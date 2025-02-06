3 Groups and 65 so called “Experts”, have come out against the Alberta COVID-19, Taskforce report, screeching, “Misinformation”, signing letters and tweeting up a storm.

Most recent, by Timothy Caulfield, who is Not a Doctor…weighed in with a letter of his own, including signatures of people who made bank off of the report. Tim received over $5 Million for his own misinformation campaigns and was part of a $100 Million Grant on promoting the information that damaged communities and destroyed lives.

So…Of course these people who created a 2-tier society based on forcing people to become a lab rat in the worlds largest medical experiment don’t want you to have this information. They don’t want to see these recommendations applied because it highlights the fraud committed against all Albertans.

So…it’s time to fire back!

If they can have non-medical “Experts”, tip in with their opinion, we can show Premier Smith, Doctor Gary and the Taskforce some support. As Albertans.

As Canadians…we must Support the Report.

Please see the document, and get signed up →HERE.

In addition…I’ll be livestreaming with Jeff Rath and Regina Watteel tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM, on X and Facebook, to cover their thoughts on the Rage Fest from the medical establishment. This is gunna be good!

SUPPORT THE REPORT!

Leave a comment