The Provincial NDP and Federal Liberals came out in full tears, screeching war cries, at the discussion of the Alberta Pension Plan…and while this has seemingly cooled off…so have the conversations about Alberta having its own pension plan.

I’d had a townhall with Bill Tufts, regarding the pension plan - and his book, Pension Ponzi…been through the Lougheed Pension Ponzi, where Tanner also spoke…but with some renewed interests on seeing this through, figured that I’d get Tanner onto a Livestream, to deliver some information in a QA with Nicole Kimpton…and then, I booked Tanner for a Townhall with our little community.

HOW COOL IS THAT?

We’ll dive a little deeper into some numbers and gain a bit of an understanding as to what an APP can offer, on the livestream…and, if you can’t make the livestream, you will still have some time to view, before we open an Zoom Townhall for you to hop in, ask some questions and address your concerns.

If you’re not too familiar with Tanner, or haven’t been present for one of his talks, he’s amazing. Well versed economist, social critic and author.

You can check him out at →Here.

These events are scheduled for:

Livestream - Twitter/X and YouTube - Wednesday, July 3rd - 6:00pm MDT, featuring Tanner Hnidey, Nicole Kimpton and myself.

Zoom Townhall - Friday, July 5th - 7:00 pm MDT, featuring Tanner Hnidey and YOU!

Looking forward to these events and seeing you there!

Leave a comment