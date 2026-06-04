I thought I’d take a short dive into the $400 Billion claim by Premier Smith and the report that Minister of Finance - Jason Nixon is working on. Simple reason being…this number makes no sense and you’ll see why:

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

Four Hundred Billion Dollars. This is a large number… and we’ve started to do the math on it.

Before we get into today’s episode... I am going to ask you to stay with us through this one.

Because at the end of this show... we are extending a formal offer to the province of Alberta and to Premier Smith directly.

An offer of transparency. An offer of accountability. An offer to sit down with the numbers that are coming in August... and report honestly on what they show... before Albertans are asked to vote on them in October.

We think that matters. We think you think it matters too.

Alberta’s Finance Minister said this week that starting up a new country isn’t cheap.

He is right.

And he is describing something Alberta is already doing.

Every year... Alberta sends sixty billion dollars to Ottawa.

Forty billion of it comes back.

The twenty billion that doesn’t return is not a mystery. It is the cost Alberta currently pays... for services it does not fully receive.

Premier Smith’s own number. Confirmed on the record. Repeatedly.

The question the Finance Minister is asking... is whether independence would cost more than that.

But the question he is not asking... is this.

If Alberta is already paying for these services and not receiving them...

How does receiving them make the bill higher.

Let me start with something simple.

You order three pizzas. You pay for three pizzas. Two of them arrive.

You are not feeding more people with two pizzas than you paid for three.

You are feeding less. You are already short. One third of what you paid for never came through the door.

And the question being asked... is not whether you can afford to order your own pizza.

The question is why you kept paying for the one that never showed up.

That is Alberta’s fiscal relationship with Canada.

Sixty billion dollars sent to Ottawa. Forty billion returned. Twenty billion gone. Every. Single. Year.

Premier Smith’s own number. Not a think tank estimate. Not a political argument. The Premier of this province has confirmed it... on the record... to Albertan audiences... more than once.

Two out of three dollars come home. One stays east.

The independence conversation asks what it would cost to build these services ourselves.

But we are already paying for them.

We have always been paying for them.

We are just not getting all of them back.

Here is what the four hundred billion dollar number requires you to believe.

It requires you to believe that Alberta currently pays into federal services... and that upon independence, Alberta would somehow need to pay for those exact same services... again... from scratch... on top of what it was already sending.

That is not how a redirect works.

When Alberta stops sending sixty billion dollars a year to Ottawa... that sixty billion does not disappear. It stays in Alberta. It pays for Alberta’s services. Directly. Without the overhead of a federal government redistributing it to provinces that vote against Alberta’s interests.

Alberta is roughly fourteen percent of Canada’s population.

At a fair per-capita share... Alberta’s portion of shared federal services would be approximately fourteen percent of their cost.

Right now... Alberta pays fourteen percent of shared federal services.

Plus twenty to twenty-five billion dollars that never returns. The Premier’s own confirmed range.

Independence does not add that cost.

Independence removes the premium.

Let me walk through one of the specific services the independence number leans on.

Policing.

The argument is that Alberta would need to build its own police service to replace the RCMP. And the transition cost is real. The Alberta Sheriffs Police Service... the proposed replacement for the RCMP contract that expires in twenty-thirty-two... has been estimated at three hundred and sixty-six to three hundred and seventy-one million dollars.

Alberta would lose approximately one hundred and seventy million dollars in federal RCMP contributions in the transition.

Those are real numbers. They are not being disputed here.

But here is what those numbers do not include.

Alberta is already funding the RCMP. Through federal taxes. Every year. Right now.

The transition cost is not a new bill. It is the same payment... redirected from Ottawa... to a force that actually fills its positions.

Saint Albert RCMP had an authorized strength of seventy officers. Actual working strength, fifty-five. Fifteen vacant positions in one detachment. Alberta is paying for a force that cannot staff itself... and is being told the alternative costs too much.

Quebec has operated its own provincial police service since eighteen seventy. One hundred and fifty-six years. Without the RCMP. Without catastrophic policing collapse. Without four hundred billion dollars.

The setup cost for a provincial police force... against twenty to twenty-five billion dollars per year using Premier Smith’s own numbers... is approximately two to five weeks of the annual shortfall she has already confirmed.

One time.

Now let us look at what else is inside the four hundred billion dollar number.

Federal buildings in Alberta. Alberta already paid for them. Through federal taxes. They are here. In this province. The asset division in any independence negotiation would address them. They are not new costs. They are existing infrastructure that belongs, in part, to the people who funded it.

Canada Post. Alberta is being asked to consider what it would cost to build a mail service. Canada Post has been running at a loss for years... burning federal money with no bottom in sight. The question is not whether Alberta can afford to build a postal service. The question is why building a functional one would cost more than continuing to subsidize one that is already failing.

Defence. Alberta’s fair share of Canada’s defence budget at fourteen percent of the population is a fraction of what Alberta currently contributes. A provincial defence arrangement, or negotiated shared defence with Canada, would cost Alberta less per capita than the current extraction model... because the current model charges Alberta the same rate as every other province... while sending back less.

Statistics agencies. Standards bodies. Workforce development. Treaty obligations. These are real tasks. They require planning and time and resources. Nobody is saying independence is a weekend project.

But none of these are surprises that appear only after independence. Alberta is funding them right now. Through federal taxes. We are just not directing them.

The Finance Minister is not wrong that conversations about independence have been missing a column.

He is wrong about which column.

The column that is missing is not the cost of building these services.

It is the cost Alberta is already paying for services it does not receive in full.

Since two thousand and seven... the cumulative net outflow from this province to the federal system totals two hundred and forty-four point six billion dollars.

Estimates going back to two thousand put that number above five hundred billion.

Per Albertan... the annual net outflow runs between three thousand and four thousand five hundred dollars. Every year. For every person in this province.

The independence number is four hundred billion.

The staying number... at twenty to twenty-five billion per year... Premier Smith’s own confirmed range... is four hundred billion in sixteen to twenty years.

We have been in this arrangement for longer than that.

We have already paid the independence number.

Going the wrong direction.

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And now for today’s Big Picture.

The four hundred billion dollar number is built on one assumption.

That Alberta currently pays into a system that covers its services... and that upon independence, Alberta would need to start over and pay for all of those services again.

That assumption is wrong.

Alberta does not stop paying for services when it stops sending the surplus to Ottawa. Alberta redirects what it already pays. To its own institutions. Under its own direction. Without the overhead of a federal government that takes fourteen percent of the population’s contribution... and treats it as a premium to be distributed elsewhere.

The transition has real costs. Nobody is pretending otherwise. Policing. Infrastructure negotiations. Building capacity in areas Ottawa currently manages. These are legitimate items that require time and resources and serious planning.

But they are not new costs layered on top of what Alberta is already paying.

They are what Alberta is already paying... reclaimed... and pointed at Alberta.

The Finance Minister is commissioning a study to find the full picture of what independence costs.

Here is the full picture.

The cost of staying... at twenty to twenty-five billion per year... Premier Smith’s own numbers... compounds every year we continue.

The cost of the transition... one time... covers itself at that rate in under two decades.

Alberta is not a province asking whether it can afford to build a country.

Alberta is a province that has been funding one for sixty years... and receiving about sixty-six cents on the dollar back.

Two out of three dollars come home.

One doesn’t.

The question is not whether the setup costs are real.

The question is whether we keep paying a premium for a service we are not fully receiving...

Or whether we pay for what we get and get what we pay for.

We have walked through some of the math in this room today.

We would like to walk through all of it.

The Finance Minister’s report lands in August. Premier Smith’s number is already on the record. When those two documents are in the same room... somebody needs to sit down with both of them... line by line... and report honestly on what they show.

We are offering to do that.

The HaVer UpLay show has broken down the fiscal picture, the policing numbers, the per-capita math, and the cost columns this conversation has been missing. We have done it in this room. Without a government budget. Without a department behind us. Without a political outcome to protect.

We are asking the Finance Minister and the Premier’s office to open the numbers to independent review... and we are prepared to be that review.

Not to tear the report down. Not to build a case for either side.

To give the People of Alberta an honest accounting before October nineteenth.

That is what this show was built for.

And we are asking you to help make it happen.

Share this episode with everyone you know in this province.

Then find your Member of the Legislative Assembly... and send it to them directly.

Tell them the numbers are on the table. Tell them Albertans are watching. Tell them the room is full and it keeps filling up.

The report is coming in August. The vote is October nineteenth.

There is time to get this right.

And now you see the Big Picture...