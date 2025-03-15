For 6 years, starting on April Fools Day, 2019 - (appropriately enough), Canadians have been punished with a Tax that will supposedly fix the weather…

Provincially, this lunacy has been around for for almost 2 decades.

Federally…in his campaign as Prime Minister, Justin ran on the words, “Unshackling the Scientists”, in order to create the narrative that the planet was warming, despite all evidence that shows this to be FALSE.

But Trudeau, like the Fisman Fraudulent Report, relied only on information that could be fabricated through flawed modelling studies to drive alarmism into small and weak minded folk, who seemingly have nothing better to worry about.

“8 out of 10 Canadians get back more than they give”, claimed the Liberals…despite their own Parliamentary Budget Officer stating that this was patently false and that he was prohibited from this saying publicly, under what equates to a Gag Order.

Nobody denies that the climate is changing…it’s a fantastically dynamic cycle, where we are a large rock, floating around a big ball of fire, where temperature data only goes back approximately 150 years ago, on a planet that is estimated to be 4.7 Billion Years old.

The climate has always changed and will continue to change, for inhabitants of the earth, as long as the Sun continues to shine…or until we get struck by the next large asteroid.

All bets are off, if/when this happens.

And anybody who still can’t come to terms with this, should be shown the clear evidence of Sun Controlling the Temperature outside by being forced to sit outside for a 12 hour period, that includes sunlight and dusk…

Asked for their observations on whether the temperature changed as the sun set…

And then forced to theorize on how this may play out during seasonal shifts, spring/summer/fall/winter - which is controlled by our proximity to that ball of fire.

It ain’t rocket science here, my friends.

“But the ice is melting”…

Yeah…ice melts. But being worried if ice melts faster if it’s -10°C or -60°C, Temperature Range of the Antarctica, is really a feeble minded conversation.

And this also seemingly forgets that Canada was once covered by the Laurentide Ice Sheet - which was approximated to be 3.2 Kilometers Thick…there was no life in Canada, living on this iceberg, when all of that was going on.

“But the forests are burning”…

And being shocked that wood burns, if you are over the age of 3, gives a perfect illustration of why these people should be relentlessly mocked.

One tiny exception to this is that dead wood burns faster, which may not be apparent by an initial overview of things, should be easy enough to illustrate in small words, to those who are still confused by now.

And forgetting to mention that Canada’s boreal forest covers nearly 60% of the country’s land area…

We are a carbon based life form…Carbon makes up .04% of the Atmosphere and only around 4% of this is Man Made.

And of this, our Boreal Forest makes up an amazing filtering system for CO2, as this is known to all vegetation as Plant Food.

Make no mistake…

People that have punished Canadians with this grift for the last 2 decades and have ramped up under the federal plan, already know this.

As does everybody with a functional brain, larger than a walnut!

Or…at very least, they should.

But now that Carbon Tax Carney has Axed the Tax…will the grift end?

Absolutely not.

This leader of the Liberal Clown Posse has made a career out of selling climate alarmism around Climate Change and isn’t about to stop.

“We’ll punish the major polluters”, he claims.

And he’ll do this by hiding the Carbon Tax and applying it as a Tariff to all goods that are shipped into Canada for use or consumption, from countries who aren’t punishing their populations with this lunacy.

You see…you’ll still pay it, but it will be hidden.

And nobody will get these rebates…

And nobody will actually know what they pay on this or what percentage of the cost of the items they buy is carbon tax…

Just like, most have no idea how much we are already being taxed on Canadian Made products.

Take Canadian Club as an example.

A furiously horrid whiskey, made in Canada.

When purchased through Duty Free, entering into Canada, you’d pay - $16.50.

When purchased at a local vendor…$46.85.

Making the tax on this single item, 2/3rds of the purchase price for a product Made in Canada.

And even at this, it forgets to mention that you’ll still be paying deposit and more tax at the till.

“Buy Canadian”, the ‘Team Canada’ buffoons screech.

Quit friggen taxing us into poverty, assholes!

What needs to happen with all of this…is we need to allow the conversation to actually happen, instead of the narrative push from these thieves and our taxpayer funded media.

There is absolutely nothing we can do to change our proximity to the sun and orbit…and even less than we can do about how the sun impacts our tiny spec of a planet, because until an honest conversation is had…

We’ll continue to be had, by these same criminals.

A rose by any other name, still smells as sweet.

A carbon tax under any other application, still punishes us.

Nothing changes.