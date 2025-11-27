Last night we listened; today we take action!

I’m Darrell Komick, I would like your vote to become President of the United Conservative Party Provincial Board of Directors. I am firmly rooted in Calgary- the next real battleground for the 2027 Provincial election. Vote for me, as we get behind our Leader; we need every edge we can get.

I am the best take-action-for-hope Presidential candidate in this race. I encourage you to have “The Courage to Listen” to the interviews that I have given and to the fun music that my team has created for this campaign so that you can build your trust in me.

Our UCP governments should always be concerned about being reelected. But they should first and foremost be concerned about being reelected by the people who elect them.

Successfully winning the 2027 Provincial government is tied directly to three important conditions:

one, the United Conservative Party understands that the soul of our Party lies in rural Alberta;

two, we need to unify the coalition of

conservatives that span the membership of the UCP by allowing voices to be heard, and action to be taken.

three, the UCP needs to take back Calgary- to win more seats in Calgary by being demonstratively conservative and to plant a flag (or two) in Edmonton.

After the last Provincial election, our team in Calgary-Lougheed studied the results. The UCP won a majority by 2,611 votes. Provincially we lost 6 seats by 1,373 votes.

1. The UCP won a majority government by a difference of 2,611 votes in 6 ridings:

Calgary-Bow, Calgary-Cross, Calgary-East, Calgary-North, Calgary-North West and Lethbridge-East.

2. That said, if the UCP had received an additional 1,373, the UCP would have won an

additional 6 ridings: Calgary-Acadia, Calgary-Glenmore, Banff-Kananaskis,

Calgary-Beddington, Calgary-Edgemont, Calgary-Foothills – PLUS two more were in

the grasp- Calgary-Elbow and Sherwood Park

The results speak to the priority: stay strong in rural Alberta, win back Calgary, plant the flag in Edmonton, unify our conservative coalition with our Leader.

I was part of the 2023 Provincial Election review committee that evaluated the efforts of the UCP and developed 13 recommendations which were approved by the Provincial Board of Directors. One of the key recommendations was a differentiated strategy for the regions of Alberta and communities.

In Edmonton, there is hope. Today there is a volunteer force of over 760 members from Edmonton registered for the AGM.

Every constituency is winnable with the right candidate, volunteer force and strategy; some are more winnable than others.

Every day we speak with Calgarians who visit us from across the city to our grocery store and farmers market. Every day we walk the talk and take action to give hope to Calgarians. Every day we create abundance and prosperity for 40 small businesses and 275 local producers.

Join me as we take action to give hope to our members across Alberta that the United Conservative Party is listening to and acting in the best interests of our members as we build abundance for our families and prosperity for our Province.

Be Strong. Be Free. Be Conservative.

Darrell Komick, President

UCP Calgary-Lougheed

