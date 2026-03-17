I’m glad to finally see both Alternate and Legacy Media picking up on this story. It’s like they were either waiting for permission or didn’t realize that this was an important topic for Albertans…too little, too late, because we’ve already flew past the initial incident and they’re just getting caught up to 4 day old news.

Anyways…

This has been a three-part series for me…this being number 4 and we’re now at the stage where talking stops and acting starts.

Part one: Calgary’s Fairview School kicked non-fasting kids out of their own cafeteria during Ramadan and 6 million people recognized exactly what they were looking at.

Part two: Canadians started calling and emailing and Action4Canada amplified the push, getting the story in front of school boards and politicians who’d rather it stay quiet.

Part three: The CBE issued its smug non-response - hiding behind buzzwords about “welcoming, caring, respectful and safe” communities while quietly confirming they designate food-free spaces around one religion’s calendar and have no intention of stopping.

NOW...Action4Canada has escalated this to where it belongs.

Provincial level. Premier Smith’s desk. Your MLA’s inbox.

Their March 2026 call to action explicitly urges Albertans to demand an end to DEI-driven, discriminatory accommodations in taxpayer-funded schools. The ask is direct: provincial policy needs to affirm that public schools are secular institutions and cannot structurally privilege one group’s religious practices over every other student’s basic access to shared spaces.

When a school board’s own policy says no program should emphasize a particular religion and then they redesign the entire lunch structure around a single religion’s calendar, that’s not inclusion. That’s the board ignoring its own rules and daring you to say something about it.

And reports are coming in that this isn’t just Calgary.

Across Canada, lunchrooms are being seized as “no food zones” for the full lunch hour. Gymnasiums are being handed over for prayers with conditions imposed on their normal use - no music, closed to other students - during the accommodation period. This is a pattern and it’s spreading because nobody with authority has told the boards it stops here.

That’s what this call to action is about.

Let’s be clear about what the DEI framework in schools is actually doing...

DEI, SOGI and anti-Islamophobia policies are being embedded into K-12 education not through honest debate with parents but through administrative decisions made quietly inside boards and teachers’ unions.

The CBE’s own religion policy requires that no program emphasize a particular religion. They violated that policy, confirmed it publicly and then gaslit every parent who asked about it.

At the same time the ATA is openly fighting Premier Smith’s government on parental rights and curriculum control.

They’ve lost recall petitions.

They’ve lost in court on the notwithstanding clause.

And every time they lose a political or legal fight, they fall back on the one thing they still control - what happens inside the classroom and the cafeteria when parents aren’t watching.

Children and tax dollars are being used as the instrument.

Mass immigration has shifted demographics in Alberta schools faster than any policy conversation has kept up. Boards aren’t managing that shift with neutrality - they’re using it as justification to restructure school life in ways that disadvantage the majority and call anyone who notices a bigot.

The federal Liberals spent a decade engineering those demographic shifts.

Now local boards are treating the results as a mandate to reorganize Alberta’s school culture from the ground up.

Albertans didn’t agree to that trade.

Coming to Canada for a better life is welcome.

Expecting the country to reorganize its public institutions around the practices you brought with you is a different proposition entirely.

Public schools serve everyone. They should operate on terms that work for everyone - not terms dictated by whichever group is loudest or most protected by the current political moment.

Here’s what you do right now...

Step 1: Contact Premier Smith and Your MLA: Use Action4Canada’s letter template to demand provincial policy that ends DEI-based discriminatory accommodations in schools and reaffirms that public institutions cannot structurally privilege any single religion’s practices over shared common use.



Action4Canada call to action and letter template:

action4canada.com/call-to-actions-and-empower-hour-update-march-2026

Step 2: Contact Fairview School and the CBE Directly Principal Andrea Petroni - Fairview School

Email: fairview@cbe.ab.ca

Phone: 403-777-7900



The CBE issued a statement confirming the policy. They need to hear that confirmation wasn’t good enough.

What You Are Asking For - In Plain Language:

Public schools operate as secular institutions - no structural accommodation of any religion that displaces other students from shared common spaces;

CBE’s own religion policy (AR3067) must be enforced - no program emphasizes a particular religion;

Provincial policy must protect parental rights and Alberta’s cultural norms in curriculum and daily school operations;

Boards that ignore these principles face real consequences - not a strongly worded letter;

If Alberta won’t defend its own culture in its own schools, the DEI establishment and the boards that serve it will finish the job Ottawa started.

When families are told their kids can’t eat in the cafeteria because someone else is fasting - in a building their tax dollars paid for - that isn’t accommodation.

Write.

Call.

Organize.

Make it politically impossible to ignore.

Not in our schools.

Not with our kids.

Not with our tax dollars.

Share this with every Alberta parent, taxpayer and school board watcher you know. The action items and letter template are live. The window to get ahead of this before it becomes permanent policy is open right now - not next month.

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