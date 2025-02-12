It was really kind of kewl to have so many people reach out to me to wish me a Happy Birthday, today…

I had a great day, checking my feeds and thanking everybody for their HB messages, texts and calls…

Today is also my Grandsons Birthday…and one more addition, still in the working.

24-48 hours, they said…2 weeks ago.

So we sit, on edge…waiting for our 4th grandchild to arrive.

I have an uncle, sadly passed…

A Cousin-in-Law…

My grandson…

And myself who celebrate this trip around the sun together…but wouldn’t it be amazing to have one more?

So…to update you.

We are still waiting.

And our family, by way of mutual excitement, is focused on the new addition to our family.

I never planned an event for this year - out for a couple of beverages, with those who could join - because of this.

But, as luck would have it…

While we (my family) wait, I’m planning an outing with some great friends in the community.

No.

This is not my party…but if you want to come out and clink a glass with me, please feel free to join me and a few friends - LINK.

Given my current schedule and budget…mixing and mingling is really opportune.

I’m happy that Acadia President - one of the most sensational people you will ever meet - Lindsay Davies, has invited me out…and for this, I extend a mutual support to her event and would love to see you there.

Please RSVP if you can join - as per link instructions…

And, I look forward to seeing you there!

