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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
3h

Very well explained. Thank you.

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Lucee's avatar
Lucee
3h

Albertan's deserve to be paid for their oil, not financing it for others to profit WorldWide.

https://www.pembina.com/

KKR...global owners

our owners:

https://www.pembina.com/operations/partnerships/pembina-gas-infrastructure/our-owners/

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