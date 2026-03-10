Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
12h

Meanwhile, here in Calgary nobody is allowed to bath or flush. Talk about kicking THE CAN down the road!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steffy's avatar
Steffy
14h

OHEMGEE!! WTAF?! What on Alberta soil is this loser trying to do?? Is he purposely trying to destroy ANDP so he can bring in the libtards?? We all know he is a flaming libtard!! Seems a little sus he pulls this stunt on the same day a new poll is released saying more albertans are leaning more to the libtard party?? I do not trust that googly eyed purple people eater one bit. He is always up to something, which leads to no good. I just hope the ANDP does not fire him, cause his crazee ass is making it a straight shot to an election majority win for UCP 🤩👏🏻🤩

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture