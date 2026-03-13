Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
1d

oh and let the real teachers teach real subjects not sogi123 and AND Arc Foundation shit(programming to facilitate change over to trans)

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
1d

I like the poll I saw where it stated 80 percent of Canadians want Alberta to stay in confederation! SO WHAT? Why would a province that wish’s to leave give a rats ass about what those who drove them out think? Like a battered woman should care what her abuser thinks? CBC, Globalist. CTV, so delusional it’s really actually pathetic! The East and well B.C. as well may wake up to rude awakening when suddenly there is a huge void in between.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture