If you are just wanting to sit and watch the stream, or catch it later, feel free to watch through YouTube:

Townhall and link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83851949346?pwd=r2cb7Aht3K8tqvVg2WCTSb5etsMtiu.1

Meeting ID: 838 5194 9346

Passcode: 772313

---

One tap mobile

+16473744685,,83851949346#,,,,*772313# Canada

+16475580588,,83851949346#,,,,*772313# Canada

---

Dial by your location

• +1 647 374 4685 Canada

• +1 647 558 0588 Canada

• +1 778 907 2071 Canada

• +1 780 666 0144 Canada

• +1 204 272 7920 Canada

• +1 438 809 7799 Canada

• +1 587 328 1099 Canada

Meeting ID: 838 5194 9346

Passcode: 772313

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcZgfrp9co

Leave a comment