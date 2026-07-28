The Canadian dollar just hit a milestone no country wants.

It is now the most heavily shorted major currency in the world.

And those bets were placed before President Trump announced 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports.

Tonight...

We break down what that means for every dollar in your bank account...

every dollar in your wallet...and why some of the world’s biggest investors are betting against Canada.

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Transcripts:

If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.

The economic chickens are coming home to roost.

These words we opened this episode with weren’t my words. They belonged to Prime Minister Mark Carney. He spoke them before the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20 of this year.

It was a speech praised around the world. Some have even suggested it will be remembered as one of the defining economic speeches of this decade. Maybe you watched it. Maybe you didn’t. But one sentence rose above every other. “If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

It’s memorable, because it’s true. Countries that help write the rules usually benefit from them. Countries that don’t, spend years living with decisions made by someone else. That’s what it means to have a seat at the table. Influence. Leverage. The ability to shape your own future. Being on the menu means something very different. It means becoming the object, instead of the decision maker. The country reacting, instead of leading.

On that point, the Prime Minister was absolutely right. And that’s exactly why today’s story matters.

Because over the last 7 months, one by one, countries around the world have reached new understandings with the United States. New trade arrangements. New tariff agreements. New economic partnerships. Canada has not. Today, Canada remains one of the last major trading nations still trying to find its seat at that table.

And while that uncertainty continues, the financial markets have been making a decision of their own. Not with speeches. Not with opinion columns. Not with social media posts. With billions of dollars. They are betting against the Canadian dollar.

7 months after that speech, the question is no longer whether the warning was a good one. It was. The question is, why are the markets behaving as though Canada is still standing outside the room? And that is where the Big Picture begins.

You may not have a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard. A master’s degree from Oxford. Or a doctorate in economics. So when someone tells you that traders have built one of the largest short positions against the Canadian dollar, it may not mean very much.

Prime Minister Carney understands exactly what it means. Or at the very least, he should. But if Canadians are waiting for someone in Ottawa to explain what the market is saying about this country, they may be waiting for a very long time.

So today, we’re going to slow this down. No economics degree required. No Wall Street language. Just plain English. We’re going to explain what a short position is. Why traders are building one against Canada’s currency. What they believe could happen next. And why it matters, to your mortgage, your groceries, your retirement savings, your business, and every Canadian dollar sitting in your bank account.

Before we do, there’s one more piece of the story you need to know. This position was already being built before President Trump announced the additional 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. That’s important. Because the markets weren’t reacting to the tariffs. They had already begun reaching their conclusion. They looked at Canada’s economy. Its growth. Its productivity. Its investment climate. Its trade uncertainty. And they started placing their bets. Then the tariff announcement arrived. It didn’t start the fire. It simply made an existing concern much larger. An analyst who tracks these currency flows for a living, Adam Button, put it plainly. Speculators, in his words, had been betting on President Trump taking aim at Canada. They were right, they just got there first.

Let’s strip away all the Wall Street language. Imagine your neighbour tells you he’s putting his house up for sale next month. You walk over. The roof is leaking. The foundation is cracked. The furnace is on its last legs. The paint is peeling. And the “For Sale” sign is already leaning sideways. You don’t think the house is worthless. You don’t think it’s going to disappear. You simply believe that by the time it sells, it will be worth less than it is today. So you place a bet. Not against your neighbour. Against the future price of the house. That’s called taking a short position.

Replace that house with the Canadian dollar. The people making these bets are not saying Canada is finished. They are not saying the dollar is going to zero. They are saying they believe that in the weeks and months ahead, one Canadian dollar will buy less than it buys today. And if they’re right, every dollar in your wallet, every dollar in your savings account, every dollar in your retirement fund, will purchase a little bit less than it does today.

That’s why this matters. Because these aren’t anonymous voices on the internet. These are some of the largest financial institutions in the world, risking billions of dollars, because they believe Canada’s currency is headed in the wrong direction. And before we decide whether they’re right, we should probably ask, what were they looking at?

Before we get to what the traders were looking at, there’s one piece of this you need to understand, because it’s the reason the bet felt safe enough to place at all.

This isn’t new. Weeks before this short position ever made a headline, the Canadian dollar had already fallen to a 14-month low, its weakest level since April of last year. Whatever’s driving this didn’t start last week, and it didn’t start with a tariff announcement. It’s been building since the spring of last year.

Here’s why nobody stepped in to stop it. For years, the currency the world loved to bet against wasn’t ours. It was the Japanese yen. Japan held interest rates near zero for so long that betting against the yen became its own industry, traders even gave it a name, the carry trade. But even Japan fights back. This year, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates. And when the yen kept sliding anyway, the Bank of Japan stepped directly into the currency market and defended it. Actually bought yen. Actually spent its own reserves.

The European Central Bank raised rates this year. So did the Reserve Bank of Australia. So did the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

And the Bank of Canada? Our benchmark rate sits at 2.25%, and every signal out of Ottawa says it’s staying there. Not because this economy doesn’t need help. Because it’s already shrinking, and a rate hike right now would only make that worse. Meanwhile, the gap between what Canada pays to borrow and what the United States pays to borrow has widened to 144 basis points in Washington’s favour, the widest that gap has been since May of last year.

An analyst who tracks these currency flows for a living, Erik Bregar, summed up the whole thing in one sentence. The Canadian dollar, he said, feels relatively safer to short. There’s less in your way. No central bank stepping in to defend it, the way Japan’s did. No sudden rate hike to punish the bet. Just a currency that keeps drifting lower, and nothing standing between the traders and their profit.

That’s the piece the speech from Davos never had to cover. It’s one thing to say your country belongs at the table. It’s another thing for the one institution with the actual power to defend your currency to show up and sit in the chair.

If you’re going to place a $12.5 billion bet against a country’s currency, you don’t make that decision because of one news story. You don’t make it because of one speech. And you certainly don’t make it because of one politician. You make it because you’ve spent months, sometimes years, looking at the direction the country is travelling.

Markets don’t predict the future. They price probability. They’re constantly asking one question. Based on everything we know today, what is this likely to be worth tomorrow? And when they asked that question about Canada, this is what they saw.

The only G7 country in a recession. Approximately $1 trillion in private investment that has left the country over the last decade. 17 insolvencies every hour. The weakest youth employment market in half a century. A generation wondering whether owning a home will ever be more than something their parents got to experience. An economy that has become increasingly dependent on population growth, rather than productivity growth. Businesses investing elsewhere. Capital flowing elsewhere. Opportunity flowing elsewhere.

That is the Canada the markets were studying. That is the Canada they were measuring. That is the Canada they decided to bet against. Not because they wanted Canada to fail. Because they believed Canada’s dollar was likely to buy less tomorrow than it buys today.

That isn’t a political statement. It isn’t an ideological statement. It’s a financial one. Markets don’t care who wins elections. Markets care whether an economy is becoming more competitive, or less.

Let’s connect that to your life.

Over the last decade, Canadians have watched their quality of life slide from 9th to 27th on the Numbeo Quality of Life Index. They’ve watched grocery bills climb. Housing prices climb. Rent climb. Insurance climb. Utilities climb. Almost everything, except purchasing power.

Imagine the Canadian dollar weakens as those traders expect. Canada imports billions of dollars worth of products every year. Food. Medicine. Technology. Machinery. Vehicles. Manufacturing components. Many of those purchases are priced in US dollars. So when the Canadian dollar buys less, Canada pays more. Businesses pay more. Consumers pay more. Sometimes directly. Sometimes because the higher costs eventually find their way into the prices sitting on store shelves. That’s why a falling currency matters. Not because it creates inflation overnight. But because it makes an already expensive country even more expensive.

Remember, these traders were already building this position before the latest tariff announcement. Then President Trump announced an additional 50% tariff on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. That announcement didn’t convince traders Canada had a problem. They already believed that. The tariffs simply added another layer of uncertainty to a market that was already questioning Canada’s economic direction.

Think of it this way. If your neighbour’s house already has a cracked foundation, and then a hailstorm destroys half the roof, the hailstorm didn’t create the problem. It exposed just how vulnerable the house already was. That’s what the tariffs did. They didn’t start the fire. They showed everyone how much dry timber was already lying on the ground.

And notice how this feeds itself. A weak economy invites speculators. Speculators push the dollar down further. A falling dollar raises the price of everything this country still has to import. Higher prices squeeze the same households already living through a recession, already watching capital leave, already filing for insolvency by the thousands. That isn’t a cycle happening to Canada from the outside. That’s a cycle Canada is caught inside.

Over the last week, Canada’s premiers gathered in Prince Edward Island. The purpose was simple. Talk about the economy. Talk about Canada’s future. Talk about how to respond. And if the markets were waiting for a signal that Canada had a new plan, this was the moment to deliver it.

If you knew the markets were questioning your country’s economic future, what would you do? You would reassure them. You would show investors why they were wrong. You would demonstrate that the country had a plan to become more competitive. To attract capital. To create jobs. To expand exports. To grow.

Last week, Canada’s premiers gathered in Prince Edward Island. The Prime Minister joined them. Together, the people responsible for the overwhelming majority of Canada’s economic decisions sat around the same table. They understood the challenge. The economy has slowed. Investment has left. Trade uncertainty continues. The markets are watching. This was their opportunity to change the story.

Instead, they focused on improving electricity connections between provinces. Reducing barriers to internal trade. Creating a working group to explore linking industrial carbon markets. Discussing future health care funding. Endorsing a public safety action plan.

None of those ideas are necessarily bad. In fact, some of them may prove beneficial over time. But here’s the question. Would any of those announcements cause a currency trader in New York, London, Singapore, or Tokyo, to close a $12.5 billion short position against the Canadian dollar?

Probably not. Because none of them addressed the question the markets are asking today. How does Canada grow? How does Canada attract investment? How does Canada sell more of what it produces to the rest of the world? Because economies don’t become wealthier simply by moving the same dollar from one province to another. Real economic growth happens when new dollars enter the country. New customers. New factories. New investment. New export markets. New opportunities. That’s how incomes grow. That’s how governments collect more revenue without raising taxes. That’s how wages rise. And that’s how currencies become stronger.

Yet one of the centrepieces of the meeting was the announcement of another working group, to study linking industrial carbon markets across Canada. Think about that for a moment.

Canada’s oil and gas sector alone watched annual investment fall from $76 billion in 2014, to $35 billion in 2023. Cut nearly in half. Economists who track that decline point to a specific list of causes. The federal overhaul of the environmental assessment process. The tanker ban off the northern coast of British Columbia. The emissions cap. The clean fuel standard. Different bills, different years, one common thread. Regulatory uncertainty that sent investors looking elsewhere. Private investors also declined to finance a new pipeline to the West Coast.

And here’s where this gets almost impossible to make up. This September, the Prime Minister is hosting his own Canada Investment Summit, right here in Toronto, with a stated goal of attracting $1 trillion in new investment over the next 5 years. The same Prime Minister who stood up a Major Projects Office last year specifically to cut through the kind of regulatory friction that chased investment away in the first place.

So ask yourself. What message does it send, 7 weeks before that summit, when the centrepiece deliverable out of a meeting of every premier, and the Prime Minister himself, is another working group, to study linking yet another layer of carbon policy across the country? You cannot spend September telling the world’s biggest investors that Canada has fixed its investment climate, while spending July adding another item to the very list of reasons they left.

Whether you support carbon pricing or oppose it, the market wasn’t asking for more of it, and it certainly wasn’t asking whether Canada needed another committee. The market was asking whether Canada had actually become a better place to invest.

When the meetings ended, there was still no new international trade agreement. No announcement that the tariff dispute had been resolved. No breakthrough with Canada’s largest trading partner. No major export agreement with another country. No signal that global investors suddenly had a stronger reason to bring their money to Canada. Instead, the message many traders likely heard was this. Canada intends to continue managing the economy largely as it has been. And for investors who had already spent months questioning Canada’s economic direction, that wasn’t a reason to change their minds. It may have been another reason not to.

Because markets don’t reward intentions. They reward results. And until Canada demonstrates that it can attract investment, expand exports, improve productivity, and compete more effectively in a rapidly changing global economy, the question hanging over this country remains exactly the same. What would convince the markets that Canada’s best days are still ahead? Because that is the question we need to answer next.

We’ve spent the last several minutes talking about why the markets are betting against Canada. Why traders have built one of the largest short positions against our currency. Why investment has left. Why the economy has slowed. But all of that brings us back to the sentence that started today’s story. “If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

So the obvious question is, how do we get off the menu, and back at the table? The answer isn’t complicated. It is difficult. But it isn’t complicated. Countries earn their seat at the table by becoming countries the world cannot afford to ignore. Countries with products the world needs. Resources the world wants. Businesses investors compete to build. Workers companies compete to hire. Ideas people compete to finance. In other words, they become indispensable. That is how countries negotiate from strength. Not because they’re asking for a seat. Because everyone else wants them sitting there.

And that’s where Canada’s story changes. Because despite everything we’ve talked about today, Canada is still one of the most resource-rich countries on earth. We still possess some of the largest reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium, potash, critical minerals, fresh water, and agricultural land anywhere in the world. We still have an educated workforce. Stable institutions. A skilled manufacturing base. World-class technology companies. And access to 3 oceans. None of that disappeared.

The problem isn’t that Canada has nothing to sell. The problem is that we’ve made it increasingly difficult to sell it. That is the difference. Markets aren’t betting against Canada’s potential. They’re betting against Canada’s direction. And direction can change. Just not by continuing the same policies that produced the conditions we find ourselves in today.

Mark Carney was elected with a clear promise. That he was the person best equipped to navigate Canada’s relationship with the United States. To negotiate through the tariff dispute. To build at speeds not seen since the Second World War. To deliver the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

Those were ambitious promises. But 18 months later, Canada is still negotiating. Major tariff disputes remain unresolved. The economy remains under pressure. And now, global currency markets have assembled one of the largest short positions against the Canadian dollar.

That doesn’t mean Canada can’t recover. It doesn’t mean traders are guaranteed to be right. Markets get things wrong. But markets don’t risk billions of dollars on optimism alone. They place those bets because they believe the evidence points in a particular direction. And today, that direction isn’t one of growing confidence. It’s one of growing caution.

Because the chickens have come home to roost.

Here’s the Big Picture.

Prime Minister Carney stood in Davos, Switzerland, in January of this year, and told the entire world a simple, honest truth. If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu. He was applauded for it. He may well be right that history remembers it as one of the defining lines of this decade.

But a line spoken in Switzerland doesn’t seat you at a table back home. Only results do that. And 7 months later, while other nations signed their agreements and secured their place, Canada still hadn’t found its seat. $12.5 billion of the world’s money is now betting that we won’t find it soon either. Markets don’t listen to speeches. They read outcomes. And so far, the outcome is a country still standing in the hallway, waiting to be shown in.

That’s not a partisan verdict. It’s an arithmetic one. But here’s the part worth holding onto tonight. The reason countries earn a seat at that table was never a mystery, and Canada was never actually short on what it takes. We still have the oil, the gas, the uranium, the potash, the critical minerals, the fresh water, and the farmland the world needs. We still have the workers, the institutions, and the ingenuity to build with them. None of that left the country. Only the will to put it to work did.

The Prime Minister was right about one thing above everything else he said that day. Direction matters more than any single speech. And a direction, unlike a decade of decisions already made, can still be changed. Not by another working group. Not by another meeting that ends in a joint statement and no agreement. By becoming, again, a country the world cannot afford to leave standing outside the door.

Until that happens, the market’s answer to the Prime Minister’s own question will keep coming back the same way it did this week. Not with a speech. With $12.5 billion stacked against our currency recovering.

The chickens have come home to roost, Canada. The only question left, is whether anyone in Ottawa is willing to go out and meet it.

And now, you see the Big Picture.

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HaVer UpLay, signing out.