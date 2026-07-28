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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
1d

Phew! Good thing canada has a bank executive in charge!!! Lmao!

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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
1d

All by design. Banks, corporations and lieticians are all on the same side. All against you. They fight each other, no doubt but they are fighting over you. Carney is asset stripping Chinada. This country no longer exists, if it ever did.

We just need the right leader…. Wake up and be your own leader.

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