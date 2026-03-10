In case you haven’t already seen this…

Yesterday, Naheed Nenshi marched over a dozen First Nations chiefs - in full ceremonial gear - into the Alberta Legislature to tell 5 million Albertans that their voices mean nothing.

That their votes mean nothing.

That unelected band chiefs should have the final say over the democratic process in this province.

He tabled a motion of non-confidence in Premier Danielle Smith’s government on behalf of the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs.

This is not a party that has earned the right to lecture anyone about democracy. Let’s run the tape on what the ANDP has been up to since losing the 2023 election.

Smith drops legislation restricting chemical sterilization and surgical mutilation of children - protecting kids from permanent and irreversible decisions made before they’re old enough to vote or buy a beer - and the NDP screams about “punching down on the vulnerable.”

Smith removes sexually charged literature from grade school libraries and the NDP screams “book ban.”

Smith passes parental rights legislation so that parents - not teachers - make decisions about their own kids, and the NDP fights to keep parents in the dark.

Then, working with Gil McGowan of the AFL gets up at the Ironworkers Hall in Edmonton in October and announces their “common purpose.” His words. “That purpose is to topple this government.” He called it “Ready to Resist” and launched it with a province-wide campaign to recruit 350,000 workers toward a potential general strike.

Then came the recall petition parade. 26 recall petitions launched against Alberta MLAs. Twenty-four of them targeting UCP members. A massive organizational effort backed by the AFL and ANDP-aligned groups to tear down the government between elections.

And every single one of them has failed, spectacularly.

Every last one.

Now look west and watch what this ideology looks like when it actually gets to run a province.

David Eby’s NDP government in BC has been handing land rights back to First Nations bands. Richmond to the Cowichan Tribe. Vancouver to the Musqueam. Projects are shutting down. Real estate transactions are collapsing. Deals are arriving as DOAs. Life-long residents in a Mobile Home Park in the Comox Valley were just evicted by the K’omoks First Nation. People who purchased their homes in good faith, paid for their properties, built their lives - having everything they own pulled out from under them.

An entire province is now staring down decades of court battles over who actually owns the land their home and business sit on.

Ninety percent of BC sits on unceded land with overlapping treaty claims that add up to more than 100% of the province’s actual landmass. That’s what you get when governments sign agreements for decades without thinking - What comes next.

That’s the NDP playbook in action.

And Nenshi wants to bring that energy to Alberta.

Here’s the thing about what happened Monday that should make every Albertan’s jaw hit the floor.

Alberta is almost entirely ceded land. Permanently. The land treaties in this province were negotiated and signed. Ceded. Done. This is not a BC situation. The legal foundation underneath what Nenshi tried to pull Monday doesn’t even exist here.

Yet he stood in our Legislature and used unelected chiefs as political props to try and delegitimize the elected majority government that Albertans put in power.

It is no wonder his polling is in the trash. The latest Abacus numbers from February have the UCP at 49% to the ANDP’s 36%. In rural Alberta the UCP sits at 70% to Nenshi’s 15%. Fifteen. In 14 publicly available polls since he won the leadership in 2024, not a single one has had the NDP ahead. Not one.

And now the rumors are floating that Nenshi is on thin ice as leader…for very good reason.

He has never led in a poll. He couldn’t be doing a worse job of representing this province if he was actively trying to tank the party.

And if he keeps up with these same approaches…he’ll decimate the ANDP in the same way that Federal Leader Jagmeet Singh did on reducing the them to Non-Party Status…

Seriously…all the UCP needs to do between now and the next election is play this video on repeat:

That video is the entire campaign.

It is the embodiment of everything the ANDP believes about Alberta. That your vote doesn’t count. That democracy is negotiable. That unelected leaders of reserves should have override power on the legislature you voted for. That 5 million Albertans who pay taxes, own property and built this province should step aside.

Naheed Nenshi handed the UCP a gift yesterday.

And there’s still a year and a half to go before the next provincial election.

