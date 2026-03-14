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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
10h

This is just the beginning of the major hacks and data breach’s and whether the government and carriers are complicit in these events, they will not let a good “tragedy” go to waste and push harder for the next step in “protecting” their customers and citizens with wider surveillance and of course the digital identity, because hell having everything digitized will be safer and unhackable right lol. NWO is incoming at warp speed.

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Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
10h

Telus has been 'woefully Woke' in their hiring policies for quite some time. Loblaws hasn't been quite as bad, but ....

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