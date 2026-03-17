Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnny Dollar's avatar
Johnny Dollar
14h

Mamdani had Muslim prayers in his office at Gracie Mansion. In front of 9/1/1 plaques.

Let that sink in. I remember 9/11 very well.

A generation latet. Here we are.

Reply
Share
Inmates have the keys's avatar
Inmates have the keys
13h

Ive written Ms Patroni, receive a rather disappointing response from a school.administrator regarding inclusivity. Which I responded to stating inclusivity is not selective, inclusivity does not subjugate the rights of secular students or those students holding different religious beliefs. Which I believe this policy does.

The fact there is a huge negative response from the community says the school divided the community with its non transparent policies that dismiss legitimate concerns.

I then forwarded my emails with my objections to Premier Smith and the chief superintendent.

I do believe that either all religious observances MUST be equally accommodated or None. Our province is at a crossroads, as is our nation. Sounds dramatic but its true.

I encourage all Albertans to step up and start challenging the 2 tiered system that has permeated our society our schools in the name of inclusivity. Because inclusivity is tbe BIGGEST oxymoron in society.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture