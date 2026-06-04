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Miss G.'s avatar
Miss G.
3h

is $400 billion the advertised price of forming the independent nation of Alberta?

if it is, it's just a redirection of the $20 Billion loss per year x 20 years. right?

that's shorter than most mortgages nowadays.

plus as you say, more of the money that transfers to snd from ottawa would stay in Alberta to fund part of that $400 B. so it might not actually take 20 years to 'pay the independence mortgage' bill, but even if it does, that's reasonable in the long term - as long as the Independent Nation of Alberta has sound financial stewardship.

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
7hEdited

Everyone has a price as does King Charles Exit fee

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