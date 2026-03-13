The timing on this one is almost too perfect...

Quick recap of the last few months of ATA-NDP-McGowan education theatre - because context matters here.

October. 51,000 public school teachers. 3½ weeks on strike. The message from union leadership was loud and consistent - classrooms are overcrowded, the system is broken and the government must act.

Here’s the part that never quite added up.

Many of the same activists leading that strike were simultaneously opposing one of the only policies that would actually reduce classroom pressure - expanding independent and charter school capacity.

Enter Alicia Taylor.

High school chemistry teacher.

Provincial Executive Council member of the Alberta Teachers’ Association. She launched a citizen initiative petition called “Alberta Funds Public Schools.”

Where the goal was to force the government to stop funding accredited independent schools entirely.

They had 120 days to collect 177,732 signatures required.

The AFL’s Gil McGowan cheered it on. The ATA blasted it through every channel they had. The ANDP treated it like an actual crusade.

And they closed off this as another colossal failure getting only 124,000 signatures. Missed the mark by 54,000.

Another petition.

Another spectacular failure.

Another reminder that Albertans aren’t buying what this coalition is selling.

NOW...the ink wasn’t even dry on that failed petition before Budget 2026 dropped something that should make every last one of them absolutely lose their minds.

$90 million. A new Independent School Capital Program. Up to 6,000 new student spaces.

Where the first recipient is - Renfrew Educational Services - $10 million toward the Three Sisters Centre, a brand new special-education school outside Calgary serving children with disabilities from preschool through Grade 12. Opening September 2027.

As in...the day after their petition collapsed, the Premier held a meeting with school-choice advocates and then the budget dropped $90 million to build the schools they were trying to defund.

[Laughs Hysterically]

Now...here’s why this was never about overcrowded classrooms.

There are over 2,000 teachers working in Alberta’s independent schools. None of them are required to join the ATA. At roughly $1,422 per member, that’s about $3 million a year in union dues the ATA doesn’t collect.

And this is not a politically neutral organization. In 2022, the ATA diverted $16 million from its own strike fund into political advocacy.

Control the teachers.

Control the system.

Control what gets taught.

That’s the real prize.

NOW...here’s the part they absolutely do not want Albertans to understand.

Independent schools save taxpayers money.

Students in independent schools receive about 70% of the instructional funding public school students receive - and until now, zero capital funding. Research from the Aristotle Foundation shows each independent-school student saves taxpayers $3,198 and each homeschooled student saves $9,423.

Independent schools don’t drain the system. They relieve it.

And relief is badly needed. Over 600,000 people have moved to Alberta in five years. We now have 800,000+ students in the system and growing. Private school enrollment is rising 8% annually and these kids have to go somewhere.

So let them rage.

Let Naheed Nenshi stand at his next press conference and explain why building schools for children with disabilities is bad policy. Let the ATA send another furious email to members about a government they’ve tried - and failed - to topple repeatedly.

Albertans keep making different choices.

They chose Smith in 2023. They ignored the recall campaigns. They didn’t sign the petition in sufficient numbers. They tuned out the general strike threats. And now they’ll watch 6,000 new school spaces get built - including a facility designed specifically for kids with disabilities - while the ATA figures out how to spin another loss.

Meanwhile the province is also putting out $10.8 billion for new public schools, 3,000 new teachers, 1,500 new educational assistants and funding for classroom complexity, transportation and specialized learners.

Because in Alberta, parents still get to decide what works best for their children.

The ATA hates that.

Albertans don’t.

$90 million. 6,000 new seats. The ATA can pound sand.

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