Time has not been my friend over the last several months. Getting entrenched in politics, deciding to make a run for Calgary City Council and then to try out for the Regional Director role (in addition to a couple of other ventures), has shown me that I’ve bitten off more than I can chew.

And while I could probably list a dozen reasons why I’ve decided step away for my run for Regional Director of Calgary for the UCP, the largest reason that stands ahead of all…

I believe that fellow running mate, Brad LaForge, would actually be the better man for this job.

It’s still going to come down to votes during the November UCP AGM as I am aware that there will be at least one other contender for this role…but that being said, having an amazing presence in the community, being well known and respected, with a vast amount of knowledge…Brad is somebody that I believe that I can truly get behind and support.

I’m sure you agree.

In addition…

Others that I’ll be showing up to support at the AGM:

Ray Strom - VP, Policy and Governance;

Jack Redekop - CFO;

Keith Plowman - VP Membership.

All of them have more than demonstrated their commitment to the party and work in the best spirits for all Albertans.

For your opportunity to get to know more about them and the candidates contending for the other roles with the UCP Provincial Board of Directors, you can attend the Cowtown Showdown on October 1st, 2024 - 7:00 PM at the Canyon Meadows Cinemas.

Tickets are available here →Link

