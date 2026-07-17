While everybody is still focused on Question 10…there isn’t enough conversations going on with the first 9.

And this is what we wanted to talk about.

Transcripts:

A Referendum, To Have a Referendum

95 days before Alberta’s referendum, two public debates never really settle anything, because Question 10 doesn’t separate Alberta the next morning, it starts a legal process toward a future binding vote. The real story is the other nine questions, and the decade that put them on the ballot.

In 95 days, Albertans will head to the polls for what may become the most consequential provincial vote in Alberta’s history. Five questions on immigration. Four questions on constitutional reform. And hanging over all of them, the biggest political question Alberta has faced since becoming a province.

Spend five minutes on social media and you’d think the debate is already settled. One side says leaving Canada would be economic suicide. The other says staying guarantees Alberta’s decline. Both sides are absolutely certain, and both have gotten very good at talking past one another.

Over the past few months, two public debates tried to answer that larger question: Derek Fildebrandt against political scientist Duane Bratt, and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson against former Premier Jason Kenney. Four experienced voices, four serious arguments. If you’ve got the time, they’re both worth watching on YouTube, and regardless of where you stand, you’ll come away knowing more than when you started.

We’re not here to declare a winner, because truthfully, neither side dismantled the other’s strongest argument. The federalists largely accepted Alberta’s fiscal contribution to Confederation. The independence side acknowledged that a yes vote doesn’t produce an independent Alberta the following morning.

And that’s where this conversation lives. After Question 10 is counted, nothing immediately changes. There isn’t a new border the next morning, a new passport, a new currency, or a declaration of independence. There is simply a decision about whether Albertans want the conversation to continue. A referendum, to have a referendum.

That’s the part so many of the loudest voices seem to be missing. While everyone is shouting about Question 10, very few are talking about the other nine. Those nine questions explain why the tenth one exists.

So today, that’s where we’re spending our time. Not with slogans, flags, or team jerseys. With the lives Albertans are already living.

Because look at what actually led us here over the last decade.

Go back ten years. If that’s too far, go back five. Think about your grocery cart, not what was in it, what it cost. Think about walking into the checkout line without quietly wondering what the total was going to be.

Think about when Friday night wasn’t another budget decision, when you could still tuck money away for your child’s education or your own retirement, when your biggest concern wasn’t whether there’d be enough left at the end of the month.

Think about your children finding a part-time job, talking about their first apartment instead of wondering whether they’d ever own a home. Think about your parents downsizing because it simplified life, not because they’d discovered they couldn’t afford to move. Think about a walk-in clinic that was exactly that, before emergency rooms became waiting rooms for problems that should have been solved hours earlier. Think about your child’s classroom before “complexity” became part of Alberta’s everyday vocabulary, before classrooms stretched from 30 students, to 40, to 45, while one teacher somehow became responsible for all of them.

Now, open your eyes. This is Canada today.

Over half of Canadians have used a credit card, a line of credit, or a payday loan just to buy groceries in the past six months. Nearly half of young adults who don’t already own a home don’t believe they ever will. One in three food bank clients in this country is a child, in Alberta it’s more than one in three. Seventeen Canadians file for insolvency every single hour of every single day. Nearly one in four food banks in this country ran out of food entirely last year, not fewer hours, not smaller portions, out.

A country where too many parents quietly skip meals so their children don’t have to.

This didn’t happen overnight. It happened one policy, one budget, one election, one compromise at a time.

And while all of that was happening, most Canadians weren’t spending their evenings reading legislation. They were working, trying to keep food on the table, pay the mortgage, raise a family, survive.

Look at Alberta’s two largest cities. Between 2021 and 2025, Calgary grew from just over 1.3 million people to more than 1.6 million. Edmonton grew from just over 1 million to 1.24 million. Together, those two cities added more than half a million people.

Now look at what happened on election day. In 2021, nearly 393,000 Calgarians cast a ballot. Four years later, Calgary was larger, had tens of thousands more eligible voters, and only 350,000 people voted. Edmonton tells the same story: 236,000 votes in 2021, 206,000 in 2025. A larger city, more names on the voters’ list, fewer people showing up.

Add it all together, and more than one million eligible voters across Alberta’s two largest cities chose not to cast a ballot.

Life didn’t get easier. It got harder. People weren’t spending their evenings studying platforms, they were working overtime, trying to pay the mortgage, buy groceries, find childcare, get a doctor’s appointment, keep up. When people are struggling just to get through the week, politics becomes something they’ll get to later, and later eventually becomes election day.

That’s how democracies drift. Not because people stop caring. Because surviving leaves them too exhausted to participate.

That’s exactly why these referendum questions matter. Before Albertans answer whether they should stay or go, they first need to decide what kind of province they want to build. The first nine questions aren’t distractions from the conversation. They are the conversation, nine different versions of one question: should this province be able to make these decisions for itself? Answer those, and Question 10 becomes a very different question indeed.

Now. Let’s begin.

Before we get to the question everyone’s talking about, there are nine others on this ballot. Today we’re only going to look at them from thirty thousand feet. Each one deserves an episode of its own. And honestly, we don’t have time for that.

The first five all revolve around a single idea: immigration, and specifically whether Alberta should have a greater say in who receives provincially funded services, and how quickly those services are expected to grow. We’re not going to tell you how to vote. We’re going to tell you why these questions exist, because they appeared as Albertans watched their schools, hospitals, roads, housing, and social services struggle to keep pace with population growth.

Five years ago, a classroom in Alberta’s major cities held 30 students. Today it holds 45. Those extra students are what the province’s own budget now calls classroom complexity, a line that didn’t exist five years ago. This year, that line costs $143 million. In some of these classrooms, up to 35% of the students can’t yet communicate in the language of instruction. There are close to 46,000 temporary-resident students in Alberta schools today, up from under 13,000 four years ago.

Here’s a number that should stop you: Alberta posted the largest employment gains of any province in the country this past year, and Alberta’s youth unemployment rate still crossed 20%, the only province to hit that mark, more than four points ahead of the next closest one. The most jobs added anywhere in Canada, and still the hardest place in Canada for a young person to find one.

Sixteen percent of Albertans still don’t have a family physician. Of those who do, fewer than half say they can get an appointment when they actually need one. More than half of Albertans who visited an emergency department last year rated their wait as poor. In the first two weeks of this year, emergency physicians documented six deaths and more than thirty near misses linked directly to overcrowding.

For years, Alberta was the place Canadians moved because they could still afford to buy a home or rent an apartment. That gap is closing. Calgary posted one of the sharpest declines in housing affordability among major Canadian cities this past year, and Alberta still has no cap on rent increases.

Underneath every one of these pressures sits something that rarely makes the evening news: who pays. Start with healthcare. The Canada Health Transfer covers only a portion of what Alberta actually spends, the majority comes from Alberta’s own revenue, so when demand rises faster than funding, the difference is absorbed here, by Alberta’s own taxpayers. Now look at education. Temporary residents contribute an estimated $150 million a year in taxes and fees to this province. The cost of delivering government services to those same temporary residents, including that $143 million classroom complexity line, runs past a billion dollars a year. $150 million in, more than a billion out. Albertans covered a meaningful piece of that gap this year alone through an 8% property tax increase.

That’s the context behind Questions One through Five. Not whether immigration is good or bad, not whether newcomers should be welcomed. The question is whether a province paying most of the bill should have a greater say over the pace at which that bill grows.

Because there are trade-offs that slogans can’t solve. You cannot demand better schools, healthcare, infrastructure, and lower taxes without deciding how those things get paid for. You cannot argue Albertans are already carrying too much of the country’s financial burden while opposing Alberta keeping more of the roughly $20 billion that leaves this province every year. You cannot point to overcrowded classrooms in Alberta while accepting a system where Alberta taxpayers help fund lower tuition and other provincial programs elsewhere in the country. You cannot have an honest conversation about Canada’s future without asking whether housing, healthcare, education, and infrastructure are growing fast enough to support the pace of immigration. And you cannot keep calling this diversity when one in four new permanent residents to this country came from a single source country last year, roughly three times as many as the next country on that list.

These aren’t ideological questions. They’re practical ones, the kind families ask around kitchen tables, employers ask when they can’t find housing for workers, teachers ask when another desk gets squeezed into the classroom. These aren’t slogans. They’re trade-offs, and every Albertan will have to decide which ones they’re prepared to accept before they cast a ballot.

The remaining four questions aren’t really about immigration at all. They’re about who gets to decide, and what happens when Ottawa and Alberta decide differently. These aren’t new questions, and they aren’t uniquely Albertan. Quebec has spent decades answering them in its own way. It runs its own pension plan, negotiated its own immigration agreement, opted out of federal shared-cost programs and kept the funding to build provincial alternatives, and invoked the notwithstanding clause to protect laws passed by its own legislature. So when Alberta asks for greater control over provincial institutions and shared jurisdictions, it isn’t inventing a new model, it’s pointing to one that already exists inside Canada.

Question six: can you name the senator you voted for? You can’t. Senators are appointed and serve until age 75. Albertans have held Senate elections since 1989, but winning one doesn’t guarantee an appointment, that decision still belongs to the Prime Minister. Question six asks whether Alberta should work with other provinces to abolish the Senate.

Question seven: superior court judges in every province are appointed by Ottawa, not by the province whose laws they’ll interpret. This isn’t about any individual judge. It’s about who chooses the people sitting on the bench, and whether a province should have a direct role in appointing judges whose decisions shape provincial laws and daily life.

Question eight sounds technical, opting out of federal programs in shared jurisdiction while keeping Alberta’s share of the funding, but the story behind it isn’t technical at all. In 2023, Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund offered municipalities federal money on the condition they eliminate exclusionary zoning and adopt the density rules Ottawa wanted. The federal housing minister at the time, Sean Fraser, said cities offering anything less than their best zoning changes would be left competing for whatever funding remained. Provincial premiers across the country objected to Ottawa funding municipalities directly, bypassing the provinces. Ottawa proceeded anyway.

Blanket upzoning was the result. Calgary adopted it in 2024. Seventy percent of Calgarians who weighed in opposed it. This year, city council repealed it entirely, reverting more than 300,000 properties back to their original zoning. Edmonton adopted the same kind of policy around the same time. It still stands.

Around the same time, Jasper National Park, land under federal jurisdiction, burned. Parks Canada has since acknowledged that a buildup of dead timber, tied to a mountain pine beetle infestation identified years earlier, went unaddressed. Insurance claims from that fire alone topped $880 million, one of the costliest natural disasters in Canadian history. A 24-year-old wildland firefighter from Calgary, Morgan Kitchen, was killed battling it, struck by a falling tree. Question eight asks whether Alberta should be able to opt out of federal programs in shared jurisdiction and keep its share of the funding to build its own version instead. Quebec has done exactly this for decades.

Question nine: when federal and provincial law overlap, somebody has to have the final word. The federal firearms buyback is the clearest recent example of what happens when it isn’t the province, Alberta’s police service said it would not enforce it, and Saskatchewan’s said the same.

Look at these four questions together: an unelected Senate, judges appointed in Ottawa, federal money used to override zoning decisions Alberta’s own municipalities already made, and a federal program provincial police forces refused to enforce. The common thread isn’t separation. It’s control. Who appoints, who funds, who enforces, who decides.

Albertans have asked these questions before. In 2021, 61.7% voted to remove equalization from the Constitution, and Ottawa’s response was silence. In 2023, every premier in the country signed a letter asking for bail reform. This time Ottawa did act, a bill passed and received Royal Assent, and the same premiers who asked for it went on the record calling the response too little, too slow. Total agreement, and still, not enough.

For some Albertans, that’s still a federation working through disagreement. For others, it no longer feels like a partnership. It feels like a lease, where someone else still holds the keys, and Alberta never agreed to the terms.

And here’s what few are willing to say out loud. If Albertans don’t see a real path forward through Ottawa on these first nine questions, they won’t just be able to leave the tenth one alone. They’ll need the leverage it provides.

Which brings us, finally, to that tenth question.

Should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

That sounds like one question. It isn’t. It’s every classroom, every waiting room, every rent increase, every federal transfer, every stalled project, every constitutional argument, every unanswered letter, every family asking whether the future will be better than the present.

This decision won’t be made inside a lecture hall by former premiers, lawyers, political scientists, or members of legislative assemblies, and not by current and sitting councillors, mayors, or members of parliament. It’ll be made by the parent looking at another crowded classroom, the senior waiting for a doctor, the young couple watching rent climb faster than their income, the worker wondering whether the next project gets approved or cancelled, the taxpayer looking at another bill and asking where the money went.

And the decision they’ll make won’t simply be whether Alberta should remain in Canada. It’ll be whether they trust the direction this country has taken over the last decade, the downward trajectory relived in the opening minutes of this episode, or whether they believe it’s finally time for Albertans to make more of these decisions for themselves.

In 95 days, Albertans answer.