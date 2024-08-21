It was actually amazing to be on a panel with Jeff, Eva, Shaun and Marty last night, even more so being the host.

We’ve all been at this for so long, it’s hard to believe that we’d all come together under the lunacy that’s plagued the planet over the last 5 years…but never all together for a single conversation like this.

The absolute most important part of the conversation was the points around the legal brief that was just filed last week by Rath and Co, on behalf of Small and Medium Sized businesses who’d lost their financial footing throughout the lockdowns, so I want to make sure to include this link, one more time so that if you or you know of anybody who’d suffered financially - business wise - in the Province of Alberta, get’s in under this Class Action.

Sign up here: Link

And secondly, if you’d been harmed by the CONVID Vaccines or again, know of anybody else who has, to make sure to get signed up here: Link

For the Business Class Action, to have a review of the brief that was filed and all documents relating, you can get a copy of them document here: Link

Just the brief: Link

And again, as I stated last night on the stream…don’t let the 101 paged PDF intimidate you, only the first 55 are the brief, the balance as supporting documents…and it’s a good read to get an idea of what this all looked like from a Legal side of things and how we’re now at this point.

Through other conversation, we’d gone back through some of the information that was available throughout the pandemic, where we could all see that things weren’t actually playing out as the CMOH - Deena Hinshaw, AHS nor our political overlords were spouting and especially when came to the Jabby Portion of the Parade.

The one piece of information that gained global attention, mentioned by Jeff, was what I refer to as the Heat Map, showing the spike in cases, hospitalizations and death within the first 8 days, post stab.

This also extended into the second jab and was finally erased from the CONVID Dashboard when became globally public due to the absolute embarrassment that it generated.

What was left behind and spread over a timeline - but separated by 2 pages, was this:

Where…you could see that the more jabs that were given…the more that Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions grew, keeping in mind that if you’d already tested positive for CONVID, you weren’t to get the jabs - meaning, these weren’t people who got the ‘Ro’, and got jabbed in the hospital…these were people within the first 14 days of their first jab, that required Medical Attention for CONVID, post vaccination.

You can’t look at this data and say that causation doesn’t equal correlation…because when you looked at this exact thing, that followed each wave of vaccinations and boosters, the exact same thing followed.

More Jabs = More Cases = More Hospitalizations = More Deaths.

Undeniable!

In addition to this…I’d also brought up a topic from the original Ingram Case, that Jeff didn’t quite recall…and given the amount of information that we’d all processed throughout this, we’ve ALL Forgotten A LOT of things that we’d previously discussed.

The document was a COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group Rapid Evidence Report, and can still be downloaded here: Link

Where these geniuses decided to use Behavior Modification for compliance, rather than rely on new literature specific to the Con:

They needed to impress upon people, how important obedience was and they were going to do this despite the fact that there was NO RISK to the populations they were targeting.

Young Healthy People, who didn’t suffer from Multiples of pre-existing health conditions - comorbidities - were never at risk.

The statistics posted into January 2021, reflected this by 2 pieces of information.

The number of deaths at this point for those under the age of 60, was 50: 2. Where…when the eliminated obesity from being a comorbidity, though all actual comorbidities were consumption related diseases, only 2.9% of the deaths from these 50 people were in people with No Comorbidity: Meaning that in the thousands of cases, for the first year of COVID, only one 1.45 people could have been identified as being condition free - with a low Muscle to Mass Ratio, inside of the range of 60 years of Albertans.

More people died from being crushed by vending machines than COVID, I’m sure.

What’s funny is, it’s not even this negligence or MALICE and Fear Mongering that is getting the province sued…it’s the fact that they overstepped their authority, making political decisions with absolutely no thought as to how these measures would impact businesses that they deemed - Non-Essential - and sporadically closed them down on a whim, using unscientific and quite frankly, obscenely stupid, rationalizations.

When they had the money to spend on relief - $13 Billion Dollars…95% of this went to public sector, 5% remaining went to the businesses that they hammered into ashes, where somehow, they managed to misplace $100 Million of YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY!

The current experts that the province has lined up are comedically uniformed - which is why you need to read the brief…and this will actually be making it to Next Steps, in October of this year.

That’s about it for my recap of the conversation and not even my Brief on the Lockdowns…make sure you take some time to read the documentation linked and if you haven’t already, please check out the video:

