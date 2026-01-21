Ever since I was a kid, governments have been trying to “manage” Canadians out of firearm ownership.

Ranging from applying for an FAC through registries then requiring a PAL. Then the RPAL. More paperwork, more fees, more hoops…classroom time, testing, and legal briefings just to prove you can safely handle something you’re already legally allowed to own.

And…for what it’s worth - I’m not entirely opposed to some basic handling safety being required along with legislation and safety measures in place…but let’s stop pretending this has anything to do with stopping criminals.

By definition, criminals don’t follow licensing rules and that’s part always seems to get lost.

Over the years, the rhetoric shifted and the rhetoric has gotten a lot spicier. Suddenly we’re talking about “assault-style” firearms - terminology designed to scare people who don’t know the difference between an AK47 and a stapler.

And the standard screeching point - “You don’t need an AK47 to hunt deer.”

Usually delivered by people who’ve never owned a firearm, wouldn’t touch one, and wouldn’t know the difference between a Nerf gun and a salt gun nor something that can shoot fly’s with salt.

(I am getting one of these for the summer - available on Amazon, if you’re interested)

For a moment - let’s shift gears, literally - and talk about the licensing and instructional programs in Canada - but not about guns. Let’s look at the situation in our Transport Industry…

And awareness that began opening eyes in 2018 involving a foreign born truck driver failing to stop, hitting a bus full of junior hockey players - Humboldt Broncos - killing 16 of them and injuring 13 others.

Sure…this opened some eyes - but we didn’t start throwing around the term - Assault Style Vehicles.

Since then, however - this situation inside has really gotten out of control. Almost daily, if you’re watching the news or have an eye on social media - almost daily we see incidents where our roads are starting to resemble a post-apocalyptic Mad Max - Beyond the Thunderdome - type situation.

The only thing missing at this point are spikes on the tires, drivers clad in leather and chains, sporting Mohawks - I’m just going to leave it at that, okay?

And this should concern all Canadians…yet almost nothing is being done to address it properly.

What makes this even more absurd is the scale. The number of licensed firearm owners in Canada dwarfs the number of Class 1 (or Class A) commercial driver’s license holders by an estimated 4 to 1, meaning there are over three times more licensed gun owners than licensed tractor-trailer drivers.

And yet the potential for harm on our roadways is orders of magnitude higher than the risk posed by legally owned firearms.

One is relentlessly regulated, politicized, and demonized…while the other barrels down our highways every day, largely ignored in this conversation.

That contradiction tells you everything you need to know.

The grab-ass buyback program by the Feds - is NOT about safety.

But don’t take my word for it…so far, 5 Provinces which have 60% of the population of Canada have refused this legislation:

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba (yes, even NDP-governed)

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

And as of yesterday - even the Toronto Police Services and their affiliated union has refused to take part in this program - vocally and on social media:

“Our position has been clear from the beginning: money spent on the buyback program should be directed to police services across the country, rather than on a bureaucratic program with no tangible evidence of success.”

Repeatedly, police associations have stated this same thing…no evidence of success - because of the main issue mentioned above - Criminals do not obey Laws…and the percentage of homicides committed by licensed gun owners is barely if that - above 10%, (some estimates as high as possibly 13%).

Where…repeat offenders in Canada commit at least 30-40% of crimes - this on the rise, where we’d learned that in 2022 - 256 that were charged with Homicide were out on some form of Early Release - making up 30% of the homicides in that year alone…no update on this statistic, unfortunately.

As in…if we deal with criminals through measures that deter crimes - we’d be better off than trying to restrict, regulate and seize firearms from licensed owners - confirming what the TPA says.

A local example of this was in Lethbridge, Alberta just last week - where a “50-year-old man”, who was charged with unlawful confinement, sexual exploitation and human trafficking in connection with multiple incidents where vulnerable girls were targeted and sexually assaulted - was re-arrested within a half an hour of being released from custody:

Sure…guns were not involved in this, that I am aware of - but the point is that instead of focusing on people who do not commit crimes and have no history of criminal activity - let’s focus on keeping Canadians SAFE from these lunatics who have begun operating in smaller municipalities. I mean, if this can happen in Lethbridge, Alberta - just imagine what we are not seeing in the larger cities - Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, the GTA…

Lending some additional perspective to this…over the last 5 years we’d seen infringement of our Charter Protections - regarding mandated jabs and opposition to the government overreach on this, where just last week the appeal on the use of invoking the Emergencies Act - in Federal Court - was confirmed to be unreasonable - as was originally ruled in 2024.

Municipal Police, Provincial Police Departments and the Mounties committed some unspeakable acts against Canadians, because they were, “Just doing their Job”…

Which involved - arresting clergy, threatening to taser ice skating children, storming and surrounding businesses for refusing to close, arresting protestors, ticketing people for riding shotgun if they didn’t live in the same residence, enforcing provincial borders and restricting travel, seizing bank accounts and assets…not forgetting stompy the horse trampling an old lady, right?

People are still in jail or some form of restricted movements - where there crime was opposing the limitations of our Chartered Rights.

Now…

It’s hard to say why Police services didn’t oppose those measures - given that there was “No Tangible Evidence”, that these would keep people safe…but have now chosen this phrasing as their hill.

Could it be because there were only 16% of Canadians that didn’t get the jabs while an estimated 26% of the country are licensed gun owners?

Does this difference of 10% really make that much difference?

Could it be because they’ve had time to reflect on the Canada that was created through the pandemic and are only now pushing back?

Could it be because our law-enforcement and military also posses Restricted Possession and Acquisition Licenses along with previously legalized firearms that are now deemed “Assault-Style”?

Could it be the massive spike in crime rates committed by re-offenders and them not faulting Canadians for wanting to protect themselves and their families?

It’s really hard to say…

Whatever the reason, this moment is significant - law enforcement is finally pushing back against absurd federal overreach, protecting citizens from legislation designed to punish the compliant rather than the criminal.

Nobody is buying the buyback…

Canadians aren’t going softly into that good night. And the feds are finally learning that the people, and even the cops, won’t be bullied into giving up their rights.

