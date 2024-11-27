It’s actually quite the dog and pony show between US and Canadian relations, between President Elect - Donald Trump and the current Liberal clowns we have running Canada and this is set to potentially explode on January 20th, 2025.

You see…Trump is not happy about Criminals and Drugs leaking into the United States from Canada and has threatened 25% Tariffs on ALL Products from Canada, if we can’t get our collective shit together…

And of course, because…Orange Man Bad…the Liberals are losing their minds. 25% Tariffs will harm industry in Canada…even with a 70 Cent Canadian to US Dollar. It’s still cheaper to buy from Canada, but transport alone could stifle the balance of this imbalance.

Should all Canadians, including Liberals, be concerned over this?

Abso-Freaking-Lutely!

In as much as we should ALSO be concerned with the self-inflicted Carbon Tax Tariff on Goods and Services, making us a less favorable trade partner…and with this going up again on April 1st, 2025…with the possibility of an additional 25% tariff from Trump…our clocks are set to be cleaned by our largest trade partner.

This seems simple enough…stem the flow of criminals and drugs into the US from Canada and all is good…right?

But instead…we have buffoons like Marc Miller, downplaying the issues.

“Just as we’ve had concerns with the flow of people coming from the south to the north”.

Well Marc…this was all Trudeau’s idea, wasn’t it?

Because when Trump issued a Travel Ban, Trudeau issued a Public Statement and Tweet, welcoming them to Canada:

And then used Police and RCMP as Porters, to carry luggage and assist these people flowing into the North from the South:

And then lost track of them…before finally closing this border crossing down, 3 years into the Biden Administration.

“In comparison to the border with Mexico, it’s the equivalent on a yearly basis, of a significant weekend at the Mexico Border”, says Marc.

And maybe this is true…even Trump mentioning that a Caravan of thousands from Mexico were headed to the Southern Border from Mexico…

But it’s not just the quantity of people that are coming…

It’s also the type of people that Trump wants to stop flooding into the United States…much was the reason for the previous Travel Ban, from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

And…if you remember back 20 years ago…when a fist full of individuals did this:

And the security that is still ramped up in All Airports in North America…you can figure out why.

We’d learned, back in September of this year, that Canada had a Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York…and you’d think that we’re on top of this already…

But, as it turns out, where there is Smoke, you’ll more than likely find Fire, as well…

And Independent MP - Kevin Voung - was quick to point this out, earlier this morning:

With figures that go up to 2023…where as US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showed that this number is actually 1,200, over the last 4 years.

We’ve caught one guy…

Two Terrorists were involved in taking down the Twin Towers…19, responsible for all of the 9/11 destruction, including the Pentagon being struck…

63x that amount, have tried to enter into the US - throughout the last 4 years.

So…well Trump will cause some devastation in our trading capacity, you kind of have to understand where he’s coming from…

It’s not another - Orange Man Bad, story.

And to be very honest…we as Canadians should be concerned with these levels of Terrorists on Canadian Soil…and thankful that at least somebody is finally addressing this.

