenish a fund that was not empty… to fight a legal battle that has already lost its first round… under a constitutional provision designed to make that battle very difficult to win… when a separate Defence Fund already exists for exactly this purpose.

Are members comfortable with that?

Time for Choice’s question - not mine. But it deserves an answer.

Now let’s talk about the money members thought they had a right to control.

In 2022, the Alberta government passed Bill 32 - the Restoring Balance in Alberta’s Workplaces Act. One of its requirements was that unions itemize their dues and allow members to opt out of paying for non-core activities. Political campaigns. Social causes. Advocacy work beyond collective bargaining.

In principle, if you are an ATA member in Alberta, you can say: I will pay for my union’s core collective bargaining functions. I will not pay for the rest.

In practice… it is not that simple.

The ATA, like many unions, invests its funds. Those investments generate returns, dividends, interest, capital gains. And it is those returns, not the dues themselves, that are used to fund activities members believe they can opt out of.

The distinction is technical. Your dues did not pay for the political activity. The return on your dues did. You opted out of the dues going there. Nobody asked them about the returns.

Members who believe they have the right to choose where their money goes… are finding that right has a ceiling they were not told about.

And then there is Cash in Hand.

This is an internal ATA account category. According to what Time for Choice Alberta has surfaced from ATA’s own meeting discussions, spending from this category does not carry the same approval requirements or appear in meeting minutes the way Special Emergency Fund spending does. You cannot find what it is being spent on from the public record.

Time for Choice Alberta has asked the ATA directly: what is the Cash in Hand being spent on?

They are still waiting for a straight answer.

Here is the larger picture.

Under Alberta’s Teaching Profession Act, membership in the ATA is not optional for teachers in the province’s public, separate, and francophone school systems. Every teacher must be a member. There is no choice. Charter school teachers and private school teachers are not in this system - they have the freedom that public school teachers do not.

Bill 32 gave members some say over how dues are spent. But it did not address membership itself. And the investment income mechanism means even that partial opt-out has limits that members cannot see clearly.

Time for Choice Alberta is asking for something more fundamental. They are asking for a choice on membership in the union itself - separate from the professional body. If a teacher in Alberta agrees with the professional standards, the ethical guidelines, the collegial framework… but does not want their money going toward a court battle they didn’t authorize on a timeline they weren’t consulted about… they currently have no way to say so.

If you believe in that choice… visit Time for Choice Alberta. Their website is timeforchoice.ca and they are on Facebook, Instagram, and X. They are gathering support for a petition. It takes two minutes. It costs nothing. And it is the kind of participation that a union should welcome if it genuinely believes it represents its members.

Now here’s the big picture.

We are not opposed to the core function of unions - collective bargaining. We are opposed to advocacy groups funded by the public unions. These efforts have been largely against the sitting government and are largely in support of an opposition party. Public Employees are paid for by our tax dollars and when these funds are being whisked away to combat against an elected government… this is not something that Albertans agreed to and goes against what we democratically voted for.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association levied forty dollars a month from every public school teacher in this province - without a member vote - to replenish a fund that was not empty, for a legal battle that has already lost its opening round, under a constitutional clause that was designed to prevent exactly this challenge from succeeding.

And the math looks like this.

There are approximately fifty one thousand union members at the ATA. They will be charged this extra forty dollars for sixteen months to replenish what they originally said was a depleted fund of twenty four million dollars. Their levy will generate an additional thirty two million… combined with the funds they are already collecting… and it should leave us all in a moment to pause. When transparency is lost and advocacy is apparent… what are they anticipating by filling a twenty four million dollar hole with a thirty two million dollar plug… coming into an election year.

In support of all public union workers who want a Right to Work policy in place and in support for Time for Choice - union members that want the ability to not be a part of these unions… this is where we stand.

And you should too.

Because when members want to leave the unions but are prohibited.. when members cannot see where the money goes… and cannot choose not to send it… that is not collective bargaining. That is compulsory funding without accountability.

And now you see the Big Picture.