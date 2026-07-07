We leaned on a little information from Martin Belanger - MartyUpNorth - for this episode - to give you a full episode on what the Pipeline Deal really looks like.



Tomorrow, maybe Wednesday...we'll break down the deal with Alberta and Ontario and what this deal looks like.

Leave a comment

Transcripts:

Tonight, we’re cracking open the ledger on the Pipeline Deal.

Because none of this makes sense.

We owe you something first. An admission of what we’d gotten wrong.

Let’s begin with an admission.

In previous episodes, we said Alberta’s pipeline deal would never happen. We called it a pipedream.

We were wrong.

This show is built on one thing: trust. When we get something wrong, we say so. No conditions. No footnotes. No burying it halfway through the broadcast.

The pipeline is going ahead. We missed that call.

But we will say this.

The reason we got it wrong is because, inside the realm of what any reasonable person would consider conceivable... a deal this bad should never have made it beyond the four walls where it was first proposed. The person who brought it forward should have been shown the door. At minimum... reassigned to a job that involves working with coffee grounds. And even then... you’d probably take a cautious sip from the first few pots they brewed.

Behind the drone of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, what should have been a very large announcement for the province of Alberta... the fireworks have already fizzled. And even the wafts of smoke have dissipated.

Because the win that this should have been... and as bad as this project looked on the surface to those who have been paying attention... is a lot worse.

We are going to run some numbers here. Because this will give you a clearer picture of what this is going to cost. Off the backs of the seventeen Canadians already going bankrupt every hour for each and every day. Off the dinner tables of the thirty-five percent of Canadian children already going to sleep hungry. From the tents of the three hundred percent increased homelessness population in this country over just the last six years.

Because this is a thirty-five to forty-four billion dollar project that does not need to be financed by taxpayers.

In her statement, Premier Smith is using a term that has never fleshed out well for the people who end up holding the bill. That term is “Derisk.” And it means exactly what you think it means.

No matter the costs, those involved in this project will never have to pull out their own chequebook to cover overages. The people who pay those overages... are already paying for everything else.

Let’s run those numbers.

Thirty-five to forty-four billion dollars. Let’s use the middle. Thirty-nine and a half billion. Canada has approximately forty million people. That is just under one thousand dollars for every man, every woman, and every child in this country. Before a single pipe goes in the ground.

Spread across roughly fifteen million Canadian family homes... that’s about two thousand six hundred dollars per household.

Now set that against the last time this was tried. When Ottawa bought the Trans-Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan in twenty eighteen, the purchase price was four and a half billion dollars. The government said they would build it and sell it back to the private sector. By the time that pipeline was complete, the final cost had reached thirty-four billion dollars. Seven and a half times the original price. Never returned to private hands. Still a Crown corporation today.

That is what “Derisk” looks like when it runs its full course. The upside stays private. The downside goes public. And the public is told to be grateful for the infrastructure.

Construction is not expected to begin until as early as September first, twenty twenty-seven. Over a year from now. A build of national importance, with everything apparently in place, still takes more than a year to put a shovel in the ground. Expected completion is twenty thirty-three to twenty thirty-four. Almost a decade in the ground. With a financing program that will be paid out in advance. Money going out for years before a single barrel moves.

But let’s look at the return on investment.

Martin Belanger. Professional Engineer. Thirty-two years in oil and gas. Amoco Canada, Talisman, TransCanada Pipelines, CEO. You know him as Martyupnorth.

On July third, he did the math.

“Congratulations Alberta. You just bought yourselves a TransMountain-like pipeline. If all goes well it will be operational by twenty thirty-five, and will only cost fifty billion dollars in taxpayer money... money we don’t have.”

His numbers. One million barrels per day at ten dollars per barrel in tariff. Gross of three billion six hundred and fifty million per year. Net of two billion six hundred and fifty million after operating costs. Against a fifty billion dollar price tag. Eighteen point eight years just to pay off the pipeline.

Then he pulled TransMountain’s own financials. Five hundred and fifty-six million in net income last year on a thirty-four billion dollar Crown corporation. At that rate, Trans-Mountain pays itself off in sixty-one years.

“My economics are probably too optimistic. TransMountain will never pay off as a project, and neither will this one. There was a time, less than fifteen years ago, when the private sector could have built this for ten billion dollars. This is not a win.”

When the engineer doing the math says his own math is too generous... and that is just the pipeline.

This deal comes with conditions. And those conditions carry their own invoice.

The Pathways carbon capture project is embedded in this agreement as a requirement. Twenty to thirty billion dollars. To capture emissions from twenty oilsands facilities and store them underground near Cold Lake. Before a teaspoon of Alberta oil reaches the coast.

Here is what has already happened since that condition was set.

In Edmonton, a four hundred million dollar waste-to-energy project with carbon capture - Varme Energy - has already called a mayday to Ottawa. The project is not viable. Near Hinton, west of Edmonton, a two billion dollar carbon capture and storage project at a pulp mill is facing the same wall. Their managing director was direct. Quote, “That change in schedule and the lower price makes pretty much every carbon capture and storage project in Canada not viable.”

Every. Carbon. Capture. Project.

Here is the mechanism. Carbon capture developers make their returns by capturing emissions and selling the resulting carbon credits. The value of those credits is directly tied to the price of carbon. Carney demanded carbon capture as the condition for the pipeline. Then Carney signed a deal that lowered the carbon price schedule. Lower carbon price means the credits are worth less. Credits worth less means the projects cannot cover their operating costs. Projects that cannot cover their costs are not viable.

As in... he demanded the condition. Then signed the deal that broke it.

The carbon capture attached to this pipeline is a permanent, ongoing, taxpayer-funded program. With no projected payoff date. Running alongside a pipeline that takes almost a decade to build and nineteen years to pay off at optimistic projections.

If carbon capture is a national climate obligation - if it is the price of doing business in a net-zero framework - then it applies everywhere. To every province. To every industry. It does not. Two provinces are required to build carbon capture infrastructure as a condition of federal infrastructure deals. Alberta and Saskatchewan. The two provinces with oil and gas.

This is not a climate policy. It is a toll booth. And the booth is only placed on the road that Alberta and Saskatchewan need to use.

And consider this. A carbon price is applied to Alberta’s oil as it is produced and exported. Oil imported into eastern Canada from Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other international suppliers carries no equivalent carbon cost at the border. The carbon tax applies to what we produce. Not to what we import.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Ottawa and Alberta requires Alberta’s industrial carbon price to reach a minimum of one hundred and thirty dollars per tonne. Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said it plainly. Quote, “Things like the industrial carbon tax are things that make us uncompetitive... need to be reformed or removed.”

He called the overall arrangement “unfinanceable.” Not challenging. Not an uphill climb. Unfinanceable.

And then there is Bill C-48. The northern tanker moratorium is still in place. The oil tanker ban on British Columbia’s north coast is still law. Which means this pipeline is being built to tidewater while being legally restricted from tidewater. The northern export route is closed. The pipeline travels the southern Trans-Mountain corridor to the BC southern coast - navigating the same political terrain that has swallowed every major project before it.

There is no tanker ban on the east coast. If this were an environmental policy it would apply on both coasts equally. It does not. It applies only where Alberta’s oil needs to exit.

Now let’s talk about what this deal costs Alberta, beyond the pipeline itself.

British Columbia is receiving, as part of this agreement, a legally binding economic and revenue framework including annual royalty payments from the pipeline operator. Federal infrastructure funding under a broader Canada-BC Cooperative Prosperity Agreement. That agreement includes support for northern BC transmission lines, a copper mine, and the Roberts Bank corridor expansion.

Alberta is financing the infrastructure of the province it needs to cross to reach the ocean. The province that holds the veto over whether Alberta’s resources ever reach international markets. Alberta is paying for the toll booth. And for the road leading to it. And for the expansion of the terminal at the other end.

British Columbia’s ports move tens of millions of tonnes of cargo every month. Rail handles between forty-five and seventy-five percent of all container movements at those ports. The rail lines run through Alberta. The cargo moves through Alberta. Alberta’s rail corridors are a foundational piece of how British Columbia’s ports function as trade gateways for the entire country.

British Columbia pays Alberta nothing for that. Not a royalty. Not a tariff. Not a usage fee. Not a percentage of port revenue. Nothing. The corridor exists, functions, and generates billions in trade value annually. Alberta’s cut is zero.

And yet, for Alberta to move its own resource through BC on its own pipeline, Alberta finances the transmission lines, the copper mine, and the Roberts Bank expansion.

First Nations along the pipeline corridor are negotiating equity ownership stakes supported by federal loan guarantees through the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation, long-term revenue streams, employment agreements, environmental funds, and benefit packages potentially worth hundreds of millions collectively.

These are not inherently unreasonable expectations on their own terms. But the rail lines that move billions in cargo through those same traditional territories every month operate under compensation structures that are a fraction of what is being demanded for the pipeline.

The difference is not the territory. The difference is the leverage. The pipeline is Alberta’s lifeline. And Alberta’s need to reach the market is the price of everything attached to it.

This is not a negotiation. It is extortion.

Premier Smith’s case for Derisk is built on a graveyard. And it is not a weak case on its face.

Northern Gateway. Enbridge proposed a pipeline from the Alberta oilsands to the BC north coast. Federal approval came in twenty fourteen. Two years later, the federal government cancelled a project it had already approved. Private capital that committed to that project walked away with nothing.

Energy East. TransCanada proposed a pipeline to New Brunswick - east coast tidewater access. Regulatory delays. Political opposition. Climate tests added mid-review. In twenty seventeen, TransCanada cancelled it. Not because the project was unviable. Because the process had made the outcome impossible to predict.

Keystone XL. Federal approval. Provincial support. Eight hundred and thirty thousand barrels per day to US Gulf Coast refineries. January twentieth, twenty twenty-one. Day one of the Biden administration. Executive order. Six billion dollars in sunk costs. Gone.

Private capital looked at that record and said, “not without guarantees.” That is not an unreasonable position.

Here is the question the derisk framing does not answer. Who built that graveyard? Who cancelled the approvals that private capital relied on? Who added climate compatibility tests mid-review that made Energy East impossible? Who signed the executive order that ended Keystone? Who has not repealed Bill C-48? Who set the industrial carbon price that the industry’s own CEO calls unfinanceable?

The same level of government now being asked to provide the certainty this project needs to proceed.

The laws that created the graveyard are still on the books. Bill C-48 is still in force. The industrial carbon price is a condition of the deal. The regulatory framework is unchanged.

They built the graveyard. And they are now charging you to pave over it.

The loose definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results.

Now... here’s the big picture.

We were wrong about the pipeline happening. We want to say that again clearly.

We should have said it would happen. Because in this country, in this political environment, a deal bad enough that the industry calls it unfinanceable is exactly the kind of deal that gets announced with flags and handshakes at Stampede. While most people are watching the chuckwagons.

The pipeline should be built. Alberta’s resources should reach tidewater.

But a pipeline that takes almost a decade to build. That carries a twenty to thirty billion dollar carbon capture condition already commercially broken. That operates under an industrial carbon price the industry calls uncompetitive. That is blocked from its northern export route by a federal tanker ban still on the books. That finances a copper mine and northern BC transmission lines and the Roberts Bank terminal expansion as the price of passage. That pays royalties to the province it needs to cross while that province pays Alberta nothing to move billions in cargo by rail through Alberta every single month. That is financed by a derisk mechanism that puts every cost overrun on the backs of seventeen Canadians already going bankrupt every hour, thirty-five percent of Canadian children going to bed hungry tonight, and a homeless population that has grown three hundred percent in six years.

Is not a win.

It is the shape of a win.

And the difference between the shape of a win and an actual win is who pays for it. And for how long. And what they get back. And when.

Every generation and age of child alive today will grow up inside the cost of this project before a single dollar of net benefit is realized. Millennials will be retiring. Paying into a pension system and hoping the return on a thirty-nine billion dollar investment materializes before they stop paying in. Generation X will have largely died off. Before a single net dollar of benefit from this pipeline flows back to the province that financed it. Every child in school today. Every child in a daycare today. Every child in a stroller on the sidewalk today. Will be a working adult carrying this cost before it resolves.

Martin Belanger. Professional Engineer. Thirty-two years in the industry. He ran the numbers. Said they were probably too optimistic. And TransMountain’s own financial report backed him up.

The pipedream was real. It just turned out to be a pipe-nightmare.

And now... you see the Big Picture.