Mark Carney announced the Canada Strong Fund yesterday - Canada's first sovereign wealth fund - with a $25 billion initial federal endowment, framed as a Norway-style national savings vehicle for future generations.

I’ve thrown some ideas together about what this all looks like.

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Transcripts:

Today we turn our attention to a brand-new savings account… Canada’s very first national sovereign wealth fund. Announced just yesterday by the Prime Minister himself. He calls it the Canada Strong Fund. Twenty-five billion dollars of your hard-earned money… to start.

Mark Carney stood before the microphones in Ottawa and declared that Canada shall now have its own sovereign wealth fund, patterned after the grand example of Norway. Clean energy. Conventional energy. Critical minerals. Agriculture. Infrastructure.

Before the applause begins… let us pause. And wrap our minds carefully around what this really looks like.

Less than two weeks ago, in Toronto, this same Prime Minister stood before the cameras and promised to bring one trillion dollars of investment roaring back into Canada. One. Trillion. Dollars. That figure is no accident, my friends. It is almost exactly the amount of capital that has quietly slipped across our borders and left this country over the past decade… under this very leadership.

The banks tell us Canada actually needs one point eight trillion dollars simply to climb back to where we once stood. Not to surge ahead. Not to prosper anew. Just to regain the ground we lost. The Carney plan covers barely fifty-five percent of that hole.

Fifty-five percent.

Meanwhile, Canada is quietly writing a cheque for one billion dollars every single week… just to service the interest on yesterday’s bright ideas. Not building. Not growing. Just paying. Paying… and paying.

We have seen these grand investments before.

They were sold to you with the cheerful assurance that you should not expect a return… for twenty long years. Twenty years. Generous indeed to call them investments at all. They look far more like long-term loans taken out against the future of taxpayers already stretching every dollar to put groceries on the table.

And how have they fared?

Consider the much-celebrated world’s largest cricket farm. One hundred and fifty thousand square feet of automated wonder, designed to raise billions of insects as tomorrow’s low-carbon protein source. Millions upon millions of your dollars poured in. Federal backing. The future of food.

It has gone into receivership. The reason they gave was something they called the Yuck Factor. As it turns out… Canadians do not wish to dine on bugs.

I am not at all surprised by this.

The Volkswagen battery plant in Ontario. Billions in public subsidies. Now quietly scaling back.

The Stellantis plant in Windsor… another glittering joint venture backed by billions of public money. The future of Canadian manufacturing. Stellantis just sold its entire stake in that plant. The price they accepted? One hundred dollars. Not one hundred million. One. Hundred. Dollars. They collected the subsidies… and walked away with pocket change.

And now, the crown jewel. The Trans Mountain Expansion. Originally estimated at five point four billion dollars under private ownership. Bought by Ottawa. Completed six years behind schedule. Final cost: thirty-four billion dollars. Six times the estimate. Six years late. A Crown corporation. Professionally managed. With a CEO and a board.

Just like the Canada Strong Fund is going to be.

So that should go smoothly.

If this were the track record of your own investment broker… would you entrust him with another nickel of your savings?

Because if that were the full picture… it should already give you considerable pause. Sadly… it is not.

Mark Carney has called this fund a nation-builder, promising it will produce good union jobs. Let us speak plainly about what good union jobs inside a Crown corporation actually look like on the balance sheet.

Canada Post. A proud Crown corporation. Solid union paycheques - something the Prime Minister was pleased to highlight. Last week, Canada Post posted the largest loss in its long history. One billion, five hundred and seventy million dollars. Before tax. A new record. Ottawa handed over one billion dollars to help in 2025 and has just approved another billion for 2026. Two billion dollars… to keep the record-setting losses going.

Now, my friends… consider what may at first appear to be a curious alignment.

The sectors chosen for this new wealth fund - clean energy, infrastructure, critical minerals - line up precisely with the core businesses of Brookfield Asset Management.

And as of December the thirty-first, 2024 - six weeks before Mark Carney assumed the highest office in this land - he personally held more than four hundred thousand stock options in that very company. Combined market value exceeding six point eight million dollars. With carried interest performance bonuses that analysts suggest could multiply that figure many times over. Options that do not expire until twenty-thirty-three and twenty-thirty-four.

Which means every decision this government makes that benefits Brookfield… benefits the Prime Minister personally. Not in some distant, theoretical sense. Financially. Specifically. For the next decade. While he serves as Prime Minister.

But here is the detail that should stop you in your tracks.

In September of twenty-twenty-four - while Mark Carney served as chair of Brookfield Asset Management and simultaneously as economic adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada - Brookfield was already in active discussions with Canada’s pension funds to build a fifty-billion-dollar private investment vehicle. Thirty-six to forty billion from the pension funds… the CPP among them. Ten billion from the federal government. Target sectors: energy. Infrastructure. Mining. Agriculture. Technology.

The critics of the day were not quiet about the obvious problem. Their man was chair of the firm pitching the deal… and economic adviser to the sitting Prime Minister. At the same time.

The proposal did not go forward. Not in twenty-twenty-four.

He simply waited until he had the better title.

I am not calling this a conflict of interest. I merely note… the chair was already warm.

Now here’s the big picture.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund stands magnificent… more than one point seven trillion dollars strong. But they built it the honest way. They did not cripple their oil industry. They created a surplus first… then they saved. Revenue. Surplus. Savings. In that order. That is the only sequence that has ever worked.

Canada is attempting to do it backwards.

Ten years of scattering public money into projects that promised no return… and delivered even less. Our great pipeline arrives six years late at six times its cost. The Crown corporations post record losses that you absorb. The battery plants take the subsidies and sell their stakes for pocket change. The cricket farms go dark. And the bills… keep coming.

And the very man who now invites you to trust him with your savings… the same man promising to lure a trillion dollars back into this country… holds personal financial stakes in a firm perfectly positioned to benefit from every dollar this new fund will direct. Stakes that do not mature until twenty-thirty-three and twenty-thirty-four. He will be making decisions about this fund for every year between now and then.

This, he tells you, is your fund. An invitation for Canadians with a little extra money to add their own savings alongside the twenty-five billion he has already committed on your behalf… while the nation borrows from its grandchildren… to open a savings account it cannot afford.

The Canada Strong Fund is not Norway.

Norway had oil revenues and the wisdom to let them flow.

Canada just couldn’t build a pipeline on time or on budget.

And now you see the Big Picture…