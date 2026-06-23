The BC Condo Buyout...
And what it means.
Mark Carney told Canadians they would need to make sacrifices.
What he didn’t explain was who those sacrifices would ultimately benefit.
Mark Carney told Canadians they would need to make sacrifices.
What he didn’t explain was who those sacrifices would ultimately benefit.
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Money laundering capital of Canada
Recent immigrants are buying homes faster as Canadian-born ownership declines: StatCan
In New Brunswick, immigrants in their fifth year in Canada had a higher rate of ownership than Canadian-born residents
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/recent-immigrants-are-buying-homes-faster-as-canadian-born-ownership-declines-statcan
Homeownership rate among recent immigrants rises while Canadian-born purchasers drop, study finds
While newcomers had lower incomes than people born in the country, they purchased more expensive homes
https://torontosun.com/news/national/homeownership-rate-immigrants-rises-canadian-purchasers-drop-study