The Alberta Medical Association, seemingly took to the offense on the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force, final report - that I call the Dr. Gary Davidson report, and made their statement on X today.

Because this is what professional organizations do, when they’re butthurt.

Take to social media and make wild and accusatory claims.

And before I address this…to give you a bit of history on the AMA…when Premier Smith suggested that there are better methodologies to treating drug addiction than turning city cores into hellscapes, filled with addicts, because of the use of “Safe Injection Sites” and looking the other way on open drug use, legalized carry of illicit narcotics, they said this:

“We didn’t know that prescribing addictive opioids would lead to an addiction to opioids…we were working under the ‘Best Evidence at the Time’.

Did any of them give back their kickbacks on opioid prescriptions, paid out by Perdue Pharma?

I’ll let you take 2 guesses, you’ll only need one, and at this and even give you a hint…the answer rhymes with “Snow”.

And notice how they only allude to the fact that this “may have” led to an increase in opioid use…shirking responsibility.

Because this is who these people are.

If your only tool is a hammer, you approach every problem as if it were a nail.

Applied to the Medical Establishment today, means…because they can enrich their lives through a prescription pad, padding their importance through being a SJW, while ignoring that their bandaids come with a plethora of side-effects, that they can prescribe additional medicines for, to offset the damages they’d done.

Voltaire described the role of succinctly as:

"The role of the doctor is to amuse the patient until nature provides a cure."

And after you finishing wiping the tears of laughter from your face, following reading this, you realize that this is absolutely TRUE.

And to demonstrate how far we’ve shifted into this…25% of Canadian Seniors are on 10 or MORE, Prescription Drugs.

And at this…these are dated statistics.

Pre-CONVID.

Pre-Jabs.

Pre-Boosters!

So…moving into the twice posted statement of the AMA, today - once with the President signature - which was taken down off of X, because I guess her phone was ringing off the hook…they got completely Scorched Earth Ratioed on…

And into the one that is still currently posted…

Their full statement looks like this:

Can we pick it apart?

Line by Line…

Absolutely!

Starting with - “It speaks against the broadest, and most diligent, international scientific collaboration and consensus in history”, to which, can be addressed by Michael Crichton:

"Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled.

Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you're being had."

And even the report addresses this very thing, on a number of different points.

Not all patients are the same; Not everybody was at risk; Their claims, when couldn’t be supported by information, were opinion; Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services, weren’t entirely in agreement on everything; Children were never at any risk from CONVID; The jabs never provided any benefits to them; You don’t burn children to keep adults warm; Only the Elderly were Ever at Risk; and even in this, They were in near critical condition, where the majority of mortality came from Long Term Care or Hospice Situations, in a population that had their goals of care restricting them from being admitted into Intensive Care Units…

I mean, I can do this all day long.

I’ve been doing it throughout the entire scamedemic and before the first Canadian had taken a jab, on December 14th, 2020.

Busting out Israel Data…showing that these “safe and effective”, experimental jabs, we neither safe, nor effective…

Shelley, President of the AMA, claims that the Task Force Report is Anti-Science, Anti-Evidence and sows distrust…while apparently failing to have actually READ THE REPORT, given that it’s literally CHOCK FULL of Science and Evidence, forgetting that even before this report landed…only 6% of Canadians were “Up-to-date on their latest jabs.

In 2020, I’d stated that the largest victim of this pandemic, would be medical practitioners and faith in the medical community, and I was NOT WRONG.

They’ve set their house on fire…while pointing at others for causing this destruction…

But again, when you look back at how they tried to dodge the bullet on prescribing addictive opioids, causing a global addiction crisis to opioids, and then pointing the finger at others…negligently claiming that this was the ‘Best Evidence at the Time’…

You too will agree, that not only are these people completely out of touch…

The seem intent continuing to discredit themselves.

Prior to my Livestream with Attorney and Founder - Jeff Rath, from Rath and Company - yesterday, the Dr. Gary Report had only received around 6,400 downloads. If you’d missed the stream, you can catch it →HERE.

At current, thanks to those of us who’ve not been worn down and are ready to still have these conversations…the report has been downloaded:

Over 14K times.

If you haven’t got your copy, you can get it →HERE.

