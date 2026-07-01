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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
15h

A decarbonized drink is called "flat"

A decarbonized earth will also be called "flat"

Don't be a flat earther

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JaneG321's avatar
JaneG321
9h

Plain, simple put facts. Thanks for The Big Picture.

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