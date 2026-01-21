It’s after hours, for most of us.

A perfect time to pour yourself a glass of whatever helps drown your sorrows…because as we struggle with an affordable life in Canada - the elite are having the time of their lives…at our cost.

Like me, you probably missed getting an invitation to the Billionaires Ball in Davos to meet with the globalist psychopaths, who showed up to pat themselves on the back and continue to wring their hands at what other pain they could inflict on the planet - while lining their pockets and setting themselves up nicely…

A couple of familiar faces showed up…

Former PM Justin Trudeau with side-chick Katie Perry - and please don’t make me have to explain why I call her a ‘Side-Chick’ - IYKYK:

And finally dumping that frumpy red-dress she donned literally everywhere - former deputy PM and Minister of Finance - Now Economic Advisor to the most corrupt President on the planet - Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

To help him spend through the $23.5 Billion dollars that Canada has borrowed at Credit Card Interest Rates to “lend” to the Ukraine - wink, wink - nudge, nudge…

And…I’m sure, if you are on social media or have paid any attention to legacy media, our very own failure of a Prime Minister - Mark Carney, appearing as the Belle of the Ball…

“How Dreamy”, some whispered as they fawned over him.

“He spoke to the power of collective and principled decision making. Values. An alternative path forward to confront a fractured political and economic landscape. For me this was a reminder of the strength that leaders can convey.” and the likes have echoed through…welp, the echo-chambers…

Even…

“It was an excellent, strong, and statesman like speech that Canadians in general should be happy and even proud of.” - added by a conservative voice…that came with a lot of disclaimers.

Because…as you are all aware, it’s all bullshit.

None of these motherfuckers represent the people of the countries they lead.

Especially the ‘has been’ PM and his deputy dawg.

How do these people dress up in a single use suit - that costs more than your wardrobe…

To dine on meals that cost more than a month of your groceries - even at current rates…

Fly to some tiny dot on a map, while lecturing you on heating your home…

To express pride in how fantastic they are?

HOW?

If this were a true meeting of statesmanship, these 3 people would be mocked and scorned for what they’ve done and continue to do to Canada and Canadians.

There’d be protesters lining the streets throwing rotting vegetables and eggs at them.

There should be French-like farmers rolling up, spraying the entire gala with manure and waste…and instead of watching this trash, we should all be in the streets with pitchforks and torches.

Changing the locks on Parliament and their Taxpayer funded offices, while they’re gone.

I just don’t get it.

And maybe you can explain it to me in the comments…because I can’t figure it out.

They already have more money in their bank accounts and investments than most Canadians can even conceive as an actual number…

They’ve already lived a life of lavish and luxury…

They have more than they can ever spend…

So, what’s the fucking point of all of this?

I mean, how do they even go to sleep at night knowing that:

1/4 of the population of the country you “lead”, is below the poverty line;

400+ declaring bankruptcy/insolvency DAILY;

1/3 of All Canadian Children live in homes that can’t afford to feed them 3 meals per day;

These from the 50% of Canadians that are living within $200 bucks of going broke;

Skipping payments on their credit cards and mortgages - while struggling with the decision of heating their homes or feeding their families;

Doubling the cost of homes and rental housing;

Highest food inflation rate - 6.2% of the G fucking 7;

Lowest GDP of that same G7;

Crumbling infrastructure;

Hospitals and healthcare collapsing;

Millions of Canadians that can’t find a doctor;

Million of Canadians that can’t find a job';

An Entire Generation of our Youth that have lost hope;

Followed by another Generation that can’t evenly be properly educated and don’t even know what a future is;

And that they caused it and are perpetuating in.

Nobody believes that we can fix the weather through a tax.

Nobody believes that “diversity is our strength”.

Nobody believes that adding additional costs through taxation will make businesses more competitive;

Canada will be 159 years old, this year.

An entire century and a half of people clawing their way out of conditions that we are being thrust into.

Not because we’re lazy.

Not because we lost our work ethic.

Not because we don’t have the same family values that built our prideful nation and the belief of the Canadian Dream.

We’ve been sold up the river. Futures stolen. Pride diminished. Families torn apart. The pleas, education and safety of our children and grandchildren, erased.

While these cocksuckers show up at the Billionaires Ball to pat themselves on the back about how much they’re doing for us.

Honestly guys…I didn’t want to post on this because I knew it would make my blood boil, as much as yours probably is by having to recap this with me.

I never watched Carney’s speech, because I can see what the future of Canada already looks like in the wake of his rule.

I have watched Trumps speech - and am not going to bother commenting on it…because it’s irrelevant and won’t do a got damned thing to actually “Save us”, or even help - some great burns dished out on Carney if you want to catch it but all in all…it amounts to barely a spittle on the dumpster fire that is now Canada, our leadership and our future.

Begging other Canadians for a revolt when they’re so easily distracted by what amounts to a Grammy Night for the Elite, isn’t something that I have the energy to pull off…

But that being said.

Thanks for being here for my rant about the Billionaires Ball.

Happy for you if you never read this far.

Sorry if you’re drunk and hostile now.

