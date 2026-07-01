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This was The Big Picture - June 30th, 2026:

Calgary’s supervised consumption site is finally closed. Thursday’s pipeline announcement checks an MOU deadline box on a deal Cenovus already called unfinanceable. China opened a new tariff front this morning despite Carney’s January Beijing deal. And the BBC is now asking the question Canada’s own media hasn’t been asking.

The Hellscape Is Gone

The Sheldon Chumir supervised consumption site in Calgary is closing.

For years, there was a debate over its future. Under Mayor Jyoti Gondek, calls to close the site continued to grow, yet City Hall showed little appetite for making that decision. Maybe it was politics. Maybe it was optics. Maybe it was concern about how the decision would be received. Whatever the reason, the debate never really went away.

It’s also worth remembering that many Calgarians opposed supervised consumption sites before the first one ever opened. The policy arrived under Mayor Naheed Nenshi in 2018, promoted as part of a harm-reduction strategy. A teddy bear term wrapped around a dangerous policy.

By then, he had access to what was happening in Edmonton. Edmonton’s supervised consumption sites were already showing that the model had serious limitations. Overdose numbers were not improving the way the advocates promised. The surrounding neighbourhoods were not recovering. The evidence supporting the model was softer than its defenders were willing to admit.

He knew. He pushed ahead anyway. Because the ideology mattered more than the results. Because looking compassionate mattered more than being effective. Because when the evidence does not support the policy, the policy has to go - and Nenshi was not prepared to let it go.

Let’s be clear about something.

This is not a conversation about whether people struggling with addiction deserve compassion. They do. Nor is it an argument that society should abandon people in crisis. It shouldn’t.

Addiction is extraordinarily complex, and there are no simple solutions. But there is an important distinction between supervising a behaviour and reducing it. A supervised environment may reduce some immediate risks associated with drug use. That does not necessarily mean it reduces addiction itself. Just as bars supervise the consumption of alcohol, supervision alone does not eliminate alcoholism.

The harder question - and the one policymakers continue to wrestle with - is whether these facilities ultimately move more people toward recovery, or whether they primarily manage an ongoing crisis. They managed the one thing that was never the harder question.

The papers and studies have been set aside. The real-world data is being considered. The province is closing down the site. Because weaponizing compassion against the majority for a problem that continued to grow was never the right solution.

This is yet another piece of Nenshi legacy that Calgarians will be happy to see gone.

A Pipedream

On Thursday, July 2, Premier Danielle Smith is expected to outline Alberta’s next step on the proposed west coast pipeline. It is equally important to understand what Thursday is and what it is not.

It is the beginning of a federal approval process. It is not a construction announcement. It is not a financing announcement. It is not a final investment decision. It is the first procedural milestone for a project the industry itself has warned is unfinanceable under today’s federal policy framework.

This show has been open about its support for Premier Smith - the battles she has fought for the province against the federal government and for what she has delivered to Alberta. But we have also been open about this deal for what it actually is. It’s a pipedream.

The MOU signed with the Prime Minister was not received well at the last UCP AGM. It was called out for what others have come to know about the hoops Ottawa will continue to put in place of Alberta’s provincial resource development. Watching this play out has confirmed every concern.

Here is what the Premier is up against with this deal. $20 to $30 billion in carbon capture, built at industry cost. Navigating through the opposition of British Columbia Premier David Eby. A tanker ban. Appeasing the Coastal First Nations - a group whose specific funding comes from advocating against oil and coastal use. And at the end of all of it, industrial carbon pricing that makes the deal unfinanceable - as in, there are no companies that will walk into the uncertainty of this project when the federal government can still nix it once the labyrinth has been mapped.

Premier Smith made a statement about the importance of the pipeline to those pushing for Alberta independence. She has also stated her position on Alberta remaining a province in Canada. She’s campaigning on it.

Throughout Stampede, Mark Carney will deliver his message about Brexit and passports. Now we can also expect to hear wonderful words about milestones made and negotiations to come.

For a pipeline where first oil, if this process runs on schedule, arrives 2033 to 2034 at the earliest.

2033. Maybe 2034. At the earliest.

Hold on to what you are feeling right now. You are going to need it when Carney comes to Calgary.

And while you are holding onto that, there is a word worth keeping close. Not a term anybody is looking for. Not a term that will bring back a trillion dollars of lost investment into Canada. The new gluten-free, but applied to industry instead of bread.

That word is decarbonized. And if you want to understand what it really means, Alberta’s carbon capture plans - estimated at $20 to $30 billion for industry - have to be weighed against the decarbonizing push in Quebec.

The New Gluten Free

Canada has already run this experiment.

Algoma Steel. Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Algoma committed to a transition from traditional blast furnace steelmaking to electric arc furnace technology. A nearly $1 billion investment in going green. In going decarbonized. In earning the label that the government and the European market were demanding. They earned it. The furnaces are online. The transition is happening.

Here is what it cost them.

In 2025, Algoma Steel posted a net loss of $985 million. Steel shipments dropped. Trump’s 50% tariffs on Canadian steel closed off their traditional U.S. customers entirely. $225 million in direct tariff costs hit the books in a single year. And the company was kept alive by $500 million in federal and provincial government loan arrangements established last November just to keep the lights on.

$500 million in government loans. A $985 million loss anyway. And this month, Algoma Steel is laying off 1,000 workers.

Now here is where Mélanie Joly enters the story.

She is the federal Industry Minister and she was already on this file. Before Christmas she made promises to Algoma that possibly 500 jobs could be salvaged through government investments in new mills. Unspecified promises.

This week, Minister Joly announced that Canada is investing $500 million in a Quebec iron ore project to decarbonize the steel supply chain. Because Europe wants lower carbon steel. And to be fair - if you throw $500 million at any project, you will see a boost. Jobs will be created. The numbers will look good at the announcement. The question is what gets left behind.

So let’s hold those two things side by side.

Algoma went decarbonized. Spent nearly $1 billion doing it. Received $500 million in government loans to survive the process. Posted a $985 million loss. And is laying off 1,000 workers this month.

And Minister Joly just cut a $500 million cheque for Quebec.

Quebec is getting the investment. Ontario steel is getting the layoffs. Alberta is getting a $20 to $30 billion carbon capture bill just to qualify for a pipeline the industry has already called unfinanceable.

Decarbonized does not mean what they are telling you it means. It means Quebec gets the cheque. And everyone else gets the bill.

Every Deal Opens A Door

In January of this year, Mark Carney flew to Beijing. He sat across from Chinese officials and came home with an announcement. Canada and China would work toward lowering tariff rates on Canadian canola. The 100% levy on Canadian peas would be suspended. He called it a strategic partnership.

Here is what he did not tell you.

Last August, China launched a trade investigation into Canadian pea starch. The same day - the exact same day - China also imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola. That was August 2025. Before Carney’s January trip. Before the bilateral improvement in relations. Before the strategic partnership announcement.

China was already running the pea starch investigation while Carney was in Beijing negotiating the pea suspension.

This morning, China concluded that investigation.

73.5%

Preliminary tariff on Canadian pea starch, June 30, 2026. China’s Ministry of Commerce cited dumping and material injury to domestic producers. The investigation had been running since August 2025 - the same day China opened its canola probe.

Here is the distinction that will not make the headline.

Carney’s January deal suspended the levy on Canadian peas. The raw agricultural commodity. The unprocessed product off the field. Pea starch is the processed derivative - the value-added product, the product where Canadian farmers and processors actually capture their margin above raw commodity prices, the product where the economic return on the growing season actually lives.

China honored the letter of January’s agreement on peas. And walked a 73.5% tariff straight through the intent of it on pea starch.

This is a pattern. Chinese tariffs on canola go up. Carney announces a Beijing deal that improves the canola situation on paper. China opens a new front on a different product category. The investigation was already running when the deal was signed. Every Carney trade announcement comes with a door he does not tell you about. And the people on the other side of Canada’s trade relationships are the ones who find out what is behind it.

And then there is CUSMA.

Today, Wednesday June 30, the Trump administration is formally declaring that it will not extend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade. Let that land for a second.

CUSMA is the trade agreement that governs the framework for roughly 75% of Canada’s exports. It replaced NAFTA in 2020. NAFTA before it had governed North American trade for 32 years. When Trump’s first administration negotiated CUSMA, they built in a sunset clause - a 6-year review session that would trigger automatically if one of the three parties declared they would not extend the agreement. Today is the day that clock starts.

A 6-year review session begins. And underneath that review, a decade-long clock starts ticking on the wind-down of the entire 32-year-old North American free trade zone.

The three countries are still haggling. Over how much U.S. and regional content needs to be in a North American vehicle. Over trade protections designed to block Chinese goods from benefiting from CUSMA’s framework. None of those negotiations resolve just because the clock starts. Canada’s former chief trade negotiator has gone on record saying he expects no resolution before the American midterm elections.

Mark Carney is at Stampede this week delivering his message about Brexit and passports. He is doing this on the day the formal clock starts on the wind-down of the trade framework that covers three quarters of everything Canada sells abroad.

The pea starch tariff arrived this morning. The CUSMA sunset clock starts today. Carney is at Stampede.

Shots Fired

This week, the BBC published a report out of Canada. Not an opinion column. Not an editorial. A straight news piece filed by the BBC’s Canada correspondent and published to their international audience. The headline was a question.

“Just how much trouble is Canada’s economy in?”

This is the same BBC that covered Brexit from inside Britain for a decade. The same network Carney pointed to when he came to Alberta and told Albertans that economic disruption has costs that cannot be undone. The network that documented for years what a country looks like when it makes a major economic rupture driven by frustration and grievance.

They are now sitting in Canada, filing the same kind of report.

Here are the numbers the BBC built its piece around.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts Canada’s 2026 GDP growth at 1.5%. Behind the United States at 2.3%. Canada contracted in both the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Two consecutive quarters of contraction. Technical recession.

Canadian households carry the largest debt burden of any G7 nation, according to the Bank for International Settlements as of December 2025. Youth unemployment is sitting at 13.4%. Before the pandemic it was running near 10%.

6 in 10 Canadians say cost of living is their top concern right now. More than 1 in 3 describe their personal financial situation as tough or very difficult. Among renters, that number climbs to 45%.

The BBC asked CD Howe Institute senior fellow Jeremy Kronick directly about the state of Canada’s economy. His answer was this.

“I mean, it, the economy, is weak, right?”

Jeremy Kronick, senior fellow, CD Howe Institute

The economy is weak. That is the expert assessment in the BBC’s Canada economy report.

The BBC also put RBC CEO Dave McKay on the record. His description of where the capital is already going.

“The capital is impatient, and it will move where it thinks they can get the most sure and fastest return.”

Dave McKay, CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

Capital is already moving. That is not a warning. That is a description of what is happening right now.

Carney’s response to the BBC on the state of Canada’s economy was patience. And a one-time grocery benefit. One time. Grocery prices are 27% higher than they were 5 years ago. Inflation added another 3.2% in May alone. The federal government’s answer to a structural affordability problem 5 years in the making is a payment that arrives once and does not come back.

A year ago, Carney stood in Alberta and told us that Brexit was the cautionary tale. That major economic disruptions have consequences that take years to unwind. That what looks like freedom in the short run becomes a long bill in the long run. He used the BBC to make that point.

The BBC just published the cautionary tale about Canada.

And Now... You See It.

Calgary’s supervised consumption site at the Chumir Centre is closed. The model Nenshi pushed into Calgary in 2018 is done. The evidence from Edmonton showed the limitations early. He pushed ahead anyway because the ideology mattered more than the results. The communities around the site paid every day it was open. The people who needed real treatment got a harm reduction model not designed to get them out of addiction. The province is now paying for the cleanup of a policy that was never going to work.

Thursday, Danielle Smith files Alberta’s pipeline MPO submission with Ottawa. It is the first procedural step in a process that leads to first oil in 2033 at the earliest. Alberta is the proponent. No private investor stepped up to lead it. The CEO of Cenovus called the deal unfinanceable at the Global Energy Show 3 weeks ago. The MOU has carbon pricing embedded all the way to $140 per tonne by 2040. None of that changes because the filing goes in.

This morning, China hit Canadian pea starch with a 73.5% tariff. The investigation started last August - the same day China opened its canola probe. It was running the entire time Carney was in Beijing in January announcing that the pea levy was suspended. China honored the letter of that deal on raw peas. And walked the tariff straight through the processed product where Canadian farmers actually capture their margin.

And today, the Trump administration formally declared it will not extend CUSMA. That declaration triggers the sunset clause. A 6-year review session starts now. A decade-long clock begins on the wind-down of the 32-year-old North American free trade zone that covers 3 quarters of everything Canada sells abroad. Canada’s former chief trade negotiator says do not expect a resolution before American midterms. Mark Carney is at Stampede.

And the BBC - the network Carney used to point at when he wanted to warn Alberta about the cost of major decisions - just published a straight news piece asking just how bad Canada’s economy really is. Technical recession confirmed. Largest household debt burden in the G7. Youth unemployment above 13%. Capital described by the CEO of RBC as impatient and actively moving toward more certain returns elsewhere. Carney’s answer is patience and a grocery benefit that arrives once and does not come back.

Four stories today. One word running through all of them.

Decarbonized.

It costs what they will not put in the announcement. It arrives on the balance sheets of the people who did the right thing and followed the rules and trusted the framework. It shows up as a $985 million loss in Ontario. As a pipeline that pencils out to 2033 at the earliest. As a tariff on the processed product after the raw commodity deal was signed. As a grocery benefit in a country a British journalist is now documenting from the outside.

The bill does not arrive all at once.

It comes in layers.

And everyone else gets it.