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Meemer Jones's avatar
Meemer Jones
11h

I sincerely hope that very few Canadians will invest and or believe in this scheme.

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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
11h

So WELL said! Canada- a rich country but managed- mismanaged- by IDIOTS< CROOKS< TRAITORS! cannot do a single good thing...

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