The public message at the Ministers’ Meeting is “Unity”. Behind closed doors, the conversation is using Alberta Energy as leverage with President Trump.

3 approaches in dealing with tariffs…and today, we bring the receipts.

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Transcripts:

A single arrow can be broken easily. But a bundle of arrows cannot be snapped.

We opened today’s episode with the words of Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, as he arrived in Prince Edward Island for the annual First Ministers’ Meeting. Today, Canada’s thirteen premiers and territorial leaders sit down with Prime Minister Mark Carney. On the agenda: 50% tariffs, a slowing economy, a trade relationship under strain, and a country searching for leverage.

On the surface, Premier Kinew’s words are difficult to argue with. Unity is a good thing. Nobody wants thirteen provinces pulling in thirteen different directions.

Back in May, when Canada’s premiers gathered in Alberta, Premier Kinew had a message for Danielle Smith. “Now is the time to work together.” “Why don’t we hold off on this referendum talk for a year or two, so we can get these pipelines under construction?” “Because at the end of the day, we want Canada to succeed.”

And whatever your opinion of the Manitoba Premier, one thing can certainly be said. He has been remarkably consistent. His message has always been unity. That consistency deserves recognition, because Canadians should expect their leaders to say the same thing in difficult moments that they say when the cameras aren’t watching.

But unity isn’t simply a slogan. It’s an agreement. It requires everyone around the table to carry part of the weight. And that’s where today’s conversation becomes uncomfortable.

Because when you look around that table, there is one province being asked to risk considerably more than the others. Alberta. While some provinces are offering statements, Alberta is being asked to offer leverage. Those are two very different things. One costs words. The other carries consequences.

And that brings us to the question almost nobody is asking. What exactly is Alberta being asked to sacrifice, and what is everyone else putting on the table? Because asking one province to absorb the largest economic risk, while everyone else applauds the idea of national unity, isn’t really a bundle of arrows. It’s still a single arrow.

And that is where the Big Picture begins.

Leading up to President Trump’s inauguration, with tariff threats already hanging over Canada, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith chose to meet with the incoming President of the United States. The reaction was immediate. She was branded a traitor. Accused of betraying Team Canada. Condemned for speaking directly with the man who was about to become the leader of our largest trading partner. Whether you agreed with that meeting or not, that was the political reality.

Fast forward to today. Many of those same political voices are now asking Alberta to bring its leverage to the negotiating table. Yesterday, it was called betrayal. Today, it’s called national unity.

That shift alone tells an interesting story. Because perhaps this was never really about who Danielle Smith met. Perhaps it was about whether diplomacy should have been attempted at all.

Let’s compare Premier Danielle Smith’s approach to President Donald Trump over the past 18 months with the approaches taken by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney. Because there is a lesson here. And it isn’t really about unity. It’s about diplomacy.

Diplomacy isn’t measured by the headlines it creates. It isn’t measured by who delivers the sharpest soundbite, or who gets the loudest applause. Diplomacy is measured by outcomes. It is the willingness to sit across the table from someone you may fundamentally disagree with, because your responsibility isn’t to win the argument. It’s to protect the people you represent.

Over the past 18 months, Canadians have watched three very different approaches to dealing with the President of the United States. One chose engagement. One chose confrontation. One inherited a relationship that was already under strain, and has continued to perpetuate that strain. The question isn’t which approach produced the best headlines. The question is which approach gave Canada the greatest opportunity to protect its economy.

Because diplomacy is not about making your supporters cheer. It is about convincing your adversary to change their behaviour. Sometimes that requires standing your ground. Sometimes it requires finding common ground. And sometimes it means sitting down with someone you know your supporters don’t want you sitting beside. Not because you approve of them. Not because you agree with them. But because millions of jobs, billions of dollars, and the livelihoods of the people you represent depend on that conversation taking place.

And let’s examine the three approaches Canadians have watched unfold. Not through the lens of personalities. Not through the lens of party politics. But through the only lens that ultimately matters. Results. Because in diplomacy, intentions are interesting. Headlines are temporary. But outcomes are what people take home to their families.

Let’s begin with Alberta.

On January 11, 2025, Danielle Smith flew to Mar-a-Lago and sat down with the president-elect of the United States. She described it as a friendly and constructive conversation. She made the case directly for the shared economic interests of both countries, and attempted to head off tariff threats before they became policy.

The political cost of that meeting was immediate. She refused to sign a joint premiers’ statement declaring that every possible countermeasure, including energy exports, should remain on the table. For that decision alone, she was branded a traitor by critics across the country.

Whatever you think of Premier Smith’s politics, notice what that strategy actually was. Not confrontation. Not escalation. A conversation. The unglamorous, often unpopular work of trying to influence a decision before it is made, instead of reacting after it already has been.

And, over the past 18 months, that approach has remained remarkably consistent. Not once has Premier Smith stood at a podium promising to dismantle the United States. Not once has she announced retaliatory measures only to quietly withdraw them days later. Agree with the strategy or disagree with it, consistency has not been the question.

The question has always been whether diplomacy is strength, or weakness. Because what comes next offers Canadians a very different answer to that question.

There’s an old saying about insanity. The loosest definition of it is doing the same thing, over and over, and expecting a different result.

Whether that definition is fair or not, look at Premier Doug Ford’s approach through that lens, and consider what he is still asking Alberta to do today.

Earlier this week, Premier Ford stood at a podium once again. And Canadians from coast to coast to coast did not come away from that moment feeling any more confident about where this trade dispute was headed. “We can dismantle the United States,” he said.

This, after spending the better part of 18 months publicly antagonizing the President of the United States. And now, he is asking Alberta to bring its energy sector into exactly the same strategy. Not diplomacy. Not negotiation. Leverage. Threats. Escalation.

It’s worth examining where that strategy has actually led. Because 18 months later, there is finally a record. Not predictions. Not campaign speeches. Not promises. A record.

Premier Ford has now attempted this approach several different ways. The pattern has been remarkably consistent.

He tried it first with electricity. Ontario imposed a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. President Trump responded by threatening a national emergency, and doubling steel and aluminum tariffs almost immediately. That was the escalation.

Premier Ford suspended the surcharge, and later described his meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as the best meeting of his life. But notice what that meeting actually produced. Not a trade agreement. Not a resolution. A pause, and a photograph. The surcharge quietly disappeared. The tariffs remained.

Then came the liquor boycott. Ontario removed American alcohol from LCBO shelves. It made for dramatic television. Rows of American bottles disappearing from store shelves. Premiers standing behind podiums. Cameras rolling. Strong statements.

But once the cameras were gone, the economics remained. Roughly $80 million worth of alcohol, already purchased, already paid for by Ontario taxpayers, was placed into storage. Sixteen months later, millions have already been spent simply storing that inventory. Some of it has already expired. Thousands of bottles, never consumed, never sold, simply sitting in warehouses, while taxpayers continue paying the bill. The headlines lasted a weekend. The invoices are still arriving.

Then came the advertising campaign. $75 million. American television. Fox News. NBC. CBS. ABC. Bloomberg. Newsmax. A campaign built around Ronald Reagan’s famous speech about free trade.

President Trump’s response wasn’t another conversation. It was to terminate trade discussions with Canada altogether. The campaign was eventually paused. But the damage to the relationship had already been done.

And then came Washington. Three separate trips in June. Meetings with lawmakers. Industry leaders. Anyone willing to sit down. Whether those meetings were productive or not, the outcome is measurable. On July 1, the United States declined to renew CUSMA. Not delayed. Not renegotiated. Declined.

And throughout all of this, Ontario’s economy has continued paying the price. Manufacturing employment has fallen. Investment remains uncertain. Communities built around the auto sector continue wondering where the next contract will come from. That isn’t a political talking point. That’s an economy. That is what prolonged uncertainty looks like.

None of this means Premier Ford created the trade dispute. He didn’t. Those decisions were made in Washington. But leadership is judged by how leaders respond to difficult circumstances. And after 18 months, the pattern is difficult to ignore. Escalate. Receive an escalation. Retreat. Absorb the cost. Repeat.

Confrontation produces headlines. Whether it has produced lasting results is a much harder question to answer.

And perhaps the most revealing moment came this week. Premier Ford declared that Canada could dismantle the American economy if everyone worked together. Days later, he acknowledged he could not do it alone. That Alberta’s energy sector would be essential.

That is not a criticism. It’s an admission. Because even Premier Ford understands something that everyone else sitting around that First Ministers’ table understands. When Canada begins talking about leverage, they eventually begin talking about Alberta.

And that brings us to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Because unlike Danielle Smith, and unlike Doug Ford, Mark Carney entered this story under very different circumstances. He wasn’t simply another premier responding to events. He became Prime Minister after succeeding Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader. He then asked Canadians for their support, and won a national election.

But the campaign that brought him into office wasn’t built around personality. It was built around qualifications. Canadians were told, again and again, that Mark Carney was uniquely prepared for exactly this moment. The economist. The central banker. The international negotiator. The man with global relationships. The man who understood financial markets. The man who knew how to deal with Donald Trump. Those weren’t arguments made by his critics. They were the central arguments made by his supporters.

And that makes what comes next important. Because if someone asks Canadians to elect them on the promise that they possess a unique skill set, it is entirely reasonable to ask whether that promise has produced measurable results. Not whether they worked hard. Not whether the circumstances were difficult. Whether the outcome changed.

So far, the measurable outcomes are difficult to ignore. 50% tariffs remain on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. Businesses continue delaying investment. Manufacturers continue wondering whether today’s contracts will still exist six months from now. The Canada-United States relationship remains uncertain.

Perhaps none of those outcomes are entirely within the Prime Minister’s control. Trade negotiations rarely are. But they also cannot simply be dismissed. Because leadership is ultimately judged not by the promises made before taking office, but by the conditions that exist after taking office.

And then there is the Gordie Howe International Bridge. A project financed by Canada. Built by Canada. A bridge that should have become a symbol of closer economic cooperation between Canada and the United States. Instead, it became another difficult negotiation.

Under the final agreement, the United States receives a substantial share of the bridge’s toll revenue during its early years, despite Canada assuming virtually all of the financial risk associated with construction. When questions were raised about those terms, Prime Minister Carney defended the agreement. Critics have since argued that his public description did not accurately reflect the financial arrangements Canadians were later able to examine.

Canadians can decide that question for themselves. But the larger question remains. If this agreement represents successful negotiation, what would unsuccessful negotiation have looked like?

Perhaps reasonable people will answer that differently. And that’s perfectly fair. But there is one question that cannot be avoided. When Canadians were asked to place their confidence in a leader uniquely qualified to navigate this relationship, has the relationship become stronger, or weaker?

Because eventually, every government, every premier, every prime minister is judged by exactly the same standard. Not intentions. Not credentials. Not speeches. Results.

HAVER Tees

Here’s the Big Picture.

The Manitoba Premier opened this conversation with a simple observation. A single arrow can be broken easily, but a bundle of arrows cannot be snapped. He’s right. Unity isn’t measured by a slogan. It’s measured by what each partner is willing to contribute, and what each partner is willing to sacrifice.

Over the past 18 months, Canadians have watched three very different approaches to the same challenge. Premier Doug Ford chose confrontation. Prime Minister Mark Carney asked Canadians to trust his international experience. Premier Danielle Smith chose diplomacy. Those are not opinions. Those are simply the three paths Canadians have watched unfold.

Now comes the question. Which approach leaves Canada in the strongest position today?

Should Canada’s future be built around confrontation, even after months of strained relations, economic uncertainty, and repeated escalation? Should it be built around promises of international influence, when Canadians are still looking for measurable improvements in the relationship that mattered most? Or should Canadians take a closer look at the one premier who chose to keep talking, even when it was politically unpopular, because she believed protecting Alberta’s economy required a conversation before it required a confrontation?

Reasonable people will answer that question differently. They should. That’s how democracies work.

But there is another question, one that reaches beyond personalities, beyond party colours, and beyond today’s First Ministers’ Meeting.

If Alberta is expected to provide Canada’s greatest negotiating leverage. If Alberta is expected to place its energy sector on the table. If Alberta is expected to carry the largest economic risk. Then shouldn’t Alberta also have a meaningful voice in deciding how that leverage is used?

Because asking one province to carry the greatest burden, while everyone else applauds the idea of national unity, isn’t really a bundle of arrows. It’s still a single arrow.

And now, you see the Big Picture.