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Lucee's avatar
Lucee
11h

Wab pulled his head into his shell once everyone figured out he was let off drunken wife/woman beating charges and given an office under Carney's select House of Criminals. Just reading the script Kinew.

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JJ88's avatar
JJ88
4h

A single arrow can be broken easily. But a bundle of arrows cannot be snapped. Hi ya ya ya. What if the other side has a rifle?

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