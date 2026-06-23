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Trevor
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Money laundering capital of Canada

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StellaMaris
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Recent immigrants are buying homes faster as Canadian-born ownership declines: StatCan

In New Brunswick, immigrants in their fifth year in Canada had a higher rate of ownership than Canadian-born residents

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/recent-immigrants-are-buying-homes-faster-as-canadian-born-ownership-declines-statcan

Homeownership rate among recent immigrants rises while Canadian-born purchasers drop, study finds

While newcomers had lower incomes than people born in the country, they purchased more expensive homes

https://torontosun.com/news/national/homeownership-rate-immigrants-rises-canadian-purchasers-drop-study

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