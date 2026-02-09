The Anti-Separatist Hate Groups - (notice how I’m using this now) have been taking to the streets and more so, feverishly hammering their keyboards in attempts to…welp, I don’t know - it’s certainly not working to convince anybody of remaining…more so serving as campaign advertisement for the Separation Movement…

They have their hair on fire, running running around in circles…

Some in attempts to still recall the UCP MLAs.

Others in attempts to smear UCP MLAs as Separatists.

And from everything I can gather…all of these are just one gigantic failure after another - and calling them gigantic failures is only by their imagination as to how these will grow - when they can only assemble a fist full of people at a time and clearly they can’t even gain support for their other little hostile fear and smear fests.

But we have to take them seriously, right?

Well…you can giver a whirl, but you’ll most likely just end up, like me, hitting the block/mute button on them after laughing hysterically at their hyperventilative state.

They cling on to fallacy like a dingleberry to the buttcrack of ‘Berta…

Stomping feet and screeching the same repetitive posts.

These are the same people who can’t balance their checkbook, now believe they understand provincial finances.

The same who believe that the government actually gives them money each year, not understanding that their tax-return is money that they’d overpaid into the system and they’re just getting some of it back - think that we don’t already pay for federal services.

“You’ll lose your CPP and EI”, they screech…No we won’t - these are attached to the individual - not their place of residents.

“You’ll lose your Health Care Transfers”…No we won’t - these are covered by the over-taxation that Alberta and Albertans already pay to the Federal Government - and they decide how much we’re allowed to allocate.

“Nobody wants to do business with a separatist country”…Yes they do. Even the First Nations Tribes in Ontario bought into Edmonton…

Not forgetting that Alberta just secured deals with the Swedes on a Data Centre and Dow for a Petrochemical Project…

Where, we watch - each day - as more businesses collapses in the rest of Canada.

Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper (Thunder Bay, Ontario) ;

Domtar Crofton Pulp Mill (Vancouver Island, British Columbia) ;

Kap Paper Mill (Kapuskasing, Ontario) ;

Cascades (Multiple locations, likely Quebec and Ontario);

Even Stellantis…the who’d received $15 Billion in commitments from the federal and provincial governments - that turned around and invested $13 Billion investment to expand manufacturing in the US - surrendered their piece of the Canadian Plant - 49% stake - for $100.

As in…they took beer money, tossed the keys back and headed for the border.

On the same week that Carney announced his $2.3 Billion Dollar “investment” into EV Rebates - to keep this dream alive.

It’s no longer on life support…Time of Death was actually it’s date of birth. These never made sense in Canada and there is no case for them without subsidies - which, consequently increase the cost of the vehicles by the exact same amount as the subsidy.

And it doesn’t matter how many Billion Dollar Sticks you poke its lifeless body with…

You’ll be Annexed by the United States…No we won’t. If anything, the Canada that we leave behind will be more subject to annexation because the country is beyond broke…the Canadian peso with half the spending value of when Trudeau took over.

All industries collapsing.

Job Markets Collapsing - specific to Ontario, BC and now Quebec.

Housing Markets in the beginning stages of Freefall.

We’re one of the only provinces who can actually keep afloat and genuinely wants to do business with our Largest Trade Partner - despite the Elbowzos rant of “orange man bad” - calling us “Maple MAGAs”.

But what about them treaty rights?

Nothing changes…we’re on 95% ceded land and the First Nations can make their decisions on whether they collapse with Canada or want to make a better deal for their people - with a Sovereign Alberta.

“You’ll have no access to tidewater” - they threaten…as if we have access to tidewater now. When Carney meets with Canadian Lobbyists funded by American Lobby groups - Tides Foundation - and gives them first right of refusal for access to the BC Coast and with Eby being dead set against it…where is all of this access to tidewater you’re threatening to pull?

In Quebec - who is vehemently opposed to more pipelines, but yet buys more expensive energy from overseas…that is trying to separate from Canada too?

What we will have is a couple of bargaining chips - as an independent country that we aren’t allowed to use as a province.

UNCLOS - The primary international treaty governing access to tidewater for landlocked states is the (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)…

And if that isn’t good enough for David Eby…let’s just see what happens when we block trains at the BC|Alberta Border - taking away access to ship 74% of the goods they receive.

But what about citizenship and passports and lions and tigers and bears - Oh My!

These are just embarrassing conversations already…

And the only thing that the Anti-Separatist Hate Groups are really left with is that Misery Loves Company…

But where the future of our province and the preservation of our people can see a light at the end of the tunnel - that argument rolls out with the tides.

Will it be perfect?

No.

But when we look at what is facing us through the Carney Budgets - the billion per week in debt servicing that Canada faces, the additional $7 Billion that was just tacked onto the $78.3 Billion Deficit from the 2025-26 Liberal Budget…

When we look deeper at Bills C-9 (Combatting Hate Act / anti-hate legislation), I talk about it here → Link

More censorship in Bill C-8 (Cybersecurity bill for critical infrastructure).

Less Privacy through Bill C-12 (Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act)

Includes warrantless access to subscriber info, new Supporting Authorized Access to Information Act (SAAIA), expanded data-sharing (potentially with U.S.), “lawful access” for police/CSIS.

Canada Post mail inspection for drugs; money laundering rules; penalties/fines.

Partnership with China - that threatens additional tariffs on Canada and Canadian Products - further impacting our economy:

And of course…The New World Order - which, I don’t think any of us fully understand but know that nothing good will come from it.

As our own country we can:

Restore Law;

Select our own judges;

Set our own immigration caps;

Set our own services responsible to Albertans - unlike the additional $Billion that Canada Post just received from the Feds - it’s a loan they say…yeah, right!

Drop Federal Taxes giving you more money in your pocket;

Remove Climate Alarmism and the associated Taxes that go along with it;

Reduce the CPP contribution levels - quite possibly to back to 2015 levels where they’ve increased by 60% while adding in the CPP2 that sees us overpaying 40% to the federal government that never comes back;

Remove Transfer Payments to provinces that hate us and our way of life;

Impose term limits on politicians;

Remove Public Sector Unions that will remove these fingers from the scales of our democracy;

Remove or restrict legacy media - reapply laws that makes it illegal for them to lie; while,

Not having to fund them $1.5 Billion per year to push federal propaganda;

We’ve seen what the experiment of Confederation looks like and seen how it can be corrupted. Transparency is meaningless when there is no true accountability.

This is a consequential decision, and for some, it will require serious thought.

But surrendering the pride and dream of what it once meant to be Canadian, in a Canada that can no longer be restored - will prove to be an easy bandage to rip off once you’ve reached the end of this road.

