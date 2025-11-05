Okay…so it looks like there’s some genuine interest in this project. Maybe not quite enough yet to justify rolling out a full published app or web-based version - but enough curiosity to keep me motivated.

Which is pretty kewl.

Now, this all comes at a cost to me, both in development and time, but if the interest grows, I’ll definitely move forward with the next phase of the project.

Anyway…

To be clear - I’m not a doctor (nor do I play one on TV), and I’m not claiming this will work for you the way it has for me. What I’ve found has come through a lot of trial, error, and experimentation but it does seem to hold some real merit.

So here’s what I’ve done:

I created a remix of the previously posted Superman Theme, layered with the same binaural background track that I personally listen to (for Focus). For the record, I usually play this binaural beat on continuous loop, at the same levels you’ll hear in this mix, with the Superman score overlaying it.

The first section is just the binaural beat itself, followed by the full song.

Now, fair warning…if you’re new to this, it might sound like nails on a chalkboard. And if you’re listening without headphones, don’t expect it to work.

Binaural beats require stereo sound…meaning, headphones or earbuds that can separate left and right channels to create the third frequency, the actual binaural beat your brain perceives.

Personally, I use the OpenMove by AfterShokz headset - the one you’ve probably seen me wearing, always. I also use full, over-ear, noise-reducing muffs - but they don’t have the same range as my Shokz.

Is there a difference?

Absolutely. Some setups are more effective than others…it depends on the frequencies, your sensitivity, and the quality of the sound separation.

If you want to try a pair of AfterShokz, you can find them →Here. And no, I’m not a seller or reseller. I make zero off of your purchase, so…if you find them at Best Buy or Costco (that’s where I grabbed my first set) - it’s all the same to me.

The key is simply this - make sure you’re using decent-quality headphones that clearly separate left and right channels. That’s what lets the frequencies do their thing…

I’m interested in your feed back on this…so if you giver a whirl, please let me know your thoughts - but listen the the whole track, before you do. You absolutely will get no impacts or effects with listening to 30 seconds and shutting it off…for me, I keep my Binaural Beats on continuous play, but this should work out if not on an initial play, by a second loop.

Here’s the remix…but, read further as I’ve run the analyzer for comparison, if you’re interested…

The original - again, looks like this:

Primary Frequency - 43.33 Hz, Binaural Beat - 21.33 - Gamma Mental State.

The Remix…

Is now a High Frequency version (yes, this is deliberate and no, I am not saying why - just yet) - but to say that it plays at 490.43 Hz - but the Binaural Beat is now 1.41 Hz - induced Delta Mind State - specific for Sleep & Healing.

Where the 490.43 Hz carrier may enhance this by promoting mental clarity and emotional equilibrium, creating a “healing hum” effect.

If I’d sent you a report on your selection of songs, you know that there is more to the story on the analytics and in comparison, you can see the widening the gaps by way of a Frequency Distribution Chart and Audio Waveform that looks like this:

I’ve spent a lot of time in my research and experimentation on this…my initial work going back decades only to pick it back up now. Yes, I still have a lot to learn, but for where I’ve been able to get, and what this has achieved so far, does keep me both interested and fascinated.

Hope you find the same - but again, please continue to keep in the comments or replies to the emails.

